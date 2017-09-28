Week 6 high school football picks and previews of top games

Looking at this week’s top high school football games in the Midlands and picking winners.
Thursday
South Pointe (5-0) at Ridge View (4-1)
Players to Watch – QB Derion Kendrick, DE Eli Adams; RV: DL Damion Daley, WR Bernard Porter
Notes: Region 3-4A opener for both teams. … South Pointe leads series, 3-0, including 46-21 win last year. … South Pointe has won three straight state titles and is ranked No. 7 in this week’s USA Today Top 25. … Ridge View receiver Bernard Porter has three straight 100-yard receiving games.
Pick: South Pointe
Friday
Dutch Fork (3-1) at Blythewood (3-3)
Players to Watch – DF: RB Bryce Thompson, LB Alex Smith; B: RB Jaylon Boyd, DB Jaydon Brunson
Notes: Dutch Fork had won five straight in series, including 35-13 last year. … Dutch Fork has scored 116 points over its last two games. … Silver Foxes are averaging 431 yards of offense per game. … Blythewood has scored 10 points or less in four of six games this year. … Bengals might be getting backup quarterback Quentin Singleton back after missing last four games
Pick: Dutch Fork
Dreher (3-2) at Chapin (3-2)
Players to Watch – D: RB Jay Washington, QB Hunter Mullinax; C: OL Hank Manos, WR, Xzavion Gordon
Notes: Region opener for both teams. … Chapin has won six of last seven in series including 48-20 last year. … Chapin quarterbacks have completed 67 percent of their passes. … Dreher running back Jay Washington has rushed for more than 100 yards in four straight games and has 739 on the season.
Pick: Chapin
Irmo (4-2) at White Knoll (3-2)
Players to Watch – I: QB John Ragin, DE Trajan Jeffcoat; WK: QB Caleb Sheldon, WR Clayton Lindsay
Notes: Irmo leads series 10-2, including 36-35 last year. … Both teams have lost two straight games. … Irmo’s Trajan Jeffcoat leads the Midlands with 10 sacks.
Pick: Irmo
River Bluff (2-4) at Lexington (4-2)
Players to Watch – RB: QB Braden Walker, LB Lawson Danley; L: RB Jordan Hiller, LB Logan Cripe
Notes: Lexington leads series 3-0 but total margin of victory in three games is just 17 points. … Winner of game moves to 2-1 in Region 5-5A. … River Bluff has committed just seven turnovers this season. … Jordan Hiller leads Lexington with 542 yards rushing.
Pick: Lexington
Laurence Manning (4-1) at Ben Lippen (3-2)
Players to Watch – LMA: WR Taylor Lee, RB Burgess Jordan; BL: QB Trad Beatty, RB Kyle Wright
Notes: Ben Lippen’s Kyle Wright needs 42 rushing yards to go over 1,000 for the season. … BL’s Manning Turbeville with six interceptions. … Ben Lippen has scored 50 or more points twice this season.
Pick: Ben Lippen
Football Picks
(Picks in Bold CAPS)
Thursday
Keenan at GRAY COLLEGIATE
Friday
Allendale-Fairfax at BATESBURG-LEESVILLE
Augusta Christian at HAMMOND
BROOKLAND-CAYCE at Pelion
Columbia at FAIRFIELD CENTRAL
FOX CREEK at C.A. Johnson
GILBERT at Swansea
Heathwood Hall at WILSON HALL
Lakewood at LUGOFF-ELGIN
Mid-Carolina at BROOME
Midland Valley at AIRPORT
NEWBERRY at Woodruff
NORTH AUGUSTA at Lower Richland
North Central at LEE CENTRAL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at A.C. FLORA
Pinewood Prep at CARDINAL NEWMAN
Eau Claire at SALUDA
WESTWOOD at Lancaster
YORK at Richland Northeast
Last Week: 15-4
Season: 98-33
