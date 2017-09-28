Photos: Ridge View vs South Pointe football

Ridge View Blazers wide receiver Waylan Napper (4) makes a reception as he's hit by South Pointe Stallions Bj Davis jr. (9) during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
Ridge View Blazers quarterback Javon Anderson (12) passes during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
Ridge View Blazers head coach Perry Parks directs his team during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions QB Derion Kendrick (1) has his helmet ripped off by Ridge View Blazers free safety Cam Perry (9) during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions QB Derion Kendrick (1) has his helmet ripped off by Ridge View Blazers free safety Cam Perry (9) during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School. Kendrick was ejected following the play for unsportsmanlike conduct.
South Pointe Stallions QB Derion Kendrick (1) scrambles during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions head coach Strait Herron disputes a flag following an altercation between players during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions head coach Strait Herron gestures to the Ridge View Blazers sideline following an altercation between players during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
Ridge View Blazers head coach Perry Parks speaks with referees during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions Bj Davis jr. (9) and Ridge View Blazers wide receiver Bernard Porter (7) yell at each other during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions wide receiver Derion Kendrick (1) is separated from Ridge View Blazers players by Ridge View Blazers head coach Perry Parks during an altercation in the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions and Ridge View Blazers players are separated during an altercation in the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions and Ridge View Blazers players are separated during an altercation Thursday in the game between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
Ridge View Blazers Desmond Hammonds (6) intercepts a pass intended for South Pointe Stallions Scott Robinson jr. (12) during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions kicker BT Potter kicks a field goal during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions Ty Good catches ra touchdown reception in front of Ridge View Blazers Reilly Arford (44) during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions Steven Gilmore, Jr, returns a punt during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions head coach Strait Herron directs his team during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions strong safety Deangelo Huskey (29) runs with the ball during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
Ridge View Blazers quarterback Javon Anderson (12) passes during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions QB Derion Kendrick eludes Ridge View Blazers Jaheem Fordham (3) during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions QB Derion Kendrick scrambles during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions Steven Gilmore, Jr, returns a kick during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
Ridge View Blazers wide receiver Jeremiah Evans (10) catches a touchdown during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
Ridge View Blazers quarterback Javon Anderson (12) scrambles during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions Steven Gilmore, Jr, plays cornerback during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions Desmond Hammonds (6) rushes during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions QB Derion Kendrick passes during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
South Pointe Stallions Desmond Hammonds (6) rushes the ball during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
Ridge View Blazers wide receiver Waylan Napper (4) rushes during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
South Pointe Stallions QB Derion Kendrick (1) passes during the game Thursday between South Pointe High School and Ridge View High School.
