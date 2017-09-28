South Pointe steamrolls Ridge View with 32 points in second half

Ridge View had South Pointe on the ropes Thursday night in the Region 3-4A opener, but the Stallions quickly showed why they’re one of the best teams in the state and country by steamrolling to a 56-19 victory.

It was a seven-point game at the half, 24-17, and South Pointe had to play the entire second half without quarterback Derion Kendrick, the top-ranked prospect in the state according to 247 Sports. He was ejected late in the first half after his helmet was ripped off. Pushing and shoving ensured and words were exchanged before Kendrick was ejected.

But the Stallions exploded for 32 points in less than 15 minutes in the second half to improve to 6-0, 1-0 in the region.

“At halftime, I challenged our defense to get us a shutout in the second half,” South Pointe coach Strait Herron. “Very proud of our players and defense. This was actually good for us.”

Ridge View coach Perry Parks thought the Blazers (4-2, 0-1) were in prime position to pull the upset on the No. 7 team in the country according to USA Today.

“We just didn’t play good the second half,” Parks said. “There’s a reason why they’re ranked nationally. They swarmed all over the field defensively, and we couldn’t get anything going.”

South Pointe scored on its first four possessions of the second half. They capped the resounding victory by scoring 22 points in a 1:39 span that bridged the third and fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Tahleek Steele threw touchdowns of 10 and 31 yards to Scott Robinson and Steven Gilmore, respectively.

After the 31-yard touchdown pass, the Stallions recovered a fumble at the one and picked up a loose ball and scored a defensive touchdown.

KEY PERFORMERS

Joe Ervin: Ervin ran for a game-high 110 yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown.

Tahleek Steele: The sophomore came in for Kendrick and guided the Stallions to 32 second-half points. He threw two touchdowns on his three completions.

KEY NUMBERS

10: Number of drives Ridge View started at its own 20 and had to drive the length of the field against a stout Stallions defense

36: yards rushing on 28 carries for Ridge View

THEY SAID IT

“You’re on the ropes when your best player gets kicked out because he gets his helmet gets jerked off. But it happens. He has to learn to compose himself and keep his emotions in check.” – Herron

“It’s tough (having to go 80 yards). Their secondary is the best secondary in the state hands down. As an offensive play caller, it’s really hard to call the right play because they have somebody for every situation” – Parks

HOW THEY SCORED

1st Quarter SP – Steven Gilmore 14 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick), 10:06 SP – Marice Whitlock 4 run (Potter kick), 6:24 RV – Jeremiah Evans 20 pass from JaVon Anderson (Nick Lawyer kick), 3:04 2nd Quarter SP – Potter 38 FG, 11:29 SP – Ty Good 6 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 8:54 RV – Bernard Porter 12 pass from Anderson (Lawyer kick), 4:39 RV – Lawyer 35 FG, 1:12 3rd Quarter SP – Potter 25 FG, 7:18 SP – Scott Robinson 10 pass from Tahleek Steele (Potter kick), 0:53 4th Quarter SP – Gilmore 31 pass from Steele (Potter kick), 11:05 SP – Joe Ervin 1 run (Potter kick), 10:10 SP – Elijah Adams 9 fumble return (Whitlock run), 9:26 RV – Safety, ball kicked out of end zone, 1:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS