More Videos

Watch: Gilbert wins high-scoring shootout with Dreher 2:49

Watch: Gilbert wins high-scoring shootout with Dreher

Pause
Airport High's Paxton Brooks gets Under Armour All-American game jersey 2:19

Airport High's Paxton Brooks gets Under Armour All-American game jersey

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out 0:39

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:09

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense 1:04

Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr. 5:35

Dashcam video of pursuit of Robert Lee Clark, Jr.

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. 1:25

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

Ridge View's Perry Parks gives passionate pre-game speech 2:58

Ridge View's Perry Parks gives passionate pre-game speech

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme 3:28

NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme

  • South Pointe coach Strait Herron has high praise for his defense

    South Pointe coach Strait Herron discusses his team's defensive effort in second half of 56-19 win over Ridge View.

South Pointe coach Strait Herron discusses his team's defensive effort in second half of 56-19 win over Ridge View. lbezjak@thestate.com
South Pointe coach Strait Herron discusses his team's defensive effort in second half of 56-19 win over Ridge View. lbezjak@thestate.com

High School Football

South Pointe steamrolls Ridge View with 32 points in second half

By Chris Dearing

Special to The State

September 28, 2017 11:10 PM

Ridge View had South Pointe on the ropes Thursday night in the Region 3-4A opener, but the Stallions quickly showed why they’re one of the best teams in the state and country by steamrolling to a 56-19 victory.

It was a seven-point game at the half, 24-17, and South Pointe had to play the entire second half without quarterback Derion Kendrick, the top-ranked prospect in the state according to 247 Sports. He was ejected late in the first half after his helmet was ripped off. Pushing and shoving ensured and words were exchanged before Kendrick was ejected.

But the Stallions exploded for 32 points in less than 15 minutes in the second half to improve to 6-0, 1-0 in the region.

“At halftime, I challenged our defense to get us a shutout in the second half,” South Pointe coach Strait Herron. “Very proud of our players and defense. This was actually good for us.”

Ridge View coach Perry Parks thought the Blazers (4-2, 0-1) were in prime position to pull the upset on the No. 7 team in the country according to USA Today.

“We just didn’t play good the second half,” Parks said. “There’s a reason why they’re ranked nationally. They swarmed all over the field defensively, and we couldn’t get anything going.”

South Pointe scored on its first four possessions of the second half. They capped the resounding victory by scoring 22 points in a 1:39 span that bridged the third and fourth quarter. Backup quarterback Tahleek Steele threw touchdowns of 10 and 31 yards to Scott Robinson and Steven Gilmore, respectively.

After the 31-yard touchdown pass, the Stallions recovered a fumble at the one and picked up a loose ball and scored a defensive touchdown.

KEY PERFORMERS

Joe Ervin: Ervin ran for a game-high 110 yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown.

Tahleek Steele: The sophomore came in for Kendrick and guided the Stallions to 32 second-half points. He threw two touchdowns on his three completions.

KEY NUMBERS

10: Number of drives Ridge View started at its own 20 and had to drive the length of the field against a stout Stallions defense

36: yards rushing on 28 carries for Ridge View

THEY SAID IT

Related stories from The State

“You’re on the ropes when your best player gets kicked out because he gets his helmet gets jerked off. But it happens. He has to learn to compose himself and keep his emotions in check.” – Herron

“It’s tough (having to go 80 yards). Their secondary is the best secondary in the state hands down. As an offensive play caller, it’s really hard to call the right play because they have somebody for every situation” – Parks

HOW THEY SCORED

1st Quarter

SP – Steven Gilmore 14 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick), 10:06

SP – Marice Whitlock 4 run (Potter kick), 6:24

RV – Jeremiah Evans 20 pass from JaVon Anderson (Nick Lawyer kick), 3:04

2nd Quarter

SP – Potter 38 FG, 11:29

SP – Ty Good 6 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 8:54

RV – Bernard Porter 12 pass from Anderson (Lawyer kick), 4:39

RV – Lawyer 35 FG, 1:12

3rd Quarter

SP – Potter 25 FG, 7:18

SP – Scott Robinson 10 pass from Tahleek Steele (Potter kick), 0:53

4th Quarter

SP – Gilmore 31 pass from Steele (Potter kick), 11:05

SP – Joe Ervin 1 run (Potter kick), 10:10

SP – Elijah Adams 9 fumble return (Whitlock run), 9:26

RV – Safety, ball kicked out of end zone, 1:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: SP: Joe Ervin 17-110, Marice Whitlock 13-48, Derion Kendrick 5-27, Donovan McClinton 3-6, James McKinney 4-7, Donovan McClinton 3-6, Tahleek Steele 1-5. RV: JaVon Anderson 7-6, Tyler Mitchell 11-14, Cori Davis 7-18, Walyn Napper 3-(-2).

Passing: SP: Kendrick 7-12-1-79, Steele 3-6-0-64. RV: Anderson 15-34-3-236.

Receiving: SP: Steven Gilmore 3-66, Scott Robinson 3-34, Isaac Ross 1-23, Travis Foster 1-12, Ty Good 1-6, Whitlock 1-2. RV: Mykel Martin 3-86, Napper 6-78, Bernard Porter 4-54, Jeremiah Evans 1-20, Mitchell 1-(-2).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch: Gilbert wins high-scoring shootout with Dreher

View More Video