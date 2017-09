Week 6 Midlands and SC high school football scores

2:52 Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19 Pause

2:49 Watch: Gilbert wins high-scoring shootout with Dreher

1:28 Fondly remembering Gonzales Gardens apartments

1:54 The Rev. Wendell Estep reflects on retirement

0:39 For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

1:44 Family of nine spent 40 years at Gonzales Gardens

2:48 Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana