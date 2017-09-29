Lexington extends winning streak over rival River Bluff

Lexington continued its winning ways against rival River Bluff on Friday.
After a sluggish first half on offense, the Wildcats found their rhythm on their way to a 41-19 win against the Gators. Lexington has won all four games in the rivalry, but the 22 points was the largest margin of victory in the series.
Lexington led 14-6 at halftime despite a dismal first half in which it gained only 33 yards and picked up one first down. But the Wildcats capitalized on a short field after a River Bluff mistake on a punt for one score and Parker VanCoutren had a 74-yard interception return.
In the second half, Lexington scored on its second possession when Chase Crouch hit his brother, William, on a 10-yard pass to make it 20-6. River Bluff answered when Jalon Weston scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 20-13 with 3:10 left in third.
But in the fourth, Akeem Nicholas broke a big run on third-and one to set up a Jordan Hiller touchdown. The Wildcats added another score less than three minutes later as Akeem Nicholas scored on a 13-yard run to make it 34-13 with 5:02 left.
KEY NUMBERS
245: Lexington’s total offense in second half after just 33 in first
12: Total margin of victory in three previous Lexington-River Bluff games
THEY SAID IT
“I really challenged the offense and offensive line at halftime. They really responded. River Bluff did a good job and was packing the box, so we had to get some things on the outside. Our kids did a great job executing, and once we were able to get in that rhythm, we were able to play a little better on offense.” – Lexington coach Perry Woolbright
“Coach Woolbright challenged us to pick up the energy, and that is what we did. Everybody just rallied to the ball, and that is what Wildcats do.” – Lexington senior defensive back Parker VanCoutren
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
L – McGee 2 run (Waller kick), 4:01
RB – Walker 65 run (kick failed), 3:41
2nd Quarter
L – VanCoutren 74 interception return (Waller kick), 6:01
3rd Quarter
L – W. Crouch 10 pass from C. Crouch (kick failed), 6:28
RB – Weston 1 run (Hallman kick), 3:10
4th Quarter
L – Hiller 15 run (kick failed), 8:13
L – Nicholas 13 run (Corley run), 5:02
RB – Spencer 26 pass from Walker (kick failed), 2:25
L – C. Crouch 1 run (Waller kick), 0:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: RB: Walker 23-124, Gantt 11-76, Weston 9-39, Gray 2-6. L: Hiller 18-54, C. Crouch 4-6, McGee 2-3, Nicholas 7-79
Passing: RB: Walker 7-16-2 43, Gray 2-3-0 15. L: C. Crouch 14-25-0 136
Receiving: RB: Mack 3-10, Spencer 2-37, Wise 1-12 L: W. Crouch 6-40, McGee 6-58, Daniel 2-38
Comments