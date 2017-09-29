Chapin’s defense controls Dreher in region opener

Chapin coach Justin Gentry knew his squad was going to have to control Dreher’s Jay Washington and the Blue Devils rushing attack if they wanted to succeed in the Region 5-4A opener.
The Eagles parlayed a dominating defensive performance in the first half into a 30-7 victory Friday night for homecoming at Cecil Woolbright Field.
“Our guys rose to the occasion,” Gentry said. “We repped them all week getting them prepared for a good offense in Dreher. We knew Jay Washington was going to cause some threats, and we kept them stymied most of the night.”
Washington extended his streak to consecutive 100-yard games in five games thanks to a 68-yard touchdown run, helping Dreher (3-3, 0-1) avoid a shutout.
Chapin (4-2, 1-0) struggled offensively as well in the first quarter, but a change to LaRob Gordon at quarterback sparked the Eagles offensively. Chapin was at zero yards and a turnover on its first three possessions when Gordon entered. He spearheaded an eight-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a Case Barber 1-yard scoring run on the final play of the first quarter.
Gordon’s legs and the combination to brother Xzavion Gordon helped the Eagles on their second scoring drive of the half. LaRob Gordon ran for 19 yards and hit Xzavion five times on the drive for 34 yards. Kareem Bowers capped the drive with an 11-yard pass from LaRob Gordon with 45 seconds remaining in the half.
The Eagles added a 23-yard field goal by Sailor Chason in the third quarter and salted it away early in the fourth quarter on touchdown runs by Kareem Bowers and Taison Thomas.
KEY PERFORMERS
LaRob Gordon: The junior signal caller only played one quarter but ran for 54 yards and threw for 59 yards and a touchdown down before injuring his shoulder.
Cole Haile: The senior linebacker was instrumental in limiting the Dreher rushing attack during the first three quarters and holding the Blue Devils to 244 yards of offense.
KEY NUMBERS
23: yards of total offense on six Dreher possessions
THEY SAID IT
“LaRob (Gordon) provided a little spark. His legs kept plays alive for us and allowed us to get some first downs after we struggled the first three series.” – Gentry
“They were taking away the A and B gap where we want to run. They were defeating our blocks, and we weren’t very physical with them and they were very physical. They just whipped us front.” – Dreher coach Treigh Sullivan
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
C – Case Barber 1 run (Sailor Chason kick), 0:00
2nd Quarter
C – Kareem Bowers 11 pass from LaRob Gordon (Chason kick), 0:45
3rd Quarter
C – Chason 23 FG 6:26
4th Quarter
C – Bowers 4 run (Chason kick), 10:13
C – Taison Thomas 8 run (kick blocked), 7:26
D – Jay Washington 68 run (Pierce Myrick kick), 5:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: D: Jay Washington 24-127, Jay Washington 5-19, Hunter Mullinax 6-10. C: LaRob Gordon 7-54, Taison Thomas 7-50, Mark Shealy 12-45, Case Barber 3-4, Roger Pedroni 4-7
Passing: D: Mullinax 5-14-0-47; Ryan Campbell 4-5-0-35. C: L. Gordon 9-10-0-59, Pedroni 3-9-1-40
Receiving: D: D. Washington 3-37, Dane Hamilton 2-16, J. Washington 1-12, Mullinax 1-15. C: Xzavion Gordon 6-43, Jason Graves 2-31, Bowers 1-11, Thomas 1-8, Barber 1-6
Comments