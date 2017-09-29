Irmo gets first region win; Dutch Fork keeps rolling; Westwood gets road victory

Quarterback John Ragin and Kendrell Flowers had big nights in Irmo’s 33-20 win against White Knoll on Friday, snapping the Yellow Jackets’ two-game losing streak.
Ragin threw for 239 yards and two TDs, while Flowers caught five passes for 160 yards and rushed for 100.
The Timberwolves led 20-14 after a Bryson Jones fumble return in the third, but the Yellow Jackets scored the final 21 points.
Amar Omerbasic had two field goals for WK, including a 51-yarder.
Dutch Fork 58, Blythewood 0
Bryce Thompson had another big game at running back, filling in for injured Ron Hoff.
The senior rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns and caught two passes for 74 yards and scored for Dutch Fork. Graeson Underwood threw for 186 yards and had two scores.
Dutch Fork outgained Blythewood 439-113 and has scored 176 points in its last three games.
Newberry 49, Woodruff 10
Amir Abrams rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown to give Newberry its first regular season win at Woodruff since 1975.
Airport 56, Midland Valley 27
Jamarcus Pugh rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns in Airport’s region-opening victory.
Quarterback Brandon Caughman rushed for a TD and threw one for the Eagles, who had 423 yards of offense. Airport picked off three passes and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Westwood 36, Lancaster 29
Elijah Heatley threw four touchdown passes, including two in the second half to Montre Miller, in the Redhawks’ win.
Hammond 56, Augusta Christian 13
Corbett Glick was 15-of-20 for 244 yards and three scores, and Lucas Prickett had five catches for 139 and two TDs for Hammond.
Jordan Burch ran for a TD and caught a TD pass, while Andre Wilson had two twouchdowns, one coming on a punt return.
Brookland-Cayce 42, Pelion 7
The Bearcats scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Gilbert 38, Swansea 21
Rab Reeder and Cody Temples each rushed for two scores as the Indians remained unbeaten on the season.
Gilbert led just 24-21 in the fourth before scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Pinewood Prep 31, Cardinal Newman 8
Matthew Latham rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns for Pinewood Prep.
TJ Wise threw for 295 yards in the loss for Cardinal Newman. Patrick Reedy and Shane O’Connor each had more than 100 yards receiving for CN.
York 55, Richland Northeast 19
Charles Simons had two touchdown passes in the loss for RNE.
