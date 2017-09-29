Ben Lippen escapes Laurence Manning, 26-23

Ben Lippen got 176 rushing yards from Kyle Wright, and 159 receiving yards from Trey Norman at homecoming Friday night at Falcons Stadium.
At the end of their SCISA 3A matchup, Laurence Manning Academy made the Falcons hold their breaths.
The Swampcats stayed on the Ben Lippen side of the field for most of the second half, taking advantage of a muffed punt, an onside kick, an interception and a safety.
The Falcons defense responded, recovering a fourth quarter fumble at the goal line and an interception in Laurence Manning’s final series to escape 26-23.
“It was a crazy game,” Ben Lippen coach Derek White said. “When you don’t play good but you win, it’s a great day.”
Laurence Manning (2-2, 4-2) took a 14-7 lead on two long pass plays. First, Burgess Jordan found Wyatt Rowland for a 58-yard connection that set up Braydon Osteen’s 6-yard TD pass to Taylor Lee at the 3:56 mark of the first quarter.
Then Osteen found Lee again for a 48-yard touchdown strike with a minute to go in the first quarter.
Ben Lippen (4-1, 5-2) scored twice in the second quarter to take a 19-14 lead at halftime.
Tradd Beaty found Trey Norman for a 15-yard touchdown pass at the 5:27 mark. Beatty’s 77-yard pass play to Norman at the 1:58 mark of the second gave Ben Lippen a five-point advantage.
The Falcons took a 26-14 lead on a 77-yard Wright run early in the third quarter.
The Swampcats scored on Taylor Lee’s third touchdown reception of the night, a 44-yarder, to cut Ben Lippen’s lead to 26-21 midway through the third.
Other than the safety, the Swampcats couldn’t score. With negative rushing yards on the night, Ben Lippen ground them down and escaped with the win.
KEY NUMBERS
3: First downs that Laurence Manning had in the first half, compared with Ben Lippen’s 12
Minus-9: Total rushing yards on the night from the Swampcats
THEY SAID IT
“Our defense played great. Our kids fought their tails off. Homecoming you never play great, but every championship team wins a close game like this.” – Ben Lippen coach Derek White
“I think the difference in the ballgame was that their defensive front really played well. They got us off schedule on a couple of plays, but I’m very proud off how our kids played.” – LMA coach Robbie Briggs
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
B – Kyle Wright 12 run (Daniel Gee kick), 7:44
L – Taylor Lee 6 pass from Braydon Osteen (Brad Goodson kick), 3:56
L - Lee 48 pass from Osteen ( Goodson kick) ,1:08
2nd Quarter
B – Trey Norman 15 pass from Tradd Beatty (kick failed), 5:27
B - Norman 77 pass from Beatty (pass failed), 1:58
3rd Quarter
B – Wright 77 run (Gee kick), 7:51
L - Lee 44 pass from Osteen ( Goodson kick), 5:17
4th Quarter
L – Safety 3:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: LMA: Garrett Black 4-5, Brewer Brunson 3-(-1), Braydon Osteen 10-(-9), Burgess Jordan 5-(-3). BL: Kyle Wright 24-176, Tradd Beatty 6-15, Trey Norman 1-11, Javian Bellamy 1-4
Passing: LMA: Braydon Osteen 24-16-1, Burgess Jordan 5-3-0. BL: Tradd Beatty 22-12-2
Receiving: LMA: Wyatt Rowland 1-58, Grayson Dennis 2-16, Taylor Lee 9-161. BL: Trey Norman 7-159, Javian Bellamy 3-21, Ryan Fleming 1-14, Will Cureton 1-6
