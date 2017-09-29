Photos: Lexington vs River Bluff football

Lexington's Akeem Nicholas (28) breaks away from River Bluff defenders on a sprint down field during their game held at Lexington High School.
Lexington's William Crouch (88) extends his arm across the goal line while being tackled to score a touchdown during the Wildcats’ game against River Bluff.
Lexington student Zach Davies holds a fishing rod with an alligator on it, and a printed out meme of the River Bluff football team with the "Crying Jordan" face photoshopped on the players’ heads.
River Bluff's mascot Gator entertains River Bluff fans during the Gators’ game against the Lexington Wildcats.
River Bluff's Jalen Weston (8) fights for yardage as Lexington's Othello Sutton (10) attempts to tackle him during their game at Lexington High School.
River Bluff quarterback Braden Walker (24) runs the ball on a quarterback keeper as Lexington's Chandler Corley (8) gives chase during their football game held at Lexington High School.
Lexington and River Bluff players wait on the field for game officials to make a decision about ball position during their game held at Lexington High School.
Lexington's Jordan Hiller (32) fights for yardage as River Bluff defenders apply defensive pressure during their game held at Lexington High School.
The River Bluff cheerleading squad hoists the River Bluff mascot over their heads during the Gators’ game against the Lexington Wildcats.
The River Bluff student section cheers for its team during the Gators’ game against the Lexington Wildcats.
Lexington's Parker VanCoutren (3) picks off a River Bluff pass intended for Noah Johnson (11) during their game held at Lexington High School.
Lexington players celebrate after scoring a touchdown during their game against the River Bluff Gators.
River Bluff quarterback Braden Walker (24) fights for extra yardage while being taken down by a Lexington defender during their football game held at Lexington High School.
River Bluff's Harry Renwrick (27) kicks an extra point after a River Bluff touchdown during the Gator's game against the Lexington Wildcats.
