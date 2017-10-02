Week 7 Midlands high school football game schedule

Friday
All games at 7:30 p.m.
A.C. Flora at Chapin
Airport at North Augusta
Barnwell at Batesburg-Leesville
Ben Lippen at Orangeburg Prep
Brookland-Cayce at Gilbert
Broome at Newberry
C.A. Johnson at Keenan (Bolden Stadium)
Camden at Fairfield Central
Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall
Cathedral Academy at Newberry Academy
Cheraw at North Central
Clinton at Mid-Carolina
Columbia at Chester
Eau Claire at Fox Creek
Lexington at Dutch Fork
Lower Richland at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood
Northside Christian at W.W. King
Pelion at Edisto
Porter-Gaud at Hammond
Richard Winn at Calhoun
Richland Northeast at Lancaster
Ridge View at York
Gray Collegiate at Saluda
South Pointe at Westwood
Spring Valley at Irmo
Swansea at Strom Thurmond
White Knoll at River Bluff
