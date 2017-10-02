Gilbert and Brookland-Cayce meet on Friday in a key Region 5-3A matchup.
High School Football

Week 7 Midlands high school football game schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 02, 2017 10:16 AM

Friday

All games at 7:30 p.m.

A.C. Flora at Chapin

Airport at North Augusta

Barnwell at Batesburg-Leesville

Ben Lippen at Orangeburg Prep

Brookland-Cayce at Gilbert

Broome at Newberry

C.A. Johnson at Keenan (Bolden Stadium)

Camden at Fairfield Central

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall

Cathedral Academy at Newberry Academy

Cheraw at North Central

Clinton at Mid-Carolina

Columbia at Chester

Eau Claire at Fox Creek

Lexington at Dutch Fork

Lower Richland at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood

Northside Christian at W.W. King

Pelion at Edisto

Porter-Gaud at Hammond

Richard Winn at Calhoun

Richland Northeast at Lancaster

Ridge View at York

Gray Collegiate at Saluda

South Pointe at Westwood

Spring Valley at Irmo

Swansea at Strom Thurmond

White Knoll at River Bluff

