Dutch Fork, Westwood and Chapin lead Week 6 top honors

Week 6 Honors
Offensive Player of Week
Bryce Thompson
School: Dutch Fork
Position: Running Back
Last Week: The senior rushed for 127 yards, caught two passes for 74 yards with five total touchdowns against Blythewood. Thompson has nine touchdowns in the past two games.
Defensive Player of Week
Sterling Scott
School: Westwood
Position: Defensive back
Last Week: The Westwood senior had 15 tackles, two for loss, and returned an interception for a touchdown in win over Lancaster.
Team of Week
Chapin Eagles
Last Week: The Eagles turned in a dominant performance in defeating Dreher, 30-7, in the Region 5-4A opener.
