High School Football

Dutch Fork, Westwood and Chapin lead Week 6 top honors

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 03, 2017 1:47 PM

Week 6 Honors

Offensive Player of Week

Bryce Thompson

School: Dutch Fork

Position: Running Back

Last Week: The senior rushed for 127 yards, caught two passes for 74 yards with five total touchdowns against Blythewood. Thompson has nine touchdowns in the past two games.

Defensive Player of Week

Sterling Scott

School: Westwood

Position: Defensive back

Last Week: The Westwood senior had 15 tackles, two for loss, and returned an interception for a touchdown in win over Lancaster.

Team of Week

Chapin Eagles

Last Week: The Eagles turned in a dominant performance in defeating Dreher, 30-7, in the Region 5-4A opener.

