High School Football

Dutch Fork, Spring Valley move up in high school football state polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 03, 2017 3:12 PM

SC Prep Media Football Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester (15)

2. T.L. Hanna

3. Dutch Fork

4. Spring Valley

5. Byrnes

6. (tie) Spartanburg

Sumter

8. Conway

9. Greenwood

10. Summerville

Receiving votes: Boiling Springs, Dorman.

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (15)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. North Augusta

5. South Aiken

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Greer

8. Greenville

9. Berkeley

10. Eastside

Receiving votes: Ridge View, Beaufort, York

Class 3A

1. Chapman (14)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Newberry

4. Gilbert

5. Chester

6. Brookland-Cayce

7. Broome

8. Pendleton

9. Manning

10. Timberland

Receiving votes: Strom Thurmond, Fairfield Central, Walhalla, Powdersville, Aynor

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (10)

2. Barnwell (5)

3. Carvers Bay

4. Cheraw

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Lee Central

7. Southside Christian

8. Saluda

9. Buford

10. Andrews

Receiving votes: Chesterfield, Latta, Central, Liberty

Class A

1. Lamar (14)

2. Hemingway

3. Lewisville (1)

4. Lake View

5. Williston-Elko

6. Baptist Hill

7. C.E. Murray

8. Wagener-Salley

9. St. John’s

10. Bethune-Bowman

Receiving votes: Timmonsville, Dixie, Cross

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

