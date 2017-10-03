Dutch Fork, Spring Valley move up in high school football state polls

SC Prep Media Football Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class 5A
1. Fort Dorchester (15)
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Dutch Fork
4. Spring Valley
5. Byrnes
6. (tie) Spartanburg
Sumter
8. Conway
9. Greenwood
10. Summerville
Receiving votes: Boiling Springs, Dorman.
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (15)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. North Augusta
5. South Aiken
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Greer
8. Greenville
9. Berkeley
10. Eastside
Receiving votes: Ridge View, Beaufort, York
Class 3A
1. Chapman (14)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Newberry
4. Gilbert
5. Chester
6. Brookland-Cayce
7. Broome
8. Pendleton
9. Manning
10. Timberland
Receiving votes: Strom Thurmond, Fairfield Central, Walhalla, Powdersville, Aynor
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (10)
2. Barnwell (5)
3. Carvers Bay
4. Cheraw
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Lee Central
7. Southside Christian
8. Saluda
9. Buford
10. Andrews
Receiving votes: Chesterfield, Latta, Central, Liberty
Class A
1. Lamar (14)
2. Hemingway
3. Lewisville (1)
4. Lake View
5. Williston-Elko
6. Baptist Hill
7. C.E. Murray
8. Wagener-Salley
9. St. John’s
10. Bethune-Bowman
Receiving votes: Timmonsville, Dixie, Cross
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
