Stat leaders for Midlands football teams through week 6

Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yds
Avg
TDs
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
90
1,167
12.9
13
Amir Abrams
Newberry
155
1,014
6.5
15
Jay Washington
Dreher
110
877
8.0
10
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
91
783
8.6
12
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
115
662
5.7
6
Jericho Murphy
Camden
108
631
5.8
8
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
40
600
15.0
4
Jordan Hiller
Lexington
122
596
4.8
6
Twontae Wallace
RichlandNortheast
92
575
6.3
7
Cody Temples
Gilbert
74
557
7.5
10
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
131
542
4.1
3
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
83
536
6.4
4
Tyler Dixon
Lugoff-Elgin
76
533
7.0
3
Jamarcus Pugh
Airport
80
508
6.3
6
Keyshawn Capers
Lower Richland
66
501
7.5
3
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
76
483
6.3
5
Jacquez Terrell
Spring Valley
57
482
8.4
4
TJ Wise
Cardinal Newman
101
475
4.7
6
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
78
474
6.1
2
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
94
467
4.9
4
Braden Walker
River Bluff
98
467
4.8
6
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
94
448
4.8
6
Passing
Player
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Corbett Glick
Hammond
94
133
1,602
22
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
102
163
1,383
11
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
85
161
1,329
9
John Ragin
Irmo
78
140
1,262
12
Josh Heatly
A.C. Flora
113
192
1,179
5
JaVon Anderson
Ridge View
67
128
1,177
8
Elijah Heatley
Westwood
88
149
1,137
11
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
73
101
1,120
8
Trad Beatty
Ben Lippen
63
88
1,091
12
M’Sonti Chin
C.A. Johnson
44
73
823
6
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
66
124
799
3
Chase Crouch
Lexington
71
135
774
4
Graeson Underwood
Dutch Fork
41
80
764
4
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
23
45
742
10
Caleb Sheldon
White Knoll
46
94
721
7
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
29
37
713
7
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
60
93
649
4
Charles Simons
Richland Northeast
47
105
638
5
Tyriq Goodman
Newberry
41
77
603
5
Antonio Jackson
Fairfield Central
42
90
583
8
JoJo Puch
Columbia
57
113
563
5
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
34-59
522
4
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
36
56
498
5
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
30
80
484
7
Preston Matthews
Eau Claire
35
81
421
1
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
Avg
TDs
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
43
841
19.6
7
Manny Bright
Gilbert
43
731
17.0
4
Raborn Dismuke
A.C. Flora
62
608
9.8
2
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
35
598
17.0
9
Bernard Porter
Ridge View
29
571
19.7
4
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
37
557
15.0
7
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
28
545
19.4
8
Deamondre Goodwin
Lower Richland
17
505
29.7
7
Leondress Lowery
CAJ
13
488
37.5
5
Gatlin Lawson
Lugoff-Elgin
11
446
40.0
3
Dominick Perry
Brookland-Cayce
18
433
24.1
5
Wayln Napper
Ridge View
24
413
17.2
4
Jaquain Hills
Richland Northeast
17
410
24.1
4
Malik Wesley
Spring Valley
11
405
36.8
5
Trey Norman
Ben Lippen
24
404
16.8
6
Christian Horn
Westwood
22
400
18.1
4
Clayton Lindsay
White Knoll
23
382
16.6
4
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
33
380
11.5
5
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
32
375
11.7
2
R.J. Mobley
A.C. Flora
26
372
14.3
1
Montre Miller
Westwood
28
356
12.7
6
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
FG
Pts
Amir Abrams
Newberry
15
0
0
90
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
13
2
0
82
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
13
0
0
78
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
12
0
0
72
Jay Washington
Dreher
10
0
0
60
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
10
0
0
60
Cody Temples
Gilbert
10
0
0
60
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
9
0
0
54
Jericho Murphy
Camden
8
0
0
48
Jaylon Morris
Spring Valley
8
0
0
48
Twontae Wallace
Richland Northeast
8
0
0
48
John Ragin
Irmo
8
0
0
48
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
8
0
0
48
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
7
0
0
42
Deamondre Goodwin
Lower Richland
7
0
0
42
Corbett Glick
Hammond
7
0
0
42
Nate Miller
Columbia
7
0
0
42
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
7
0
0
42
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
7
0
0
42
Tackles
Player
School
Tkls
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
120
Cameron Payne
Lugoff-Elgin
104
Griffin Harden
Heathwood Hall
100
Brice Harkness
Westwood
91
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
90
Liam O’Malley
Cardinal Newman
86
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
85
Julius Land
Irmo
80
Duncan Rivers
Gray Collegiate
79
Terry Carson
Ridge View
79
TJ Blanding
Westwood
79
Brian Horn
Westwood
76
Trashad Jett
Ridge View
74
Caiman Welch
Lugoff-Elgin
74
Deangelo Bookman
C.A. Johnson
70
Sterling Scott
Westwood
69
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
69
John Sloan
Gray Collegiate
68
Cole Haile
Chapin
67
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
66
Braiden Short
Chapin
65
Logan Cripe
Lexington
65
Paul Edwards
Brookland-Cayce
62
Damion Daley
Ridge View
61
Justin Wall
Lugoff-Elgin
61
Shane O’Connor
Cardinal Newman
61
K’Andre Jones
Spring Valley
60
Cole Burns
Ben Lippen
60
Brandon Stevenson
Lugoff-Elgin
59
Andrew Morrison
Cardinal Newman
58
Cam Cox
Gray Collegiate
58
Trajan Jeffcoat
Irmo
57
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Trajan Jeffcoat
Irmo
13
Nick Williams
Westwood
8
Pat Godbolt
Blythewood
6½
Darius Bell
Gilbert
6
Dorian Glenn
Fairfield Central
5
Antonio Anderson
Lower Richland
5
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
5
K’onte Brown
Spring Valley
5
Max Shropshire
Spring Valley
4½
Alston Stewart
Lexington
4½
Alex Huntley
Hammond
4
Damion Daley
Ridge View
4
Patrick Jenkins
Ridge View
4
Timothy Jamison
White Knoll
4
Logan Cripe
Lexington
4
Jaylen McCoy
Lexington
4
Treshawn Miller
Westwood
4
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
4
DeShontez Gray
Pelion
4
Theron Byrd
Fairfield Central
4
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Manning Turbeville
Ben Lippen
7
DJ Skelton
Spring Valley
4
Mitchell McGee
Lexington
4
Reddick Kelley
Lugoff-Elgin
3
Kidre Diggs
Irmo
3
Jaheem Fordham
Ridge View
3
Dermonti Romney
Westwood
3
Akele Pauling
Ben Lippen
3
Jackson Digieso
Gilbert
3
Parker VanCoutren
Lexington
3
Elisha Manigo
Lugoff-Elgin
3
Punting
Player
School
Punts
Yds
Avg
Paxton Brooks
Airport
22
892
40.5
Braden Walker
River Bluff
40
1,583
39.6
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
24
927
38.6
Sailor Chason
Chapin
18
692
38.4
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
21
785
37.4
Amar Omerbasic
Whitke Knoll
12
429
35.8
Dayrun Keith
Pelion
25
894
35.7
Tucker Dove
Richland Northeast
25
862
34.5
Comments