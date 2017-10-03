Ben Lippen's Kyle Wright leads the Midlands is rushing yards with 1,167.
High School Football

Stat leaders for Midlands football teams through week 6

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 03, 2017 6:24 PM

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yds

Avg

TDs

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

90

1,167

12.9

13

Amir Abrams

Newberry

155

1,014

6.5

15

Jay Washington

Dreher

110

877

8.0

10

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

91

783

8.6

12

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

115

662

5.7

6

Jericho Murphy

Camden

108

631

5.8

8

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

40

600

15.0

4

Jordan Hiller

Lexington

122

596

4.8

6

Twontae Wallace

RichlandNortheast

92

575

6.3

7

Cody Temples

Gilbert

74

557

7.5

10

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

131

542

4.1

3

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

83

536

6.4

4

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

76

533

7.0

3

Jamarcus Pugh

Airport

80

508

6.3

6

Keyshawn Capers

Lower Richland

66

501

7.5

3

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

76

483

6.3

5

Jacquez Terrell

Spring Valley

57

482

8.4

4

TJ Wise

Cardinal Newman

101

475

4.7

6

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

78

474

6.1

2

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

94

467

4.9

4

Braden Walker

River Bluff

98

467

4.8

6

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

94

448

4.8

6

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Corbett Glick

Hammond

94

133

1,602

22

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

102

163

1,383

11

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

85

161

1,329

9

John Ragin

Irmo

78

140

1,262

12

Josh Heatly

A.C. Flora

113

192

1,179

5

JaVon Anderson

Ridge View

67

128

1,177

8

Elijah Heatley

Westwood

88

149

1,137

11

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

73

101

1,120

8

Trad Beatty

Ben Lippen

63

88

1,091

12

M’Sonti Chin

C.A. Johnson

44

73

823

6

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

66

124

799

3

Chase Crouch

Lexington

71

135

774

4

Graeson Underwood

Dutch Fork

41

80

764

4

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

23

45

742

10

Caleb Sheldon

White Knoll

46

94

721

7

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

29

37

713

7

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

60

93

649

4

Charles Simons

Richland Northeast

47

105

638

5

Tyriq Goodman

Newberry

41

77

603

5

Antonio Jackson

Fairfield Central

42

90

583

8

JoJo Puch

Columbia

57

113

563

5

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

34-59

522

4

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

36

56

498

5

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

30

80

484

7

Preston Matthews

Eau Claire

35

81

421

1

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

Avg

TDs

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

43

841

19.6

7

Manny Bright

Gilbert

43

731

17.0

4

Raborn Dismuke

A.C. Flora

62

608

9.8

2

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

35

598

17.0

9

Bernard Porter

Ridge View

29

571

19.7

4

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

37

557

15.0

7

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

28

545

19.4

8

Deamondre Goodwin

Lower Richland

17

505

29.7

7

Leondress Lowery

CAJ

13

488

37.5

5

Gatlin Lawson

Lugoff-Elgin

11

446

40.0

3

Dominick Perry

Brookland-Cayce

18

433

24.1

5

Wayln Napper

Ridge View

24

413

17.2

4

Jaquain Hills

Richland Northeast

17

410

24.1

4

Malik Wesley

Spring Valley

11

405

36.8

5

Trey Norman

Ben Lippen

24

404

16.8

6

Christian Horn

Westwood

22

400

18.1

4

Clayton Lindsay

White Knoll

23

382

16.6

4

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

33

380

11.5

5

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

32

375

11.7

2

R.J. Mobley

A.C. Flora

26

372

14.3

1

Montre Miller

Westwood

28

356

12.7

6

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

FG

Pts

Amir Abrams

Newberry

15

0

0

90

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

13

2

0

82

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

13

0

0

78

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

12

0

0

72

Jay Washington

Dreher

10

0

0

60

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

10

0

0

60

Cody Temples

Gilbert

10

0

0

60

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

9

0

0

54

Jericho Murphy

Camden

8

0

0

48

Jaylon Morris

Spring Valley

8

0

0

48

Twontae Wallace

Richland Northeast

8

0

0

48

John Ragin

Irmo

8

0

0

48

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

8

0

0

48

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

7

0

0

42

Deamondre Goodwin

Lower Richland

7

0

0

42

Corbett Glick

Hammond

7

0

0

42

Nate Miller

Columbia

7

0

0

42

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

7

0

0

42

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

7

0

0

42

Tackles

Player

School

Tkls

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

120

Cameron Payne

Lugoff-Elgin

104

Griffin Harden

Heathwood Hall

100

Brice Harkness

Westwood

91

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

90

Liam O’Malley

Cardinal Newman

86

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

85

Julius Land

Irmo

80

Duncan Rivers

Gray Collegiate

79

Terry Carson

Ridge View

79

TJ Blanding

Westwood

79

Brian Horn

Westwood

76

Trashad Jett

Ridge View

74

Caiman Welch

Lugoff-Elgin

74

Deangelo Bookman

C.A. Johnson

70

Sterling Scott

Westwood

69

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

69

John Sloan

Gray Collegiate

68

Cole Haile

Chapin

67

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

66

Braiden Short

Chapin

65

Logan Cripe

Lexington

65

Paul Edwards

Brookland-Cayce

62

Damion Daley

Ridge View

61

Justin Wall

Lugoff-Elgin

61

Shane O’Connor

Cardinal Newman

61

K’Andre Jones

Spring Valley

60

Cole Burns

Ben Lippen

60

Brandon Stevenson

Lugoff-Elgin

59

Andrew Morrison

Cardinal Newman

58

Cam Cox

Gray Collegiate

58

Trajan Jeffcoat

Irmo

57

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Trajan Jeffcoat

Irmo

13

Nick Williams

Westwood

8

Pat Godbolt

Blythewood

Darius Bell

Gilbert

6

Dorian Glenn

Fairfield Central

5

Antonio Anderson

Lower Richland

5

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

5

K’onte Brown

Spring Valley

5

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

Alston Stewart

Lexington

Alex Huntley

Hammond

4

Damion Daley

Ridge View

4

Patrick Jenkins

Ridge View

4

Timothy Jamison

White Knoll

4

Logan Cripe

Lexington

4

Jaylen McCoy

Lexington

4

Treshawn Miller

Westwood

4

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

4

DeShontez Gray

Pelion

4

Theron Byrd

Fairfield Central

4

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Manning Turbeville

Ben Lippen

7

DJ Skelton

Spring Valley

4

Mitchell McGee

Lexington

4

Reddick Kelley

Lugoff-Elgin

3

Kidre Diggs

Irmo

3

Jaheem Fordham

Ridge View

3

Dermonti Romney

Westwood

3

Akele Pauling

Ben Lippen

3

Jackson Digieso

Gilbert

3

Parker VanCoutren

Lexington

3

Elisha Manigo

Lugoff-Elgin

3

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Paxton Brooks

Airport

22

892

40.5

Braden Walker

River Bluff

40

1,583

39.6

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

24

927

38.6

Sailor Chason

Chapin

18

692

38.4

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

21

785

37.4

Amar Omerbasic

Whitke Knoll

12

429

35.8

Dayrun Keith

Pelion

25

894

35.7

Tucker Dove

Richland Northeast

25

862

34.5

