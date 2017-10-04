North Central quarterback Bubba Williamson makes college decision

Bubba Williamson made his college choice Wednesday.
The North Central quarterback verbally committed to Western Carolina. Williamson recently visited the school located in Cullowhee, N.C.
“I had a great camp experience there this summer where I was able to build a relationship with their coaching staff,” Williamson said. “I felt really comfortable there because of the family atmosphere throughout the entire program and community. They really value their players and their success as young men. I’m ready to get on campus and contribute wherever I’m needed.”
Williamson, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, had interest and offers from Limestone, Presbyterian and South Carolina State. He was offered a preferred walk-on position at Clemson this summer.
247Sports ranks Williamson as a two-star prospect and 68th in state for Class of 2018. He missed most of last season because of injury but returned this season.
Williamson threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns in the Knights’ opener against Eau Claire.
