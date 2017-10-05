Record-setting Newberry running back a workhorse not a showhorse

When Amir Abrams finds the end zone, he doesn’t want to celebrate by himself.
The Newberry senior running back tries to find his offensive linemen each time he scores a touchdown, which has been a lot during his high school career. Abrams is a touchdown away from 80 in his career and has a shot to become the ninth player in state history with 100 TDs if Newberry makes a deep run in the postseason.
Abrams also can reach another milestone Friday against Broome. He is 65 yards away from 5,000 rushing yards in his career.
“Every time I score I go to them (offensive line) first and thank them,” Abrams said. “My offensive line means a lot because without them I wouldn’t have the numbers I have. It’s not just me, it’s a team.”
Newberry’s linemen, all seniors, appreciate the credit Abrams gives them and take pride blocking for the running back, who center Jarious Singley calls “superstar” and the best back in the state. Abrams retaliates by calling Singley and the rest of the linemen “Drano” for their ability to open up the holes.
“We do our job, he does his job and we are all happy,” Singley said. “He can see the field real good.”
Singley says Abrams has come a long way from the “fat, pudgy” kid he remembers when the two were growing up. Abrams wore No. 50 and played linebacker in rec league football. He slimmed down and transitioned to running back where he patterned a patient running style after Pittsburgh Steelers back La’Veon Bell.
Abrams had an immediate impact when coach Phil Strickland promoted him from JV to varsity during his freshman season. He scored a touchdown run on one of his first carries against Indian Land and has thrived in Strickland’s tailback-friendly offense.
“I wouldn’t trade him for anybody. He is a workhorse and never complains,” Strickland said. “He is not one to get tired. We don’t take him out much except after a long run for a play or two.”
Abrams is starting to get some college interest. He visited Newberry College two weeks ago, Lenoir-Rhyne last week and will visit Presbyterian this weekend.
His size (5-foot-9) and speed might be why he hasn’t had bigger offers. But Strickland said he believes the tailback is an ideal fit for a zone-blocking team in college.
“He is a one-cut runner that can find and pick the hole,” Strickland said. “He got a good jump cut to get the hole and knows when to hit the hole or be patient. He has worked hard on his blocking. He probably got the best hands of the team, too. He is a good quality back.”
