Hammond shuts out Porter Gaud

Porter Gaud came 1 yard short of tying the score at 7 at Hammond in the first quarter Friday night. That was as close as the Skyhawks allowed the Cyclones to get at Edens Stadium.
Corbett Glick passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns as Hammond whipped its SCISA 3A rival 35-0.
The Skyhawks (5-0, 7-0) looked sharp on Senior Night, rolling up 480 yards of total offense. The defense sacked quarterback Andrew Thomas three times and held the Cyclones to 156 total yards.
Down 7-0 early in the game, Porter Gaud (2-2 4-3) drove 77 yards on 21 plays, melting 9 minutes and three seconds off the clock.
But Thomas fumbled the ball away 1 yard short of the goal line.
Hammond needed one play to get a second score on the board. Backed into his own end zone, Glick found Lucas Prickett at midfield. Prickett ran the rest of the way in for a 99-yard touchdown completion.
The Skyhawks took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, on Jordan Burch’s second TD run of the night.
Up 21-0 at the half, the Skyhawks got its third score from Burch and a TD reception from Saul Diaz in the third to close out the scoring.
KEY PERFORMERS
Lucas Prickett: The Skyhawks receiver had eight catches for 166 yards, including a 99-yard catch-and-run TD play.
Andre Wilson: The Hammond running back had 124 yards on eight carries. He had three catches for 59 yards.
KEY NUMBERS
78: Total Porter Gaud yards in the first half, most coming on the Cyclone’s first possession of the game
18: Cyclones rushing yards in the second half
THEY SAID IT
“You gotta tell your defense that the points aren’t on the board till they cross the goal line. We found a way to create a turnover there. We took a shot (downfield), and Prickett just did his thing.” – Hammond coach Erik Kimrey
“(The drive) gave us confidence, and I thought we could compete, but when we didn’t make it and when they got that great pass, that was it.” – Porter Gaud coach Rick Reetz
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
H – Jordan Burch 9 run (Lake Barrett kick) 10:10
H – Lucas Prickett 99 pass from Corbett Glick (Barrett kick) :47
2nd Quarter
H – Burch 1 run (Barrett kick) 2:46
3rd Quarter
H – Burch 9 run (Barrett kick) 6:00
H – Saul Diaz 39 pass from Glick (Barrett kick) 1:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: PG: Andrew Thomas 13-18, Caleb Pierce 3-2, Jack Lucas 4-15, Walker Coleman 2-7. H: Andre Wilson 8-124, Jordan Burch 5-23, Michael Schraibman 5-35, Corbett Glick 9-(-2), Jackson Muschamp 3-3, Nettles Green 1-(-3).
Passing: PG: Andrew Thomas 13-23-1. H: Corbett Glick 15-24-1, Jackson Muschamp 1-1-0.
Receiving: PG: Legend Waring 4-48, Walker Coleman 1-5, Keesler Lawrence 3-24, Jack Trouche 1-10, Jack Lucas 3-25, Caleb Pierce 1-5. H: Lucas Prickett 8-166, Andre Wilson 3-59, Saul Diaz 1-39, Michael Schraibman 1-4, Josh Lipsitz 1-8, Rutherford Fawcett 1-8.
