Spring Valley pulls away from Irmo in second half

Spring Valley found itself in a tie game early in the second half after Irmo returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for a score.

Vikings coach Robin Bacon liked the way his team responded. Fourth-ranked Spring Valley scored on four consecutive second-half possessions in running away for a 42-21 victory Friday night at W.C. Hawkins Stadium.

“We had to respond. I told the guys the first drive of the second half was going to set the tone. They get that kickoff return, but we stuck it down there. It was huge to sway the momentum back after they got it at the end of the first half and to start the second.”

Tate I’aulualo and Jacquez Terrell each rushed for more than 100 yards for the Vikings. Spring Valley didn’t attempt a pass in the second half after throwing just four in the first half. The result was four scoring drives that covered 67, 65, 75 and 35 yards, with I’aulualo and Terrell doing most of the damage.

I’ualualo capped the 11-play, 67-yard drive with a two yard run to give Spring Valley (7-0, 3-0) the lead for good with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter. Terrell scored on a 1-yard run, quarterback Quincy Hill added a 14-yard run and Terrell ended the scoring with a 3-yard plunge with 5:18 remaining.

“We have three good fullbacks and all three of them did a great job tonight,” Bacon said. “The offensive line kind of wore them down. That’s the good thing about our offense.”

KEY PERFORMERS

I’aulualo and Terrell: The fullback duo finished with a combined 234 yards. I’aulualo led the way with 122 yards on 15 carries. Terrell added 113 yards on 15 attempts.

Channing Tindall and KeAndre Jones: The defensive standouts for Spring Valley helped hold Irmo to 194 yards of total offense and just 59 yards in the second half.

KEY NUMBERS

379: Total number of yards on the ground for Spring Valley, with 258 of those coming in second half

195: Total yards accounted for by Irmo’s Kendrell Flowers on offense and special teams

THEY SAID IT

“I’ve been on Jacquez for three years because I knew the kind of talent he had. He’s a tough kid, he’s played hard and picked it up when Tate’s been down. He was a baller tonight.” – Bacon

“We responded really good (after the kickoff return for score). Everybody got down for a second, but we had to pick each other up. We’re a team. We’re a family, we’re brothers. We had to pick each other up.” – Terrell

HOW THEY SCORED

1st Quarter SV – Anthony Wilson 3 run (Alex Herrera kick) 2:48 2nd Quarter SV – Ajani Tonge 34 yard blocked punt return (Herrera kick) 4:16 I – John Ragin 18 run (Angel Camarena kick) 1:48 3rd Quarter I – Kendrell Flowers 95 kick-off return (Camarena kick) 11:44 SV – Tate I’aulualo 2 run (Herrera kick) 6:55 SV – Jacquez Terrell 1 run (Herrera kick) 2:15 4th Quarter I – Ragin 3 run (Camarena kick) 11:56 SV – Quincy Hill 13 run (Herrera kick) 8:01 SV – Terrell 3 run (Herrera kick) 5:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS