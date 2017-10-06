Abrams sets milestone in Newberry win; Chapin wins big; Thompson leads Dutch Fork past Lexington

At Newberry, Amir Abrams ran for five touchdowns and went past the 5,000-yard mark in his career in Newberry’s 49-21 win against Broome on Friday.

Abrams finished with 221 yards on 27 carries and has 5,156 yards for his career. The 49 points were the second most scored by the Bulldogs in their 22-game series against Broome.

Dutch Fork 29, Lexington 7

Bryce Thompson ran for 188 yards and four touchdowns as the Silver Foxes won their 13th consecutive region game.

Thompson has 13 touchdowns over his past three games.

White Knoll 14, River Bluff 10

Albert Hope’s touchdown with 6:09 left gave the Timberwolves their first region win.

White Knoll trailed 10-0 in the third quarter, but Aveon Smith hit Keon Clary on a 71-yard TD pass to get the Wolves within 10-7. Clary finished with six catches for 89 yards, and Smith was 10-of-15 passing for 144.

Antonio Gantt led River Bluff with 149 yards rushing.

Chapin 43, A.C. Flora 0

Roger Pedroni threw three first-half touchdowns in the Eagles’ shutout victory.

Xzavion Gordon caught two of the TD passes, and Case Barber also had a 69-yard TD grab.

York 59, Ridge View 26

York used a big first half on its way to winning its sixth consecutive game.

The Cougars led 35-6 at halftime. York’s Ladarius Allison had 70 yards receiving, a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 91-yard kickoff return TD.

Bernard Porter had seven catches for 108 yards and two scores for the Blazers, who lost their second game in a row.

Chester 48, Columbia 28

Chester quarterback John Erby scored six touchdowns (four rushing, two passing) and provided 206 passing yards and 111 yards on the ground – his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

Thomas Erby ran for 96 yards and had two touchdowns for the Capitals.

Dreher 22, Lower Richland 13

Jay Washington ran for three touchdowns to lead Dreher to a region victory.

Tyler Singleton and Keyshawn Capers had TD runs for the Diamond Hornets.

Lugoff-Elgin 34, Crestwood 16

RJ Brown ran for 129 yards, and Tyler Dixon added 92 in the Demons’ victory.

L-E forced four turnovers, and Tyrik Richardson and Talik Hodge each had two sacks.

Cardinal Newman 30, Heathwood Hall 0

Quarterback TJ Wise had three touchdown passes, two to Patrick Reedy, to lead Cardinal Newman.

Zenas Murphy added a TD run for the Cardinals.

Saluda 17, Gray Collegiate 14

Noah Bell rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns for Saluda.

Gray Collegiate quarterback Hunter Helms had 199 yards passing and two TDs, both to Chylon Thomas.

Josh Doctor led the War Eagles with seven catches for 100 yards.

Ben Lippen 34, Orangeburg Prep 7

Temple commits Trad Beatty and Kyle Wright combined for all of the scoring for the Falcons.

Beatty threw for two TDs and also ran for one, while Wright rushed for a pair of scores.

Pelion 29, Edisto 27 (OT)

Jeremiah Green rushed for 275 yards and scored the game-winning TD in the overtime win.

Dayrun Keith added 143 yards on the ground and two scores. Keith’s also scored on a two-point conversion to give the Panthers a 29-21 lead. Edisto scored in overtime but Pelion stopped them on two-point conversion.

Clinton 28, Mid-Carolina 26

Jishon Payne came up with the big tackle on Mid-Carolina’s two-point conversion with 1:24 to seal the win.

It was Mid-Carolina’s 19th consecutive loss. Four of the Rebels’ losses this season are by seven points or less.

Jalen Bates ran for two touchdowns, and Cade Ruff was 11-of-19 for 160 yards and a TD for M-C.

Kris Holmes ran for 136 yards and four TDs for Clinton.

South Pointe 48, Westwood 7

Joe Ervin ran for two TDs, and quarterback Derion Kendrick threw for a TD and ran for one in top-ranked South Pointe’s victory.

Maurice Whitlock added a TD run and Josh McClure returned a fumble for a score.

Barnwell 44, Batesburg-Leesville 41

Second-ranked Barnwell rallied from a 34-13 second-quarter deficit to defeat the Panthers.

Mykal Lee ran for 196 yards and his 52-yard run put the Warhorses up 37-34 with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.

Barnwell led 44-34 in the fourth but Keshoun Williams’ 5-yard run cut it to 44-41. The Warhorses recovered the onside kick to seal it.

B-L quarterback Bishop Cannon was 18 of 25 for 284 yards with two touchdowns. Running back Tay Wilson had a career-high 175 yards, and receiver Pat Burgess caught five passes for 111 yards.

Lancaster 34, Richland Northeast 20

Lancaster turned three RNE second-half turnovers into two touchdowns to earn the region victory.

Lancaster QB Kemarkio Cloud threw for 158 yards, two touchdowns and also ran for one.

Jaquain Hills caught two TD passes for RNE.