Gilbert keeps home streak intact with win over Brookland-Cayce

Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart has preached the importance of defending its home turf since he took over two years ago.

The No. 4 Indians have yet to lose at home in two seasons, but Friday’s 33-14 win over sixth-ranked Brookland-Cayce at Leonard Price Field might have been the biggest.

Gilbert takes over the Region 5-3A lead with a home matchup against Strom Thurmond next week.

Cody Temples ran for 155 yards and scored two first-half touchdowns, and Manny Bright caught a pair of TD passes in the second half for the Indians, who improved to 7-0 on the season.

Gilbert led 17-14 at halftime and spent much of the second half in B-C territory, but the Bearcats came up with a couple big turnovers to stay in it. The Indians’ defense held B-C quarterback Reed Charpia in check and also forced four turnovers.

KEY NUMBERS

3: Number of plays B-C ran in Gilbert territory in the second half.

7: Number of turnovers between the two teams

THEY SAID IT

“They were a team that beat us last year, and it was a tough game. Our guys were fired up with an opportunity to play them again, and we got it done tonight.” – Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart

“We just didn’t play good, and we will leave it at that. We just need to play better” – B-C coach Rusty Charpia

“We just didn’t want to lose to them again. It was our last chance against them, and we really brought it.” Gilbert receiver Manny Bright

HOW THEY SCORED

1st Quarter

G – Watson 22 FG, 6:50 BC – Robinson 70 punt return (Shirah kick), 4:05 2nd Quarter G – Temples run (Watson kick), 11:12 G – Temples 1 run (Watson kick), 7:54 BC – Taylor 1 run (Shirah kick), 5:06 G – Watson 22 FG, :01 3rd Quarter G – Bright 24 pass from Strickland (pass failed), 10:01 4th Quarter G – Bright 17 pass from Tolen (Watson kick), 2:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS