Photos: Gilbert vs. Brookland-Cayce Football

Gilbert Indians players make their entrance before the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats quarterback Reed Charpia (2) scrambles during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats quarterback Reed Charpia (2) rolls out during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
A packed crowd in Tomahawk Stadium in Gilbert watches the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats head coach Rusty Charpia directs his team during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
The Gilbert Indians bench reacts to stop the Brookland-Cayce Bearcats on 4th down during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats head coach Rusty Charpia directs his team during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Gilbert Indians Cody Temples (10) is brought down by Brookland-Cayce Bearcats Latrell Jamison (10) during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Gilbert Indians wide receiver Manny Bright (2) rushes during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Gilbert Indians head coach Chad Leaphart reacts to a call during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Gilbert Indians head coach Chad Leaphart directs his team during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Gilbert Indians QB Jy Tolen (5) runs with the ball during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats Jamir Robinson (21) returns a kick for a touchdown during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Gilbert Indians quarterback Josh Strickland (15) is sacked by Brookland-Cayce Bearcats Jamir Robinson (21) during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Gilbert Indians quarterback Josh Strickland (15) looks to pass during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Gilbert Indians wide receiver Manny Bright (2) drops a pass over Brookland-Cayce Bearcats Dominick Perry (7) during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats running back Rasheed Taylor (20) fumbles after being hit by Gilbert Indians Tory Williams (52) during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats punter Gabriel Shirah (18) mishandles a punt before being tackled for a loss during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats kick returner Jamir Robinson is knocked back by Gilbert Indians Jeremy Cintron (7) during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Gilbert Indians wide receiver Manny Bright (2) runs with the ball during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats Keylin Roach (1) during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats Jamir Robinson (21) scores a touchdown during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats Jamir Robinson (21) makes a reception over Gilbert Indians Logan McNatt (14) during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats Dominick Perry is carted from the game after apparently injuring his neck during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats players kneel while their teammate Dominick Perry is carted off the field with an apparent neck injury during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Gilbert Indians players watch as Brookland-Cayce Bearcats Dominick Perry is carted from the game after apparently injuring his neck during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats quarterback Reed Charpia (2) passes under pressure from Gilbert Indians Thomas Spencer (43) during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats quarterback Reed Charpia (2) scrambles from Gilbert Indians John Fanning (22) during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats head coach Rusty Charpia directs his team during the game between Brookland-Cayce High School and Gilbert High School.
