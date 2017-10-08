More Videos

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:30

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

Pause
Highlights: Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall 1:22

Highlights: Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall

Jacquez Terrell after rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Spring Valley's 42-21 win over Irmo 0:56

Jacquez Terrell after rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Spring Valley's 42-21 win over Irmo

Highlights: Gilbert defeats Brookland-Cayce, 33-14 2:50

Highlights: Gilbert defeats Brookland-Cayce, 33-14

Robin Bacon discusses Spring Valley win 1:49

Robin Bacon discusses Spring Valley win

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 2:06

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:46

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense 3:20

Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense

  • Highlights: Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall

    Spring Valley linebacker and South Carolina Gamecocks, Georgia, Auburn recruiting target Channing Tindall vs. Lower Richland.

Spring Valley linebacker and South Carolina Gamecocks, Georgia, Auburn recruiting target Channing Tindall vs. Lower Richland.
Spring Valley linebacker and South Carolina Gamecocks, Georgia, Auburn recruiting target Channing Tindall vs. Lower Richland.

High School Football

Seven Midlands players selected for Shrine Bowl

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 08, 2017 2:09 PM

Spring Valley’s Channing Tindall and Dutch Fork’s Bryce Thompson are among this year’s Midlands selections for the Shrine Bowl.

The rosters, which were released Sunday, include Tindall and Thompson, two of the top prospects in the state, and five other Midlands players. Lugoff-Elgin’s Wyatt Campbell, Chapin’s Hank Manos, Irmo’s Trajan Jeffcoat, Ridge View’s Damion Daley and Newberry’s Alec Blackmon also will be part of the game.

This is the second all-star selection for Tindall, who will play in the U.S Army All-American Bowl in January. The linebacker is the second ranked prospect in the state, according to 247Sports. Going into last week, Tindall has a team-high 86 tackles for the unbeaten Vikings.

Thompson is selected for the game as a receiver but has taken over the No. 1 running back spot for Dutch Fork since starter Ron Hoff went down with a leg injury. He has 725 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

Campbell and Manos are both offensive linemen and South Carolina commits. Campbell is the first L-E Shrine Bowl selection since 2010.

Jeffcoat is having a breakout season for Irmo and leads the Midlands with 13 sacks. He plays defensive end for the Yellow Jackets but will play linebacker in the game.

Daley is Ridge View’s third Shrine Bowl selection in the past two seasons. The defensive lineman has 61 tackles, four sacks and an interception this season.

Blackmon is part of senior-laden Newberry offensive line and played a big role in the success of the Bulldogs’ running game, which features record-breaking running back Amir Abrams.

Other notable selections include Fort Dorchester’s Dakereon Joyner (South Carolina commit), South Pointe’s Derion Kendrick (Clemson commit) and Daniel’s Jake Venables, a Clemson commit and son of Tigers defensive coordinator Brett Venables.

The Shrine Bowl will be played Dec. 16 at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

More Videos

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:30

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

Pause
Highlights: Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall 1:22

Highlights: Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall

Jacquez Terrell after rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Spring Valley's 42-21 win over Irmo 0:56

Jacquez Terrell after rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Spring Valley's 42-21 win over Irmo

Highlights: Gilbert defeats Brookland-Cayce, 33-14 2:50

Highlights: Gilbert defeats Brookland-Cayce, 33-14

Robin Bacon discusses Spring Valley win 1:49

Robin Bacon discusses Spring Valley win

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 2:06

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:46

Top photos from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense 3:20

Will Muschamp recaps win over Arkansas, big day for defense

  • Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos

    South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line commit Hank Manos highlights vs. River Bluff.

Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos

South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line commit Hank Manos highlights vs. River Bluff.

SC Shrine Bowl Roster

Player Pos. School

Eli Adams DE South Pointe

Alec Blackmon OL Newberry

Gunner Britton OL Conway

Kelijiha Brown DT Saluda

Wyatt Campbell OL Lugoff-Elgin

KD Canaty OL Northwestern

Austin Covan LS Dorman

Damion Daley DL Ridge View

Alex Deal OL Boiling Springs

Mataeo Durant RB McCormick

Tyler Gore WR/DB North Myrtle Beach

Sam Hartman QB Oceanside Collegiate

Adam Henderson DL Berea

Jackson Hutto OL Summerville

Trajan Jeffcoat LB Irmo

Khalid Jones LB Byrnes

Dakereon Joyner QB Fort Dorchester

Zion Keith DB Wilson

Derion Kendrick QB South Pointe

Hank Manos OL Chapin

Sokoya McDuffie DL South Florence

Jordan McFadden OL Dorman

Tre Moore DL Strom Thurmond

Raiqwon O’Neal OL/TE Conway

Jermaine Patterson WR Bluffton

Braylon Peterson DB T.L. Hanna

Sam Pinckney WR Greenwood

Chance Poore K/P Westside

Tyquan Porter DB Dillon

Tajh Reid-Stanley DB York

Cameron Rice RB Gaffney

Elijah Rodgers DB Blacksburg

Darius Rush WR C.E. Murray

Connor Shugart LB Spartanburg

Christopher Simon DL Crestwood

Dennis Smith WR Gaffney

Bradley Thompson OL Greer

Bryce Thompson WR Dutch Fork

Channing Tindall LB Spring Valley

Jake Venables LB Daniel

Nathan Walker LB Cross

Quavian White DB Greer

Justin Williams WR Fort Dorchester

Tyrek Williams LB Strom Thurmond

Head Coach: Dave Gutshall, Dorman

Assistants: Robin Bacon, Spring Valley; Bobby Carroll, York; John Dew Lake View; Kevin Farmer, Dorman; Doug Shaw, Palmetto; Shaun Wright, Cross

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

View More Video