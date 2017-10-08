Seven Midlands players selected for Shrine Bowl

Spring Valley’s Channing Tindall and Dutch Fork’s Bryce Thompson are among this year’s Midlands selections for the Shrine Bowl.
The rosters, which were released Sunday, include Tindall and Thompson, two of the top prospects in the state, and five other Midlands players. Lugoff-Elgin’s Wyatt Campbell, Chapin’s Hank Manos, Irmo’s Trajan Jeffcoat, Ridge View’s Damion Daley and Newberry’s Alec Blackmon also will be part of the game.
This is the second all-star selection for Tindall, who will play in the U.S Army All-American Bowl in January. The linebacker is the second ranked prospect in the state, according to 247Sports. Going into last week, Tindall has a team-high 86 tackles for the unbeaten Vikings.
Thompson is selected for the game as a receiver but has taken over the No. 1 running back spot for Dutch Fork since starter Ron Hoff went down with a leg injury. He has 725 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns this season.
Campbell and Manos are both offensive linemen and South Carolina commits. Campbell is the first L-E Shrine Bowl selection since 2010.
Jeffcoat is having a breakout season for Irmo and leads the Midlands with 13 sacks. He plays defensive end for the Yellow Jackets but will play linebacker in the game.
Daley is Ridge View’s third Shrine Bowl selection in the past two seasons. The defensive lineman has 61 tackles, four sacks and an interception this season.
Blackmon is part of senior-laden Newberry offensive line and played a big role in the success of the Bulldogs’ running game, which features record-breaking running back Amir Abrams.
Other notable selections include Fort Dorchester’s Dakereon Joyner (South Carolina commit), South Pointe’s Derion Kendrick (Clemson commit) and Daniel’s Jake Venables, a Clemson commit and son of Tigers defensive coordinator Brett Venables.
The Shrine Bowl will be played Dec. 16 at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
SC Shrine Bowl Roster
Player Pos. School
Eli Adams DE South Pointe
Alec Blackmon OL Newberry
Gunner Britton OL Conway
Kelijiha Brown DT Saluda
Wyatt Campbell OL Lugoff-Elgin
KD Canaty OL Northwestern
Austin Covan LS Dorman
Damion Daley DL Ridge View
Alex Deal OL Boiling Springs
Mataeo Durant RB McCormick
Tyler Gore WR/DB North Myrtle Beach
Sam Hartman QB Oceanside Collegiate
Adam Henderson DL Berea
Jackson Hutto OL Summerville
Trajan Jeffcoat LB Irmo
Khalid Jones LB Byrnes
Dakereon Joyner QB Fort Dorchester
Zion Keith DB Wilson
Derion Kendrick QB South Pointe
Hank Manos OL Chapin
Sokoya McDuffie DL South Florence
Jordan McFadden OL Dorman
Tre Moore DL Strom Thurmond
Raiqwon O’Neal OL/TE Conway
Jermaine Patterson WR Bluffton
Braylon Peterson DB T.L. Hanna
Sam Pinckney WR Greenwood
Chance Poore K/P Westside
Tyquan Porter DB Dillon
Tajh Reid-Stanley DB York
Cameron Rice RB Gaffney
Elijah Rodgers DB Blacksburg
Darius Rush WR C.E. Murray
Connor Shugart LB Spartanburg
Christopher Simon DL Crestwood
Dennis Smith WR Gaffney
Bradley Thompson OL Greer
Bryce Thompson WR Dutch Fork
Channing Tindall LB Spring Valley
Jake Venables LB Daniel
Nathan Walker LB Cross
Quavian White DB Greer
Justin Williams WR Fort Dorchester
Tyrek Williams LB Strom Thurmond
Head Coach: Dave Gutshall, Dorman
Assistants: Robin Bacon, Spring Valley; Bobby Carroll, York; John Dew Lake View; Kevin Farmer, Dorman; Doug Shaw, Palmetto; Shaun Wright, Cross
