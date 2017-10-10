Fairfield Central coach Demetrius Davis and the Griffins moved back in the top 10 SC Prep Media Football Class 3A poll.
High School Football

Fairfield Central moves back in SC Prep Media football polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 2:55 PM

S.C. Prep Media Football Polls

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester (14)

2. T.L. Hanna

3. Dutch Fork

4. Spring Valley

5. Byrnes

6. Spartanburg

7. Sumter

8. Conway

9. Greenwood

10. Summerville

Receiving votes: Dorman

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (14)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. North Augusta

5. South Aiken

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Greer

8. Greenville

9. Berkeley

10. York

Receiving votes: Beaufort, Cane Bay, Chapin

Class 3A

1. Chapman (13)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Newberry

4. Gilbert

5. Chester

6. (tie) Manning

Timberland

8. Walhalla

9. Broome

10. Fairfield Central

Receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Bluffton, Pendleton, Aynor, Emerald, Strom Thurmond, Bishop England

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (9)

2. Barnwell (5)

3. Carvers Bay

4. Cheraw

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Lee Central

7. Southside Christian

8. Saluda

9. Andrews

10. Chesterfield

Receiving votes: Buford, Latta, Liberty, Central (Pageland)

Class A

1. Lamar (14)

2. Hemingway

3. Lake View

4. Lewisville

5. Williston-Elko

6. Baptist Hill

7. C.E. Murray

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Timmonsville

10. Dixie

Receiving votes: Scotts Branch, Bethune-Bowman, Ridge Spring-Monetta, McCormick, Hannah-Pamplico, Cross

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

