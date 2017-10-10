Stat leaders for Midlands football teams through week 7

Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yds
Avg
TDs
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
110
1,326
12.0
16
Amir Abrams
Newberry
182
1,235
6.7
20
Jay Washington
Dreher
135
1,065
7.9
13
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
151
916
6.0
7
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
104
815
7.8
13
Cody Temples
Gilbert
97
714
7.4
12
Jordan Hiller
Lexington
142
680
4.7
7
Jericho Murphy
Camden
112
662
5.9
9
Tyler Dixon
Lugoff-Elgin
91
625
6.8
5
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
104
623
6.0
2
Twontae Wallace
Richland Northeast
104
617
5.9
7
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
40
600
15.0
4
Tay Wilson
Batesburg-Leesville
102
600
5.9
3
Jacquez Terrell
Spring Valley
72
598
6.5
3
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
94
597
6.3
5
Braden Walker
River Bluff
115
561
4.9
7
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
131
542
4.1
3
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
106
541
5.1
4
Jamarcus Pugh
Airport
92
541
5.8
6
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
88
520
5.9
5
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
61
509
8.3
13
Keyshawn Capers
Lower Richland
66
501
7.5
3
Passing
Player
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Corbett Glick
Hammond
111
158
1,923
24
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
115
187
1,589
12
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
94
178
1,495
12
Trad Beatty
Ben Lippen
83
121
1,468
15
John Ragin
Irmo
84
149
1,317
12
Elijah Heatley
Westwood
102
170
1,295
12
Josh Heatly
A.C. Flora
128
221
1,227
5
JaVon Anderson
Ridge View
71
138
1,223
8
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
76
109
1,159
9
M’Sonti Chin
C.A. Johnson
54
97
1,011
7
Chase Crouch
Lexington
89
160
943
4
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
77
142
925
3
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
76
116
898
7
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
40
62
858
7
Graeson Underwood
Dutch Fork
46
96
813
4
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
26
49
784
10
Tyriq Goodman
Newberry
48
87
782
7
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
55
77
761
3
Charles Simons
Richland Northeast
53
120
746
7
Caleb Sheldon
White Knoll
46
94
721
7
JoJo Puch
Columbia
65
128
721
6
Antonio Jackson
Fairfield Central
42
90
583
8
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
36
67
568
5
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
36
56
498
5
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
30
80
484
7
Preston Matthews
Eau Claire
35
81
421
1
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
Avg
TDs
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
47
930
19.8
9
Manny Bright
Gilbert
47
791
16.8
6
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
43
781
18.1
10
Bernard Porter
Ridge View
36
695
19.3
6
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
41
629
15.3
9
Raborn Dismuke
A.C. Flora
66
609
9.2
2
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
29
553
19.0
8
Leondress Lowery
C.A. Johnson
14
538
38.4
5
Deamondre Goodwin
Lower Richland
17
505
29.7
7
Trey Norman
Ben Lippen
28
496
17.7
7
Gatlin Lawson
Lugoff-Elgin
12
494
41.1
3
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
38
489
12.8
7
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
39
479
12.2
2
Ryan Fleming
Ben Lippen
29
470
16.2
5
Jaquain Hills
Richland Northeast
20
461
23.1
6
Dominick Perry
Brookland-Cayce
19
429
24.1
5
Cortes Braham
Westwood
28
428
15.2
4
Clayton Lindsay
White Knoll
26
423
16.3
4
Keon Clary
White Knoll
34
422
12.4
4
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
25
420
16.8
4
Montre Miller
Westwood
33
414
12.5
6
Malik Wesley
Spring Valley
11
405
36.8
5
Andre Wilson
Hammond
26
401
15.4
3
Christian Horn
Westwood
22
400
18.1
4
R.J. Mobley
A.C. Flora
29
397
13.6
1
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
FG
Pts
Amir Abrams
Newberry
20
0
0
120
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
17
2
0
106
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
16
0
0
96
Jay Washington
Dreher
13
0
0
78
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
13
0
0
78
Cody Temples
Gilbert
12
0
0
72
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
11
0
0
66
Jericho Murphy
Camden
10
0
0
60
John Ragin
Irmo
10
0
0
60
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
10
0
0
60
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
10
0
0
60
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
9
1
0
56
Jaylon Morris
Spring Valley
8
0
0
48
Twontae Wallace
Richland Northeast
8
0
0
48
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
8
0
0
48
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
8
0
0
48
Manny Bright
Gilbert
8
0
0
48
Tanner Watson
Gilbert
0
36
4
48
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
8
0
0
48
Braden Walker
River Bluff
8
0
0
48
Tackles
Player
School
Tkls
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
137
Cameron Payne
Lugoff-Elgin
111
Griffin Harden
Heathwood Hall
109
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
106
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
101
Liam O’Malley
Cardinal Newman
100
Brice Harkness
Westwood
99
Duncan Rivers
Gray Collegiate
96
Terry Carson
Ridge View
94
TJ Blanding
Westwood
91
Julius Land
Irmo
90
John Sloan
Gray Collegiate
90
Cole Haile
Chapin
82
Caiman Welch
Lugoff-Elgin
82
Deangelo Bookman
C.A. Johnson
81
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
81
Cole Burns
Ben Lippen
80
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
80
Sterling Scott
Westwood
79
Braiden Short
Chapin
77
Brian Horn
Westwood
76
Trashad Jett
Ridge View
74
Logan Cripe
Lexington
73
Paul Edwards
Brookland-Cayce
72
Justin Wall
Lugoff-Elgin
71
Andrew Morrison
Cardinal Newman
70
Brandon Stevenson
Lugoff-Elgin
68
Damion Daley
Ridge View
68
K’Andre Jones
Spring Valley
65
Raahzheik Mays
Brookland-Cayce
64
James Wells
Chapin
64
Khaliq Brown
Eau Claire
64
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Trajan Jeffcoat
Irmo
13
Nick Williams
Westwood
9
Darius Bell
Gilbert
7
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
7
Pat Godbolt
Blythewood
6 1/2
Dorian Glenn
Fairfield Central
5
Antonio Anderson
Lower Richland
5
K’onte Brown
Spring Valley
5
Treshawn Miller
Westwood
5
Max Shropshire
Spring Valley
5
John Crim
Spring Valley
5
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
5
Alex Smith
Dutch Fork
5
Shanye Monsanto
Cardinal Newman
5
Damion Daley
Ridge View
5
Patrick Jenkins
Ridge View
5
Alex Huntley
Hammond
5
Alston Stewart
Lexington
4 ½
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Manning Turbeville
Ben Lippen
7
Jaewon Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
5
Mitchell McGee
Lexington
5
DJ Skelton
Spring Valley
4
Jackson Digieso
Gilbert
4
Parker VanCoutren
Lexington
4
Reddick Kelley
Lugoff-Elgin
3
Kidre Diggs
Irmo
3
Jaheem Fordham
Ridge View
3
Dermonti Romney
Westwood
3
Akele Pauling
Ben Lippen
3
Elisha Manigo
Lugoff-Elgin
3
Rashard Brown
Dreher
3
Punting
Player
School
Punts
Yds
Avg
Paxton Brooks
Airport
31
1,281
41.3
Braden Walker
River Bluff
43
1,698
39.5
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
26
1,015
39.0
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
22
827
37.6
Sailor Chason
Chapin
20
765
35.3
Jackson Digieso
Gilbert
15
528
35.2
Amar Omerbasic
White Knoll
16
554
34.6
Dayrun Keith
Pelion
28
966
34.5
Tucker Dove
Richland Northeast
28
970
34.6
Alex Herrera
Spring Valley
12
410
34.2
Comments