Gilbert Indians receiver Manny Bright is second in the Midlands in receiving yards with 791.
High School Football

Stat leaders for Midlands football teams through week 7

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 7:30 PM

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yds

Avg

TDs

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

110

1,326

12.0

16

Amir Abrams

Newberry

182

1,235

6.7

20

Jay Washington

Dreher

135

1,065

7.9

13

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

151

916

6.0

7

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

104

815

7.8

13

Cody Temples

Gilbert

97

714

7.4

12

Jordan Hiller

Lexington

142

680

4.7

7

Jericho Murphy

Camden

112

662

5.9

9

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

91

625

6.8

5

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

104

623

6.0

2

Twontae Wallace

Richland Northeast

104

617

5.9

7

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

40

600

15.0

4

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

102

600

5.9

3

Jacquez Terrell

Spring Valley

72

598

6.5

3

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

94

597

6.3

5

Braden Walker

River Bluff

115

561

4.9

7

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

131

542

4.1

3

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

106

541

5.1

4

Jamarcus Pugh

Airport

92

541

5.8

6

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

88

520

5.9

5

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

61

509

8.3

13

Keyshawn Capers

Lower Richland

66

501

7.5

3

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Corbett Glick

Hammond

111

158

1,923

24

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

115

187

1,589

12

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

94

178

1,495

12

Trad Beatty

Ben Lippen

83

121

1,468

15

John Ragin

Irmo

84

149

1,317

12

Elijah Heatley

Westwood

102

170

1,295

12

Josh Heatly

A.C. Flora

128

221

1,227

5

JaVon Anderson

Ridge View

71

138

1,223

8

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

76

109

1,159

9

M’Sonti Chin

C.A. Johnson

54

97

1,011

7

Chase Crouch

Lexington

89

160

943

4

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

77

142

925

3

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

76

116

898

7

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

40

62

858

7

Graeson Underwood

Dutch Fork

46

96

813

4

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

26

49

784

10

Tyriq Goodman

Newberry

48

87

782

7

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

55

77

761

3

Charles Simons

Richland Northeast

53

120

746

7

Caleb Sheldon

White Knoll

46

94

721

7

JoJo Puch

Columbia

65

128

721

6

Antonio Jackson

Fairfield Central

42

90

583

8

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

36

67

568

5

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

36

56

498

5

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

30

80

484

7

Preston Matthews

Eau Claire

35

81

421

1

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

Avg

TDs

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

47

930

19.8

9

Manny Bright

Gilbert

47

791

16.8

6

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

43

781

18.1

10

Bernard Porter

Ridge View

36

695

19.3

6

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

41

629

15.3

9

Raborn Dismuke

A.C. Flora

66

609

9.2

2

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

29

553

19.0

8

Leondress Lowery

C.A. Johnson

14

538

38.4

5

Deamondre Goodwin

Lower Richland

17

505

29.7

7

Trey Norman

Ben Lippen

28

496

17.7

7

Gatlin Lawson

Lugoff-Elgin

12

494

41.1

3

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

38

489

12.8

7

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

39

479

12.2

2

Ryan Fleming

Ben Lippen

29

470

16.2

5

Jaquain Hills

Richland Northeast

20

461

23.1

6

Dominick Perry

Brookland-Cayce

19

429

24.1

5

Cortes Braham

Westwood

28

428

15.2

4

Clayton Lindsay

White Knoll

26

423

16.3

4

Keon Clary

White Knoll

34

422

12.4

4

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

25

420

16.8

4

Montre Miller

Westwood

33

414

12.5

6

Malik Wesley

Spring Valley

11

405

36.8

5

Andre Wilson

Hammond

26

401

15.4

3

Christian Horn

Westwood

22

400

18.1

4

R.J. Mobley

A.C. Flora

29

397

13.6

1

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

FG

Pts

Amir Abrams

Newberry

20

0

0

120

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

17

2

0

106

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

16

0

0

96

Jay Washington

Dreher

13

0

0

78

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

13

0

0

78

Cody Temples

Gilbert

12

0

0

72

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

11

0

0

66

Jericho Murphy

Camden

10

0

0

60

John Ragin

Irmo

10

0

0

60

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

10

0

0

60

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

10

0

0

60

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

9

1

0

56

Jaylon Morris

Spring Valley

8

0

0

48

Twontae Wallace

Richland Northeast

8

0

0

48

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

8

0

0

48

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

8

0

0

48

Manny Bright

Gilbert

8

0

0

48

Tanner Watson

Gilbert

0

36

4

48

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

8

0

0

48

Braden Walker

River Bluff

8

0

0

48

Tackles

Player

School

Tkls

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

137

Cameron Payne

Lugoff-Elgin

111

Griffin Harden

Heathwood Hall

109

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

106

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

101

Liam O’Malley

Cardinal Newman

100

Brice Harkness

Westwood

99

Duncan Rivers

Gray Collegiate

96

Terry Carson

Ridge View

94

TJ Blanding

Westwood

91

Julius Land

Irmo

90

John Sloan

Gray Collegiate

90

Cole Haile

Chapin

82

Caiman Welch

Lugoff-Elgin

82

Deangelo Bookman

C.A. Johnson

81

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

81

Cole Burns

Ben Lippen

80

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

80

Sterling Scott

Westwood

79

Braiden Short

Chapin

77

Brian Horn

Westwood

76

Trashad Jett

Ridge View

74

Logan Cripe

Lexington

73

Paul Edwards

Brookland-Cayce

72

Justin Wall

Lugoff-Elgin

71

Andrew Morrison

Cardinal Newman

70

Brandon Stevenson

Lugoff-Elgin

68

Damion Daley

Ridge View

68

K’Andre Jones

Spring Valley

65

Raahzheik Mays

Brookland-Cayce

64

James Wells

Chapin

64

Khaliq Brown

Eau Claire

64

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Trajan Jeffcoat

Irmo

13

Nick Williams

Westwood

9

Darius Bell

Gilbert

7

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

7

Pat Godbolt

Blythewood

6 1/2

Dorian Glenn

Fairfield Central

5

Antonio Anderson

Lower Richland

5

K’onte Brown

Spring Valley

5

Treshawn Miller

Westwood

5

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

5

John Crim

Spring Valley

5

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

5

Alex Smith

Dutch Fork

5

Shanye Monsanto

Cardinal Newman

5

Damion Daley

Ridge View

5

Patrick Jenkins

Ridge View

5

Alex Huntley

Hammond

5

Alston Stewart

Lexington

4 ½

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Manning Turbeville

Ben Lippen

7

Jaewon Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

5

Mitchell McGee

Lexington

5

DJ Skelton

Spring Valley

4

Jackson Digieso

Gilbert

4

Parker VanCoutren

Lexington

4

Reddick Kelley

Lugoff-Elgin

3

Kidre Diggs

Irmo

3

Jaheem Fordham

Ridge View

3

Dermonti Romney

Westwood

3

Akele Pauling

Ben Lippen

3

Elisha Manigo

Lugoff-Elgin

3

Rashard Brown

Dreher

3

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Paxton Brooks

Airport

31

1,281

41.3

Braden Walker

River Bluff

43

1,698

39.5

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

26

1,015

39.0

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

22

827

37.6

Sailor Chason

Chapin

20

765

35.3

Jackson Digieso

Gilbert

15

528

35.2

Amar Omerbasic

White Knoll

16

554

34.6

Dayrun Keith

Pelion

28

966

34.5

Tucker Dove

Richland Northeast

28

970

34.6

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

12

410

34.2

