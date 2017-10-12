High school football Week 8 picks and previews of top games

Looking at this week’s top high school football games in the Midlands and picking winners.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-1) at Batesburg-Leesville (3-4)
Internet: www.palmettosportscast.com
Players to Watch – BE: James Guinyard, Nick Hughes; BL: QB Bishop Cannon, RB Tay Wilson
Notes: Batesburg-Leesville is 4-0 all-time against B-E, including two wins last season. … B-E defense is giving up just 4.6 points a game. … B-E coach Kevin Crosby picked up his 100th victory last week against Calhoun County.
Pick: Batesburg-Leesville
Blythewood (3-4) at Lexington (5-3)
Players to Watch – B: DE/LB Patrick Godbolt, RB Chris Woodall; L: RB Jordan Hiller, LB Logan Cripe
Notes: Lexington leads series 6-3, but Blythewood won 32-20 last year. … Lexington wraps up third in region and home playoff game with victory. … Blythewood QB Quentin Patten might return after missing last several games with ankle injury.
Pick: Lexington
Chapin (5-2) at Lower Richland (2-5)
Internet: www.spreaker.com/user/9145869
Players to Watch – OL Hank Manos, WR Xzavion Gordon; LR: QB Tevaughn Higgins, DE Antonio Anderson
Notes: Chapin has won last five in series, including 44-24 last year. … Chapin clinches Region 5-4A title with a win this week and next week against Orangeburg-Wilkinson. … Eagles have outscored opponents 111-27 in three-game winning streak.
Pick: Chapin
Dutch Fork (5-1) at White Knoll (4-3)
Players to Watch – DF: RB Bryce Thompson, LB Alex Smith; WK: WR Keon Clary, LB Braden Nanney
Notes: Dutch Fork leads all-time series, 13-2, including 42-10 win last year. … Silver Foxes outscoring opponents in first half, 173-27. … White Knoll snapped a three-game losing streak with a 14-10 win over River Bluff last week.
Pick: Dutch Fork
Lugoff-Elgin (5-3) at Hartsville (6-1)
Radio/Internet: 102.7 FM
Players to Watch – LE: OL Wyatt Campbell, LB Tyrik Richardson; H: RB Tiyon Evans, QB A.J. Joyner
Notes: Second meeting between two schools. Hartsville won, 28-14 last year. … Winner takes over first place in Region 6-4A. … Lugoff-Elgin hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent since defeating Fairfield Central in 2009. Hartsville is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A polls. … Hartsville hasn’t lost a region game since losing to Crestwood, 10-7, in 2003
Pick: Hartsville
Strom Thurmond (4-3) at Gilbert (7-0)
Players to Watch – LB: Tryek Williams, DL Tre Moore; G: WR Manny Bright, DE Darius Bell
Notes: Strom Thurmond leads series 6-1 with Gilbert’s lone win, 49-28, coming last year. … Gilbert running back Cody Temples has at least two TDs in three straight games. … Darius Bell leads Gilbert with 58 tackles and seven sacks.
Pick: Gilbert
Football picks
(Picks in bold face caps)
Thursday
SALUDA at Keenan (Bolden Stadium)
Indian Land at COLUMBIA (Memorial Stadium)
Fox Creek at GRAY COLLEGIATE (At Ben Lippen HS)
Friday
AIRPORT at Aiken
Cardinal Newman at PORTER-GAUD
CHESTER at Camden
CHAPMAN at Mid-Carolina
DREHER at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Edisto at BROOKLAND-CAYCE
EAU CLAIRE at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
HAMMOND at Wilson Hall
Lugoff-Elgin at HARTSVILLE
Midland Valley at A.C. FLORA (Memorial Stadium)
NEWBERRY at Clinton
North Central at BUFORD
Pelion at SWANSEA
RIDGE VIEW at Richland Northeast
River Bluff at SPRING VALLEY (Spirit Communications Park)
Strom Thurmond at GILBERT
Westwood at YORK
Last Week: 20-5
Season: 141-40
Comments