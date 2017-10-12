More Videos

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:30

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

Pause
Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 1:06

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

  • Highlights: Lexington defeats River Bluff

    Lexington defeats rival River Bluff 41-19 on Friday.

Lexington defeats rival River Bluff 41-19 on Friday. lbezjak@thestate.com
Lexington defeats rival River Bluff 41-19 on Friday. lbezjak@thestate.com

High School Football

High school football Week 8 picks and previews of top games

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 12, 2017 11:30 AM

Looking at this week’s top high school football games in the Midlands and picking winners.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-1) at Batesburg-Leesville (3-4)

Internet: www.palmettosportscast.com

Players to Watch – BE: James Guinyard, Nick Hughes; BL: QB Bishop Cannon, RB Tay Wilson

Notes: Batesburg-Leesville is 4-0 all-time against B-E, including two wins last season. … B-E defense is giving up just 4.6 points a game. … B-E coach Kevin Crosby picked up his 100th victory last week against Calhoun County.

Pick: Batesburg-Leesville

Blythewood (3-4) at Lexington (5-3)

Players to Watch – B: DE/LB Patrick Godbolt, RB Chris Woodall; L: RB Jordan Hiller, LB Logan Cripe

Notes: Lexington leads series 6-3, but Blythewood won 32-20 last year. … Lexington wraps up third in region and home playoff game with victory. … Blythewood QB Quentin Patten might return after missing last several games with ankle injury.

Pick: Lexington

Chapin (5-2) at Lower Richland (2-5)

Internet: www.spreaker.com/user/9145869

Players to Watch – OL Hank Manos, WR Xzavion Gordon; LR: QB Tevaughn Higgins, DE Antonio Anderson

Notes: Chapin has won last five in series, including 44-24 last year. … Chapin clinches Region 5-4A title with a win this week and next week against Orangeburg-Wilkinson. … Eagles have outscored opponents 111-27 in three-game winning streak.

Pick: Chapin

Dutch Fork (5-1) at White Knoll (4-3)

Players to Watch – DF: RB Bryce Thompson, LB Alex Smith; WK: WR Keon Clary, LB Braden Nanney

Notes: Dutch Fork leads all-time series, 13-2, including 42-10 win last year. … Silver Foxes outscoring opponents in first half, 173-27. … White Knoll snapped a three-game losing streak with a 14-10 win over River Bluff last week.

Pick: Dutch Fork

Lugoff-Elgin (5-3) at Hartsville (6-1)

Radio/Internet: 102.7 FM

Players to Watch – LE: OL Wyatt Campbell, LB Tyrik Richardson; H: RB Tiyon Evans, QB A.J. Joyner

Notes: Second meeting between two schools. Hartsville won, 28-14 last year. … Winner takes over first place in Region 6-4A. … Lugoff-Elgin hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent since defeating Fairfield Central in 2009. Hartsville is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A polls. … Hartsville hasn’t lost a region game since losing to Crestwood, 10-7, in 2003

Pick: Hartsville

Strom Thurmond (4-3) at Gilbert (7-0)

Players to Watch – LB: Tryek Williams, DL Tre Moore; G: WR Manny Bright, DE Darius Bell

Notes: Strom Thurmond leads series 6-1 with Gilbert’s lone win, 49-28, coming last year. … Gilbert running back Cody Temples has at least two TDs in three straight games. … Darius Bell leads Gilbert with 58 tackles and seven sacks.

Pick: Gilbert

Football picks

(Picks in bold face caps)

Thursday

SALUDA at Keenan (Bolden Stadium)

Indian Land at COLUMBIA (Memorial Stadium)

Fox Creek at GRAY COLLEGIATE (At Ben Lippen HS)

Friday

AIRPORT at Aiken

Cardinal Newman at PORTER-GAUD

CHESTER at Camden

CHAPMAN at Mid-Carolina

DREHER at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Edisto at BROOKLAND-CAYCE

EAU CLAIRE at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

HAMMOND at Wilson Hall

Lugoff-Elgin at HARTSVILLE

Midland Valley at A.C. FLORA (Memorial Stadium)

NEWBERRY at Clinton

North Central at BUFORD

Pelion at SWANSEA

RIDGE VIEW at Richland Northeast

River Bluff at SPRING VALLEY (Spirit Communications Park)

Strom Thurmond at GILBERT

Westwood at YORK

Last Week: 20-5

Season: 141-40

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:30

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

Pause
Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates 1:06

Why South Carolina's Steven Montac was frustrated watching his teammates

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:25

Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

  • Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

    Coach Perry Woolbright and Parker VanCoutren discuss Lexington's 41-19 win over River Bluff.

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

View More Video