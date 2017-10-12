Gray Collegiate gets big region win over Fox Creek; Saluda routs Keenan

Julian Jackson rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns as Gray Collegiate defeated Fox Creek, 27-6, on Thursday.
With the win, Gray Collegiate moves to 5-3 and 2-1 in Region 3-2A. The War Eagles are tied with Fox Creek but now hold the tiebreaker and are good position to host a first-round playoff game.
Cam Cox led the defense with three sacks, and Duncan Rivers had 12 tackles and an interception.
Saluda 54, Keenan 14
Noah Bell threw for 234 yards, rushed for 84 and accounted for five touchdowns as Saluda moved to 7-1 on the season.
Keenan’s Alajauwon Robinson had 107 yards of offense and threw a TD pass. The Raiders’ Vernon Raysor also returned a punt for a score.
Indian Land 14, Columbia 6
Jordan Puch had a TD pass to Nate Miller in the loss for the Capitals.
Columbia drove for potential tying score in the fourth quarter but turned it over inside the Indian Land 20-yard line
Jacob Carroll and Nico Starcher had TD runs for Indian Land.
Girls tennis
Blythewood 4, Lexington 2
Singles: Hannah Myers (B) def. Callie Lewis (L) 6-0, 6-3; Sophie Carlton (B) def. Becca Bryan (L) 6-2, 6-4; Jordan Slagle (B) def. Reet Verma (L) 6-2, 6-3; Emma Horan (B) def. Caroline Goodman (L) 6-4, 6-1; Emmie Thompson (L) def. Victoria Ladd (B) 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Maryann Garvin/Emma Whetsell (L) def. Rachel Truitt/Kinsey Todd 5-7,7-5,1-0.
Gilbert 5, Batesburg-Leesville 0
Singles: Lydia Roxburgh (G) def. Hannah Derrick 6-3, 6-2; Abby Kandare (G) def. Reynolds Rawls 6-0, 6-0; Emily Miller (G) def. Caroline Bedenbaugh 6-4, 6-1; Emily Lewis (G) def. Megan Hook 6-1, 6-4; Metta Watkins (G) def. Beth Ann Puryear 6-1, 6-1.
Hammond 6, Cardinal Newman 3
Singles: Mary Kathryn Gillespie (CN) def. Mikenzie Turner (H) 6-2, 6-2; Adeline Lundy (H) def. Reagan Hamm (CN) 6-4, 6-1; Claire Lewis (H) def. Julia Brooks (CN) 6-4, 7-6; Marchant Harris (H) def. Ashley Maddock (CN) 6-3, 7-6; Maggie Irvin (H) def. Canaan Michel (CN) 6-0, 6-0; Mikayla Turner (H) def. Elizabeth Cutler (CN) 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Gillespie/ Hamm (CN) def. Mikenzie Turner/ Lewis (H) 8-4; Brooks/ Cutler (CN) def. Lundy/ Beckford (H) 8-2; Irvin/ Mikayla Turner (H) def. Maddock/ Michel (CN) 8-1.
A.C. Flora 6, Dreher 0
Singles: Raquel Acco (ACF) def Grace Stricklin. 6-1,6-0; Megan Pleasant (ACF) def Mary Kat Stricklin . 7-6,6-4; Elise Sandlin (ACF) def Isabel Montague 6-3,6-0; Breland Gann (ACF) def Evie Dillard 6-0,6-0; Olivia Bokesch ( ACF) def Tymia Boles. 6-1,6-2. Doubles: Caroline Coble/ Karsyn Misenheimer (ACF) def Alexis Cole/Elizabeth Rambo. 6-1,6-1
Westwood 4, Richland Northeast 2
Singles: Kyndall Ragins (W) def. Kate Ellis 6-4, 7-5; Phoebe Harling (RNE) def. Meera Rogers 6-1, 6-1; Gracie Boyce (RNE) def. Kelsi Sharpe, 6-1, 7-5; Perry Massey (W) def. Ashley Dennis 6-2, 6-1; Kayla Racine (W) def. Ayana Lighty 7-6, 6-3. Doubles: Cherokee Bradshaw/Abby Gonzales (W) def. Laurel Davis/Anaya Lighty 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (5)
VOLLEYBALL
Cardinal Newman 3, Hammond 0
25-18, 25-18, 25-11
Late Wednesday
GIRLS TENNIS
Ridge View 6, Richland Northeast 0
Singles: Hope Goodwin (RV) def. Kate Ellis (RNE) 6-0,6-0; Aliyah Kelley (RV) def. Phoebe Harling (RNE) 6-3,6-4; Yana Udani (RV) def. Gracie Boyce (RNE) 6-4, 6-2; Ferrin Thompson (RV) def. Ashley Dennis 6-1,6-1; Kayla Floyd (RV) def. Ayana Lighty 6-2, 6-2. Doubles Kimari Farr / Mykaela Werdenie (RV) def. Anaya Lighty / Natalia Davis 6-1, 6-1.
