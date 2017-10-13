Week 8 Midlands and SC high school football scores

Midlands scores
Airport 14, Aiken 6
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Batesburg-Leesville 21 (OT)
Brookland-Cayce 40, Edisto 15
Buford 41, North Central 36
Chapman 58, Mid-Carolina 20
Chester 35, Camden 14
Dreher 14, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12
Dutch Fork 48 White Knoll 14
Eau Claire 37, C.A. Johnson 0
Gilbert 28, Strom Thurmond 21
Gray Collegiate 27, Fox Creek 6 (Thursday)
Hammond 42, Wilson Hall 7
Hartsville 33, Lugoff-Elgin 10
Northside Christian 42, Calhoun Academy 24
Indian Land 14, Columbia 6 (Thursday)
Lexington 21, Blythewood 0
Lower Richland 40, Chapin 20
Midland Valley 45, A.C. Flora 26
Newberry 49, Clinton 21
Porter-Gaud 44, Cardinal Newman 0
Richard Winn 42, Laurens Academy 8
Ridge View 43, Richland Northeast 0
Saluda 54, Keenan 14 (Thursday)
Spring Valley 44, River Bluff 20
Swansea 45, Pelion 21
WW King 52, Newberry Academy 32
York 45, Westwood 17
State Scores
Abbeville 26, Liberty 13
Airport 14, Aiken 6
Andrews 60, Marion 14
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Batesburg-Leesville 21, OT
Barnwell 39, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Battery Creek 44, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 18
Belton-Honea Path 21, D.W. Daniel 7
Berkeley 23, Beaufort 14
Bethesda Academy, Ga. def. Palmetto Christian Academy, forfeit
Bishop England 29, Hanahan 7
Blacksburg 24, St. Joseph 17
Brookland-Cayce 40, Edisto 15
Buford 41, North Central 36
C.E. Murray 40, Branchville 8
Cathedral Academy 57, Summerville Faith Christian 40
Chapman 58, Mid-Carolina 20
Chester 35, Camden 14
Chesterfield 47, Andrew Jackson 15
Christ Church Episcopal 10, Landrum 7
Colleton Prep 47, Hilton Head Prep 0
Conway 62, South Florence 14
Dillon 45, Aynor 14
Dorman 33, Spartanburg 21
Dreher 14, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12
East Clarendon 24, Green Sea Floyds 12
Eastside 63, Travelers Rest 14
Eau Claire 37, C.A. Johnson 0
Emerald 63, Carolina High and Academy 7
Fort Dorchester 70, Ashley Ridge 7
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 64, St. John's Christian Academy 14
Gaffney 31, Boiling Springs 7
Georgetown 18, Loris 0
Gilbert 28, Strom Thurmond 21
Greenwood Christian 35, Williamsburg Academy 14
Greer 27, Greenville 19
Hammond 42, Wilson Hall 7
Hartsville 33, Lugoff-Elgin 10
Hemingway 65, Creek Bridge 8
Hillcrest 48, Greenwood 44
James F. Byrnes 31, Nation Ford 0
Jefferson Davis Academy 60, Holly Hill Academy 6
John Paul II 30, King's Academy 12
Lake City 22, Waccamaw 6
Lake View 34, Hannah-Pamplico 27
Lamar 50, Timmonsville 20
Laurens 27, Riverside 0
Lee Central 14, Cheraw 7
Lexington 21, Blythewood 0
Lower Richland 40, Chapin 20
Mauldin 30, Wade Hampton (G) 24
McBee 42, Great Falls 6
Midland Valley 45, A.C. Flora 26
Mullins 34, Kingstree 27
Myrtle Beach 62, Marlboro County 14
Newberry 49, Clinton 21
North Augusta 21, South Aiken 7
North Charleston 24, Burke 18
North Myrtle Beach 45, Wilson 35
Northwestern 48, Clover 18
Palmetto 42, Berea 0
Pee Dee Academy 41, Carolina Academy 12
Pendleton 35, Crescent 10
Powdersville 21, Southside 13
Richard Winn Academy 42, Laurens Academy 8
Ridge Spring-Monetta 28, Wagener-Salley 8
Ridge View 43, Richland Northeast 0
Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Florence Christian 20
Rock Hill 21, Fort Mill 16
Saluda 54, W.J. Keenan 14
Scott's Branch 8, St. John's 7
Seneca 31, Walhalla 21
Silver Bluff 42, Calhoun County 0
South Pointe 45, Lancaster 10
Southside Christian 31, Ninety Six 6
Spartanburg Christian 28, Augusta Christian, Ga. 21
Spring Valley 44, River Bluff 20
Sumter 29, Carolina Forest 20
Swansea 45, Pelion 21
T.L. Hanna 50, Woodmont 7
Thomas Heyward Academy 37, Dorchester Academy 0
Timberland 47, Manning 25
Union County 54, Blue Ridge 20
W. Wyman King Academy 52, Newberry Academy 32
Wade Hampton (H) 35, Bluffton 25
Wando 38, Goose Creek 7
West Ashley 62, Stratford 14
Whale Branch 49, Academic Magnet 0
Whitmire 42, Calhoun Falls 16
Williston-Elko 53, North 0
Wren 49, Pickens 14
York Comprehensive 45, Westwood 17
Comments