High School Football

Week 8 Midlands and SC high school football scores

By Ben Breiner

October 13, 2017 9:52 PM

Midlands scores

Airport 14, Aiken 6

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Batesburg-Leesville 21 (OT)

Brookland-Cayce 40, Edisto 15

Buford 41, North Central 36

Chapman 58, Mid-Carolina 20

Chester 35, Camden 14

Dreher 14, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12

Dutch Fork 48 White Knoll 14

Eau Claire 37, C.A. Johnson 0

Gilbert 28, Strom Thurmond 21

Gray Collegiate 27, Fox Creek 6 (Thursday)

Hammond 42, Wilson Hall 7

Hartsville 33, Lugoff-Elgin 10

Northside Christian 42, Calhoun Academy 24

Indian Land 14, Columbia 6 (Thursday)

Lexington 21, Blythewood 0

Lower Richland 40, Chapin 20

Midland Valley 45, A.C. Flora 26

Newberry 49, Clinton 21

Porter-Gaud 44, Cardinal Newman 0

Richard Winn 42, Laurens Academy 8

Ridge View 43, Richland Northeast 0

Saluda 54, Keenan 14 (Thursday)

Spring Valley 44, River Bluff 20

Swansea 45, Pelion 21

WW King 52, Newberry Academy 32

York 45, Westwood 17

State Scores

Abbeville 26, Liberty 13

Airport 14, Aiken 6

Andrews 60, Marion 14

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Batesburg-Leesville 21, OT

Barnwell 39, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Battery Creek 44, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 18

Belton-Honea Path 21, D.W. Daniel 7

Berkeley 23, Beaufort 14

Bethesda Academy, Ga. def. Palmetto Christian Academy, forfeit

Bishop England 29, Hanahan 7

Blacksburg 24, St. Joseph 17

Brookland-Cayce 40, Edisto 15

Buford 41, North Central 36

C.E. Murray 40, Branchville 8

Cathedral Academy 57, Summerville Faith Christian 40

Chapman 58, Mid-Carolina 20

Chester 35, Camden 14

Chesterfield 47, Andrew Jackson 15

Christ Church Episcopal 10, Landrum 7

Colleton Prep 47, Hilton Head Prep 0

Conway 62, South Florence 14

Dillon 45, Aynor 14

Dorman 33, Spartanburg 21

Dreher 14, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12

East Clarendon 24, Green Sea Floyds 12

Eastside 63, Travelers Rest 14

Eau Claire 37, C.A. Johnson 0

Emerald 63, Carolina High and Academy 7

Fort Dorchester 70, Ashley Ridge 7

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 64, St. John's Christian Academy 14

Gaffney 31, Boiling Springs 7

Georgetown 18, Loris 0

Gilbert 28, Strom Thurmond 21

Greenwood Christian 35, Williamsburg Academy 14

Greer 27, Greenville 19

Hammond 42, Wilson Hall 7

Hartsville 33, Lugoff-Elgin 10

Hemingway 65, Creek Bridge 8

Hillcrest 48, Greenwood 44

James F. Byrnes 31, Nation Ford 0

Jefferson Davis Academy 60, Holly Hill Academy 6

John Paul II 30, King's Academy 12

Lake City 22, Waccamaw 6

Lake View 34, Hannah-Pamplico 27

Lamar 50, Timmonsville 20

Laurens 27, Riverside 0

Lee Central 14, Cheraw 7

Lexington 21, Blythewood 0

Lower Richland 40, Chapin 20

Mauldin 30, Wade Hampton (G) 24

McBee 42, Great Falls 6

Midland Valley 45, A.C. Flora 26

Mullins 34, Kingstree 27

Myrtle Beach 62, Marlboro County 14

Newberry 49, Clinton 21

North Augusta 21, South Aiken 7

North Charleston 24, Burke 18

North Myrtle Beach 45, Wilson 35

Northwestern 48, Clover 18

Palmetto 42, Berea 0

Pee Dee Academy 41, Carolina Academy 12

Pendleton 35, Crescent 10

Powdersville 21, Southside 13

Richard Winn Academy 42, Laurens Academy 8

Ridge Spring-Monetta 28, Wagener-Salley 8

Ridge View 43, Richland Northeast 0

Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Florence Christian 20

Rock Hill 21, Fort Mill 16

Saluda 54, W.J. Keenan 14

Scott's Branch 8, St. John's 7

Seneca 31, Walhalla 21

Silver Bluff 42, Calhoun County 0

South Pointe 45, Lancaster 10

Southside Christian 31, Ninety Six 6

Spartanburg Christian 28, Augusta Christian, Ga. 21

Spring Valley 44, River Bluff 20

Sumter 29, Carolina Forest 20

Swansea 45, Pelion 21

T.L. Hanna 50, Woodmont 7

Thomas Heyward Academy 37, Dorchester Academy 0

Timberland 47, Manning 25

Union County 54, Blue Ridge 20

W. Wyman King Academy 52, Newberry Academy 32

Wade Hampton (H) 35, Bluffton 25

Wando 38, Goose Creek 7

West Ashley 62, Stratford 14

Whale Branch 49, Academic Magnet 0

Whitmire 42, Calhoun Falls 16

Williston-Elko 53, North 0

Wren 49, Pickens 14

York Comprehensive 45, Westwood 17

