Photos: Lower Richland vs. Chapin football

Lower Richland Diamond Hornets Keyshawn Capers (3) fumbles while being hit by Chapin Eagles free safety Lane Hein (3) during the game at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lower Richland Diamond Hornets players make their entrance before the game at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Chapin Eagles players make their entrance before the game at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Chapin Eagles quarterback Larob Gordon (10) passes during the game between the Chapin Eagles and Lower Richland Diamond Hornets at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Chapin Eagles head coach Justin Gentry directs his team during the game between the Chapin Eagles and Lower Richland Diamond Hornets at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Chapin Eagles quarterback Roger Pedroni (5) scrambles during the game between the Chapin Eagles and Lower Richland Diamond Hornets at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lower Richland Diamond Hornets QB Tevaughn Higgins and Lower Richland Diamond Hornets Ben Jackson (1) celebrate a Higgins touchdown at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lower Richland Diamond Hornets QB Tevaughn Higgins runs for a long touchdown during the game against the Chapin Eagles at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Chapin Eagles wide receiver Jason Graves (81) makes a long reception during the game at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Chapin Eagles running back Taison Thomas (20) attempts to get around Lower Richland Diamond Hornets Ben Jackson (1) during the game at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Chapin Eagles head coach Justin Gentry directs his team during the game at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lower Richland Diamond Hornets running back Tyler Singleton (32) is brought down by Chapin Eagles outside linebacker James Wells (34) during the game at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lower Richland Diamond Hornets QB Tevaughn Higgins passes during the game at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Chapin Eagles Xzavion Gordon (9) makes a long reception during the game at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lower Richland Diamond Hornets head coach Rodney Barr directs his team against the Chapin Eagles during the game at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Chapin Eagles Kareem Bowers fumbles while being hit by a Lower Richland Diamond Hornets player during the game at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Chapin Eagles Nick Price (16) makes a big gain during the game at Lower Richland High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com