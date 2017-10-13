Lexington shuts out Blythewood 21-0

Lexington had four turnovers in its Region V-5A game against Blythewood at Wildcat Hollow, but the Bengals came up empty.
In turn, Lexington’s defense came up with three picks of its own and closed out a 21-0 victory against the Bengals on Friday.
Lexington (6-3, 3-2) took a 7-0 lead early with a 1-yard Akeem Nicholas touchdown run. But three turnovers over the next 20 minutes made the Wildcats Homecoming crowd nervous.
Blythewood (3-5, 1-4) caught a break on a muffed punt after its first possession and drove to the Lexington 11-yard line. But Miles Heitman missed on a 28-yard field goal attempt at the 3:39 mark of the first.
Bengals defender Shi’heem Watkins later came down with an interception, but Lexington blocked a Heitman 33-yard attempt that ended the Blythewood drive.
Chase Crouch gave Lexington a 14-0 lead with a 7-yard TD pass to David Cromer in second quarter.
Blythewood recovered a Wildcats fumble two minutes before halftime. But Quentin Singleton’s 15-yard pass to Chris Woodall was 5 yards short of the goal line at the siren.
Chandler Corley came down with an interception for the Wildcats early in the second half. That pick led to Crouch’s 52-yard TD pass to Jordan Hiller with 1:56 to go in the third.
Crouch finished the night 10-for-15 for 121 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions.
KEY NUMBERS
7: Total turnovers in the game. The only score resulting from turnovers was Crouch’s 52-yard TD pass to Jordan Hiller in the third quarter.
381: Total offensive yards in the game. Lexington outgained Blythewood 215-166.
THEY SAID IT
“Our defense played great all night long. This team doesn’t get up, doesn’t get down. They stay even keel. We had some turnovers in the first half, but we didn’t panic, and the defense played great.” – Lexington coach Perry Woolbright
“Our guys played hard. I’m proud of them. That’s all we ask of our guys.” – Blythewood coach Bryan Smith
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
L – Akeem Nicholas 1 run (Matthew Waller kick), 9:10
2nd Quarter
L – David Cromer 7 pass from Chase Crouch (Waller kick), 2:36
3rd Quarter
L – Jordan Hiller 52 pass from Crouch (Waller kick), 1:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: B: Brandon Edwards 10-76, Chris Woodall 6-23, Quentin Singleton 5-29, Julian Jordan 1-(-3). L: Jordan Hiller 10-46, Akeem Nicholas 16-58, Mitchell McGee 2-21, Chase Crouch 6-7.
Passing: B: Quentin Singleton 12-30-3. L: – Chase Crouch 10-15-2.
Receiving: B: Chris Woodall 3-24, Jakob Owens 4-11, Brandon Edwards 3-27, Dalen Mickle 2-11. L: – Mitchell McGee 3-3, Jordan Hiller 2-56, Hayden Sabrams 2-20, Jaylen McCoy1-27, David Cromer 1-7
Comments