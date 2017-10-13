Ridge View bounces back with shutout of Richland Northeast

Ridge View snapped its two-game losing streak and helped kick start its postseason hopes.
Tyler Mitchell rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns in the Blazers’ 43-0 win against Richland Northeast on Friday at Harry Parone Stadium. With the win, Ridge View moves to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in Region 3-4A.
Ridge View, which was coming off blowout losses to South Pointe and York, finishes the season against Westwood and Lancaster. If the Blazers win both, they will finish in third place in the region.
The Blazers scored on their first four possessions of the game and held the Cavaliers to 151 yards of offense.
KEY NUMBERS
2: Number of shutouts Ridge View has this season. Before this year, Blazers hadn’t shut out an opponent since 2012.
115: Number of points given up by Ridge View in last two games heading into Friday night
THEY SAID IT
“We took two on the chin against South Pointe and York. But our kids practiced hard, and we tried to keep things positive. We did so much to build up their morale. You hate for two games to have them spiral downward. It was a good statement to make as we get ready for a good Westwood team next week.” – Ridge View coach Perry Parks
“We just had to keep playing hard and focus through adversity. We were able to do that tonight – Tyler Mitchell
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
RV – Mitchell 9 run (Lawyer kick)
RV – Porter 37 pass from Anderson (Anderson run)
2nd Quarter
RV – Anderson 5 run (Lawyer kick), 10:49
RV – Mitchell 23 run (Lawyer kick), 4:36
3rd Quarter
RV – Tyler Mitchell 18 run (kick failed), 6:29
4th Quarter
RV – Napper 65 pass from Anderson (Dunbar run), 9:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: RV: Mitchell 12-132, Napper 6-16, Anderson 6-16, Dunbar 1-0, Davis 8-49. RNE: Wallace 8-21 Simons 5-33, Munro 7-27, Boyd 5-30
Passing: RV: Anderson 9-17-0 162, Napper 2-4-0 15. RNE: Simons 4-12-0 23, Boyd 5-13-1 55
Receiving: RV: Porter 3-50, Napper 4-98, Martin 3-24, Evans 1-6. RNE: Wallace 3-10, Hills 2-12, Munro 4-41, Reynolds 1-15
