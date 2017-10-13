Gilbert survives Strom Thurmond’s upset bid; fight ends C.A. Johnson-Eau Claire game

Josh Strickland hit Cody Temples on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 5:18 to give Gilbert the 28-21 win against Strom Thurmond.
With the win, the Indians move to 8-0 and can clinch the region title next week.
Strickland threw for 165 yards and two scores, and Jy Tolen also threw a TD. Manny Bright caught seven passes for 87 yards and a TD.
Eau Claire 37, CA Johnson 0
The Shamrocks got their second win of the year in the shortened game.
The game was called in the second quarter after a big fight broke out between the teams.
Dutch Fork 55, White Knoll 14
Bryce Thompson rushed for three TDs and Ty Olenchuk threw for two as the Silver Foxes won their fifth consecutive game.
Thompson finished with 189 yards on ground and also caught two passes for 48. Olenchuk passed for 173 with Jalin Hyatt catching four passes for 110 yards.
Spring Valley 44, River Bluff 20
Jaylon Morris ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings’ win at Spirit Communications Park.
Quincy Hill and Tate I’aulualo combined for 150 yards rushing, and each had a TD as Spring Valley went to 8-0 heading into next week’s game against Dutch Fork.
Newberry 49, Clinton 21
Amir Abrams rushed for 187 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs improved to 8-0 on the season.
Abrams now has 88 touchdowns for his career.
Hammond 42, Wilson Hall 7
The Skyhawks improved to 8-0 with another impressive victory.
Corbett Glick was 22-of-27 for 280 yards passing and three TDs. Lucas Prickett caught eight passes for 121 yards and three TDs.
Andre Wilson added 159 yards of offense, and Hammond’s defense forced five turnovers.
Dreher 14, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12
Jay Washington rushed for 170 yards and a TD, and Da Da Washington added a TD run for Dreher.
With the win, the Blue Devils move into a first-place tie in Region 5-4A.
York 45, Westwood 17
York scored 31 unanswered to defeat the Redhawks in a Region 3-4A matchup.
Joe Wade had two TD runs for York.
Elijah Heatley threw two TDs in the loss for the Redhawks.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Batesburg-Leesville 21 (OT)
B-E scored on its first possession of overtime to defeat the Panthers for the first time in four meetings.
Hartsville 33, Lugoff-Elgin 10
Gatlin Lawson’s 91-yard kickoff return gave L-E a 7-6 lead, but the Red Foxes took over from there.
Hartsville held L-E to 154 yards of offense and had two interceptions to take the lead in Region 6-4A.
