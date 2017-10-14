ABC/WOLO
ABC/WOLO

High School Football

Brawl shortens Columbia football game

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 14, 2017 12:54 PM

Richland One Athletic Director Bob Matz said officials are still sorting out the details from Friday’s brawl during the Eau Claire-C.A. Johnson football game at Bolden Stadium.

The fight happened in the second quarter with C.A. Johnson on offense. It’s still unclear what caused the two teams to go at it.

According to coaches, there was a lot of trash talk. In the play before the fight broke out, there was a fumble recovery by C.A. Johnson and several rough blocks.

In the video recorded by ABC Columbia (WOLO-TV), one player from C.A. Johnson had his helmet ripped off and several players appeared to throw punches. Coaches also got in the mix trying to pull their players away.

After the melee, officials decided to end the game with Eau Claire winning 37-0.

EC coaches said the video of the fight was turned over to Matz and he will turn it in to the S.C. High School League for review.

SCHSL assistant commissioner Charlie Wentzky hadn’t seen the tape as of Saturday morning but will review it before handing out any punishments. He said a decision is likely Tuesday or Wednesday.

The EC and C.A. Johnson fight wasn’t the only across the state Friday as a brawl ensued during the postgame handshake between South Aiken and North Augusta.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

    Coach Perry Woolbright and Parker VanCoutren discuss Lexington's 41-19 win over River Bluff.

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:30

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff
Justin Gentry recaps Chapin win over Dreher 1:10

Justin Gentry recaps Chapin win over Dreher
Linebacker Cole Haile recaps Chapin win over Dreher 1:01

Linebacker Cole Haile recaps Chapin win over Dreher

View More Video