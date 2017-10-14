Brawl shortens Columbia football game

Richland One Athletic Director Bob Matz said officials are still sorting out the details from Friday’s brawl during the Eau Claire-C.A. Johnson football game at Bolden Stadium.
The fight happened in the second quarter with C.A. Johnson on offense. It’s still unclear what caused the two teams to go at it.
According to coaches, there was a lot of trash talk. In the play before the fight broke out, there was a fumble recovery by C.A. Johnson and several rough blocks.
In the video recorded by ABC Columbia (WOLO-TV), one player from C.A. Johnson had his helmet ripped off and several players appeared to throw punches. Coaches also got in the mix trying to pull their players away.
After the melee, officials decided to end the game with Eau Claire winning 37-0.
EC coaches said the video of the fight was turned over to Matz and he will turn it in to the S.C. High School League for review.
SCHSL assistant commissioner Charlie Wentzky hadn’t seen the tape as of Saturday morning but will review it before handing out any punishments. He said a decision is likely Tuesday or Wednesday.
The EC and C.A. Johnson fight wasn’t the only across the state Friday as a brawl ensued during the postgame handshake between South Aiken and North Augusta.
