Week 9 Midlands high school football game schedule

High School Football schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Newberry at Chapman
Friday
Batesburg-Leesville at Silver Bluff
Camden at Indian Land
Chapin at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Chesterfield at North Central
Clarendon Hall at Newberry Academy
Columbia at McCormick
Dreher at Aiken
Fairfield Central at Chester
Gilbert at Edisto
Gray Collegiate at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)
Hammond at Pinewood Prep
Irmo at River Bluff
Jefferson Davis at Richard Winn
Keenan at Fox Creek
Lower Richland at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium)
Lugoff-Elgin at Darlington
Northside Christian at Holly Hill
Orangeburg Prep at Heathwood Hall
C.A. Johnson at Saluda
South Aiken at Airport
South Pointe at Richland Northeast
Spring Valley at Dutch Fork
Strom Thurmond at Pelion
Swansea at Brookland-Cayce
Westwood at Ridge View (At Spirit Communications Park)
White Knoll at Blythewood
Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen
Woodruff at Mid-Carolina
