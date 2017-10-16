Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts and the Silver Foxes host Spring Valley in battle of two of the top teams in Class 5A.
High School Football

Week 9 Midlands high school football game schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 16, 2017 10:55 AM

High School Football schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Newberry at Chapman

Friday

Batesburg-Leesville at Silver Bluff

Camden at Indian Land

Chapin at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Chesterfield at North Central

Clarendon Hall at Newberry Academy

Columbia at McCormick

Dreher at Aiken

Fairfield Central at Chester

Gilbert at Edisto

Gray Collegiate at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)

Hammond at Pinewood Prep

Irmo at River Bluff

Jefferson Davis at Richard Winn

Keenan at Fox Creek

Lower Richland at A.C. Flora (Memorial Stadium)

Lugoff-Elgin at Darlington

Northside Christian at Holly Hill

Orangeburg Prep at Heathwood Hall

C.A. Johnson at Saluda

South Aiken at Airport

South Pointe at Richland Northeast

Spring Valley at Dutch Fork

Strom Thurmond at Pelion

Swansea at Brookland-Cayce

Westwood at Ridge View (At Spirit Communications Park)

White Knoll at Blythewood

Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen

Woodruff at Mid-Carolina

