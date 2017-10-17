Lower Richland QB Tevaughn Higgins was named Offensive Player of Week for his performance against Chapin.
High School Football

Lower Richland, Dreher lead Week 8 honors

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 2:52 PM

Offensive Player of Week

Tevaughn Higgins

School: Lower Richland

Position: Quarterback

Last Week: Rushed for 213 yards and threw for 170 with four total touchdowns in 40-20 upset win over Chapin.

Defensive Player of Week

Jay Washington

School: Dreher

Position: Running back/linebacker

Last Week: Senior had 8.5 tackles, 3 TFL, sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and blocked punt in win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson. He also ran for 177 yards and a TD in the 14-12 win.

Team of Week

Lower Richland

Last Week: Diamond Hornets won first region game since 2013 with a victory over Chapin. Lower Richland might have shot to win region title if it wins final two games.

