Lower Richland, Dreher lead Week 8 honors

Offensive Player of Week
Tevaughn Higgins
School: Lower Richland
Position: Quarterback
Last Week: Rushed for 213 yards and threw for 170 with four total touchdowns in 40-20 upset win over Chapin.
Defensive Player of Week
Jay Washington
School: Dreher
Position: Running back/linebacker
Last Week: Senior had 8.5 tackles, 3 TFL, sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and blocked punt in win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson. He also ran for 177 yards and a TD in the 14-12 win.
Team of Week
Lower Richland
Last Week: Diamond Hornets won first region game since 2013 with a victory over Chapin. Lower Richland might have shot to win region title if it wins final two games.
