Brookland-Cayce quarterback Reed Charpia (2) scrambles in a game against Gilbert earlier this month. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

High School Football

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 3:30 PM

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Midlands teams in bold

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester (14)

2. T.L. Hanna

3. Dutch Fork

4. Spring Valley

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. Conway

8. Summerville

9. Dorman

10. Spartanburg

Receiving votes: Greenwood, Hillcrest

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (14)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. North Augusta

5. Belton-Honea Path

6. Greer

7. Berkeley

8. York

9. South Aiken

10. Greenville

Receiving votes: Cane Bay, Beaufort

Class 3A

1. Chapman (13)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Newberry

4. Gilbert

5. Chester

6. Timberland

7. Broome

8. Fairfield Central

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. (tie) Manning

Pendleton

Receiving votes: Emerald, Walhalla, Bishop England, Bluffton, Seneca, Strom Thurmond

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (11)

2. Barnwell (3)

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Lee Central

6. Southside Christian

7. Cheraw

8. Saluda

9. Andrews

10. Chesterfield

Receiving votes: Latta, Buford

Class A

1. Lamar (14)

2. Hemingway

3. Lake View

4. Lewisville

5. Williston-Elko

6. C.E. Murray

7. Baptist Hill

8. Wagener-Salley

9. (tie) Ridge Spring-Monetta

Scott’s Branch

Receiving votes: McCormick, Cross, Hannah-Pamplico, Timberland

