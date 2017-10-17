(First-place votes in parentheses)
Midlands teams in bold
Class 5A
1. Fort Dorchester (14)
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Dutch Fork
4. Spring Valley
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. Conway
8. Summerville
9. Dorman
10. Spartanburg
Receiving votes: Greenwood, Hillcrest
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (14)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. North Augusta
5. Belton-Honea Path
6. Greer
7. Berkeley
8. York
9. South Aiken
10. Greenville
Receiving votes: Cane Bay, Beaufort
Class 3A
1. Chapman (13)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Newberry
4. Gilbert
5. Chester
6. Timberland
7. Broome
8. Fairfield Central
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. (tie) Manning
Pendleton
Receiving votes: Emerald, Walhalla, Bishop England, Bluffton, Seneca, Strom Thurmond
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Barnwell (3)
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Lee Central
6. Southside Christian
7. Cheraw
8. Saluda
9. Andrews
10. Chesterfield
Receiving votes: Latta, Buford
Class A
1. Lamar (14)
2. Hemingway
3. Lake View
4. Lewisville
5. Williston-Elko
6. C.E. Murray
7. Baptist Hill
8. Wagener-Salley
9. (tie) Ridge Spring-Monetta
Scott’s Branch
Receiving votes: McCormick, Cross, Hannah-Pamplico, Timberland
