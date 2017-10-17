Wide receiver Bryce Thompson jokes with teammates during football practice at Dutch Fork High School.
Bryce Thompson’s new position has Dutch Fork offense up and running

By Lou Bezjak

October 17, 2017 5:17 PM

Early in the season, Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts tried a variety of ways of getting Bryce Thompson the football.

Knotts even contemplated moving Thompson, the team’s top receiver, to quarterback. But he didn’t need to. After starting tailback Ron Hoff went down with a toe injury before the Westwood game, Thompson took over the lead running back role.

The move seem to help kick-start the Silver Foxes’ offense. Thompson has rushed for 100 or more yards in three of the games and has 16 total touchdowns in that stretch.

For the season, he leads the team with 1,177 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns.

“When he was playing all kind of positions, we couldn’t figure out how to get him the ball,” Knotts said. “Every time we moved him somewhere, everyone knew it. He is settling in. He can do it all. He can play any position. And if it stays cool like this, he will stay out there on defense. He is a heck of a defender, really a ballhawk.

“He is the most determined football player I have ever coached. He has got these moves and change of pace to go with his determination. He is just a fierce competitor and needs to rein in a bit. He’s just got the total package.”

It’s likely Thompson won’t play running back in college. His top schools, which include South Carolina, Marshall, Georgia State and Washington State, are recruiting him as a receiver or defensive back. He made the Shrine Bowl team as a receiver.

But Thompson, the seventh-ranked prospect in S.C. according to 247Sports, is at ease at running back and enjoys getting the ball more . He played the position during his freshman year at Dutch Fork and then split time at running back with Kyle Wright at Ben Lippen. But when he transferred back to Dutch Fork in the spring, he thought he would be mainly used as a receiver and possibly some at the wildcat spot.

“I can’t get double-teamed and can get the ball whenever I want. It is a whole lot easier getting the ball and creating stuff,” Thompson said. “Playing running backs comes natural to me. But my O-line is blocking great. I’m going, like, five yards before I’m being touched. They make it real easy.”

With Hoff, who was still in a boot at Monday’s practice, likely a couple weeks away from returning, Thompson will get a bulk of the load of the offense in Friday’s marquee matchup against Spring Valley. The winner of the game wins the Region 5-5A title and wraps up homefield advantage in the lower state playoffs.

The Silver Foxes’ only loss came against Fort Dorchester in the third week of the season.

“It is a big game,” Thompson said. “We didn’t show up when we played against Fort Dorchester. This is a chance to redeem ourselves against a great team like Spring Valley.”

Showdown Friday

Who: Spring Valley vs. Dutch Fork

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dutch Fork High

At stake: Region 5-5A title and homefield advantage in lower state playoffs

