Lexington Wildcats Logan Cripe had 11 tackles, 2 ½ tackles for loss and a sack in last week’s win over Blythewood. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

High School Football

Top Week 8 Midlands high school football performances

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 6:03 PM

Offense

Quarterback

  • Jordan Puch, Columbia – 15-of-29 passing for 336 yards, TD; 12 yards on 4 carries
  • Corbett Glick, Hammond – 22-of-27 passing for 280 yards, 3 TDs; 41 yards on 7 carries
  • Effix Miller, Swansea – 17-of-23 passing for 276 yards, 4 TDs
  • Bubba Williamson, North Central – 20-of-35 passing for 226 yards, 4 TDs
  • Javon Anderson, Ridge View – 11-of-16 passing for 225 yards, 2 TDs; 30 yards on 5 carries, TD
  • Elijah Heatley, Westwood – 14-of-30 passing for 210 yards, 2 TDs
  • Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork – 10-of-14 passing for 173 yards, 2 TDs; 24 yards, TD on 9 carries
  • Josh Heatley, A.C. Flora – 11-of-26 passing for 174 yards, TD; 72 yards, 2 TDs on 12 carries
  • Tevaughn Higgins, Lower Richland – 8-of-14 passing for 170 yards, 2 TDs; 213 yards, 3 TDs on 16 carries
  • Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 11-of-18 passing for 164 yards, 2 TDs
  • Roger Pedroni, Chapin – 15-of-26 passing for 125 yards, TD; 60 yards, TD on 20 carries
  • Jacob McManus, Fairfield Central – 8-of-19 passing for 125 yards, 2 TDs
  • Chase Crouch, Lexington – 10-of-15 passing for 121 yards, 2 TDs
  • Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville – 11-of-20 passing for 118 yards, TD; 12 yards rush, TD
  • Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate – 12-of-23 passing for 118 yards
  • Aveon Smith, White Knoll – 7-of-9 passing for 111 yards, TD; 16 yards rush, TD

Running back

  • Jaquay Mills, Swansea – 197 yards, 3 TDs on 29 carries
  • Amir Abrams, Newberry – 195 yards, 4 TDs on 24 carries
  • Bryce Thompson, Dutch Fork – 189 yards, 3 TDs on 19 carries; 2 catches for 48 yards
  • Jay Washington, Dreher – 177 yards, TD on 24 carries; 8.5 tackles 3 TFL, sack, 2 FF, FR, blocked punt
  • Jericho Murphy, Camden – 169 yards, 2 TDs on 19 carries; 9 tackles
  • Julian Jackson, Gray Collegiate – 151 yards, 3 TDs on 18 carries; 31 yards receiving
  • Jeremiah Green, Pelion – 149 yards, TD on 24 carries
  • Tyler Mitchell, Ridge View – 145 yards, 3 TDs on 11 carries
  • Rasheed Taylor, Brookland-Cayce – 114 yards, 3 TDs on 20 carries
  • Jaylon Morris, Spring Valley – 111 yards, 2 TDs on 8 carries; 1 catch for 24 yards
  • Matt Jamison, A.C. Flora – 105 yards, TD on 5 carries
  • Cori Davis, Ridge View – 101 yards, TD on 9 carries

Wide receivers

  • Nate Miller, Columbia – 7 catches for 181 yards, TD
  • Mikey Jones, Swansea – 6 catches for 146 yards, 3 TDs
  • Walyn Napper, Ridge View – 5 catches for 139 yards, TD
  • Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 8 catches for 121 yards, 3 TDs
  • Jalin Hyatt, Dutch Fork – 4 catches for 110 yards, 2 TDs
  • RJ Mobley, A.C. Flora – 5 catches for 106 yards, TD
  • Andre Wilson, Hammond – 6 catches for 92 yards; 67 yards, TD on 5 carries
  • Manny Bright, Gilbert – 7 catches for 88 yards, TD
  • Rico Dorsey, Columbia – 4 catches for 88 yards
  • Keon Clary, White Knoll – 3 catches for 77 yards, TD
  • Jamal Henderson, Lower Richland – 2 catches for 76 yards, TD
  • Christian Horn, Westwood – 6 catches for 73 yards

Offensive line

  • Erikson Abney, Gilbert – Graded 92 percent, 3 pancake blocks
  • Matt Gant, Gilbert – Graded 91 percent, 3 pancake blocks
  • Jalen McDuffie, Dutch Fork – Graded 90 percent
  • Jacob Burgess, Gilbert – Graded 88 percent, 2 pancake blocks

Defense

Line

  • Antonio Anderson, Lower Richland – 15 tackles, sack, FR, PBU
  • Nick Williams, Westwood – 12 tackles
  • Ben Ginsberg, Hammond – 11 tackles, sack, FF
  • Drew Turner, Hammond – 9 tackles, sack, FF
  • Kendrick Allen, Dutch Fork – 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks
  • Ahmad Bryant, Lugoff-Elgin – 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 ½ sacks
  • Alston Stewart, Lexington – 8 tackles, 1 ½ TFL, 1 ½ sacks
  • Deron Epps, Blythewood – 7 tackles, 2 ½ TFL, FF, 1 ½ sacks
  • Alex Huntley, Hammond – 7 tackles, 2 QBP, FR
  • Trenton Taylor, Swansea – 7 tackles
  • Jordan Burch, Hammond – 6 tackles, TFL, QBH, PBU, FF, FR; 40 yards, 2 TDs on 8 carries; 1 catch for 11 yards
  • Max Shropshire, Spring Valley – 5 tackles, TFL, 1 ½ sacks

Linebacker

  • Duncan Rivers, Gray Collegiate – 22 tackles, INT, PBU
  • Malich Jacobs, Lower Richland – 19 tackles, sack, FR, TD
  • Danik Smith, Lower Richland – 15 tackles
  • Cameron Payne, Lugoff-Elgin – 15 tackles
  • Terry Carson, Ridge View – 15 tackles, 2 TFL
  • Channing Tindall, Spring Valley – 13 tackles, 2 TFL, sack
  • Johran Broadnax, Columbia – 13 tackles
  • George Storm, Pelion – 12 tackles
  • Henry Locke, Hammond – 12 tackles, TFL
  • Braiden Short, Chapin – 12 tackles
  • Willie Young, Newberry – 12 tackles, TFL
  • Logan Cripe, Lexington – 11 tackles, 2 ½ TFL, sack
  • Brice Harkness, Westwood – 11 tackles
  • Cole Haile, Chapin – 11 tackles
  • Greg Williams, Swansea – 11 tackles
  • Matt Hall, Gilbert – 10 tackles, TFL
  • Thomas Green, Columbia – 10 tackles
  • Kentrell Caldwell, Newberry – 10 tackles
  • Desmond Hammonds, Ridge View – 10 tackles
  • Othello Sutton, Lexington – 9 tackles, 3 ½ TFL, sack
  • Pat Godbolt, Blythewood – 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, INT

Secondary

  • Dominique Perry, Brookland-Cayce – 2 INT; KO returned for TD; rushing TD
  • Sterling Scott, Westwood – 13 tackles
  • Pat Burgess, Batesburg-Leesville – 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 FR
  • TJ Blanding, Westwood – 10 tackles, INT
  • Rahmik McDonald, Lugoff-Elgin – 10 tackles, TFL
  • Logan McNatt, Gilbert – 10 tackles
  • Jeremy Cintron, Gilbert – 10 tackles, 2 TFL
  • Sherman Durden, Columbia – 9 tackles, PBU
  • Kendell Brooks, Swansea – 9 tackles

Special teams

  • Gatlin Lawson, Lugoff-Elgin – 91-yard kickoff return for TD
  • Keshoun Williams, Batesburg-Leesville – 87-yard kickoff return for TD
  • Xzavion Gordon, Chapin – 77-yard kickoff return for TD
  • Jaleel Gilliam, Newberry – 72-yard kickoff return for TD
  • Dima Daley, Cardinal Newman – 5 punts for a 41.6-yard average
  • Alex Herrera, Spring Valley – 4-4 extra points
  • Lake Barrett, Hammond – 6-6 extra points

