Top Week 8 Midlands high school football performances

Offense
Quarterback
- Jordan Puch, Columbia – 15-of-29 passing for 336 yards, TD; 12 yards on 4 carries
- Corbett Glick, Hammond – 22-of-27 passing for 280 yards, 3 TDs; 41 yards on 7 carries
- Effix Miller, Swansea – 17-of-23 passing for 276 yards, 4 TDs
- Bubba Williamson, North Central – 20-of-35 passing for 226 yards, 4 TDs
- Javon Anderson, Ridge View – 11-of-16 passing for 225 yards, 2 TDs; 30 yards on 5 carries, TD
- Elijah Heatley, Westwood – 14-of-30 passing for 210 yards, 2 TDs
- Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork – 10-of-14 passing for 173 yards, 2 TDs; 24 yards, TD on 9 carries
- Josh Heatley, A.C. Flora – 11-of-26 passing for 174 yards, TD; 72 yards, 2 TDs on 12 carries
- Tevaughn Higgins, Lower Richland – 8-of-14 passing for 170 yards, 2 TDs; 213 yards, 3 TDs on 16 carries
- Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 11-of-18 passing for 164 yards, 2 TDs
- Roger Pedroni, Chapin – 15-of-26 passing for 125 yards, TD; 60 yards, TD on 20 carries
- Jacob McManus, Fairfield Central – 8-of-19 passing for 125 yards, 2 TDs
- Chase Crouch, Lexington – 10-of-15 passing for 121 yards, 2 TDs
- Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville – 11-of-20 passing for 118 yards, TD; 12 yards rush, TD
- Hunter Helms, Gray Collegiate – 12-of-23 passing for 118 yards
- Aveon Smith, White Knoll – 7-of-9 passing for 111 yards, TD; 16 yards rush, TD
Running back
- Jaquay Mills, Swansea – 197 yards, 3 TDs on 29 carries
- Amir Abrams, Newberry – 195 yards, 4 TDs on 24 carries
- Bryce Thompson, Dutch Fork – 189 yards, 3 TDs on 19 carries; 2 catches for 48 yards
- Jay Washington, Dreher – 177 yards, TD on 24 carries; 8.5 tackles 3 TFL, sack, 2 FF, FR, blocked punt
- Jericho Murphy, Camden – 169 yards, 2 TDs on 19 carries; 9 tackles
- Julian Jackson, Gray Collegiate – 151 yards, 3 TDs on 18 carries; 31 yards receiving
- Jeremiah Green, Pelion – 149 yards, TD on 24 carries
- Tyler Mitchell, Ridge View – 145 yards, 3 TDs on 11 carries
- Rasheed Taylor, Brookland-Cayce – 114 yards, 3 TDs on 20 carries
- Jaylon Morris, Spring Valley – 111 yards, 2 TDs on 8 carries; 1 catch for 24 yards
- Matt Jamison, A.C. Flora – 105 yards, TD on 5 carries
- Cori Davis, Ridge View – 101 yards, TD on 9 carries
Wide receivers
- Nate Miller, Columbia – 7 catches for 181 yards, TD
- Mikey Jones, Swansea – 6 catches for 146 yards, 3 TDs
- Walyn Napper, Ridge View – 5 catches for 139 yards, TD
- Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 8 catches for 121 yards, 3 TDs
- Jalin Hyatt, Dutch Fork – 4 catches for 110 yards, 2 TDs
- RJ Mobley, A.C. Flora – 5 catches for 106 yards, TD
- Andre Wilson, Hammond – 6 catches for 92 yards; 67 yards, TD on 5 carries
- Manny Bright, Gilbert – 7 catches for 88 yards, TD
- Rico Dorsey, Columbia – 4 catches for 88 yards
- Keon Clary, White Knoll – 3 catches for 77 yards, TD
- Jamal Henderson, Lower Richland – 2 catches for 76 yards, TD
- Christian Horn, Westwood – 6 catches for 73 yards
Offensive line
- Erikson Abney, Gilbert – Graded 92 percent, 3 pancake blocks
- Matt Gant, Gilbert – Graded 91 percent, 3 pancake blocks
- Jalen McDuffie, Dutch Fork – Graded 90 percent
- Jacob Burgess, Gilbert – Graded 88 percent, 2 pancake blocks
Defense
Line
- Antonio Anderson, Lower Richland – 15 tackles, sack, FR, PBU
- Nick Williams, Westwood – 12 tackles
- Ben Ginsberg, Hammond – 11 tackles, sack, FF
- Drew Turner, Hammond – 9 tackles, sack, FF
- Kendrick Allen, Dutch Fork – 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks
- Ahmad Bryant, Lugoff-Elgin – 8 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 ½ sacks
- Alston Stewart, Lexington – 8 tackles, 1 ½ TFL, 1 ½ sacks
- Deron Epps, Blythewood – 7 tackles, 2 ½ TFL, FF, 1 ½ sacks
- Alex Huntley, Hammond – 7 tackles, 2 QBP, FR
- Trenton Taylor, Swansea – 7 tackles
- Jordan Burch, Hammond – 6 tackles, TFL, QBH, PBU, FF, FR; 40 yards, 2 TDs on 8 carries; 1 catch for 11 yards
- Max Shropshire, Spring Valley – 5 tackles, TFL, 1 ½ sacks
Linebacker
- Duncan Rivers, Gray Collegiate – 22 tackles, INT, PBU
- Malich Jacobs, Lower Richland – 19 tackles, sack, FR, TD
- Danik Smith, Lower Richland – 15 tackles
- Cameron Payne, Lugoff-Elgin – 15 tackles
- Terry Carson, Ridge View – 15 tackles, 2 TFL
- Channing Tindall, Spring Valley – 13 tackles, 2 TFL, sack
- Johran Broadnax, Columbia – 13 tackles
- George Storm, Pelion – 12 tackles
- Henry Locke, Hammond – 12 tackles, TFL
- Braiden Short, Chapin – 12 tackles
- Willie Young, Newberry – 12 tackles, TFL
- Logan Cripe, Lexington – 11 tackles, 2 ½ TFL, sack
- Brice Harkness, Westwood – 11 tackles
- Cole Haile, Chapin – 11 tackles
- Greg Williams, Swansea – 11 tackles
- Matt Hall, Gilbert – 10 tackles, TFL
- Thomas Green, Columbia – 10 tackles
- Kentrell Caldwell, Newberry – 10 tackles
- Desmond Hammonds, Ridge View – 10 tackles
- Othello Sutton, Lexington – 9 tackles, 3 ½ TFL, sack
- Pat Godbolt, Blythewood – 5 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, INT
Secondary
- Dominique Perry, Brookland-Cayce – 2 INT; KO returned for TD; rushing TD
- Sterling Scott, Westwood – 13 tackles
- Pat Burgess, Batesburg-Leesville – 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 FR
- TJ Blanding, Westwood – 10 tackles, INT
- Rahmik McDonald, Lugoff-Elgin – 10 tackles, TFL
- Logan McNatt, Gilbert – 10 tackles
- Jeremy Cintron, Gilbert – 10 tackles, 2 TFL
- Sherman Durden, Columbia – 9 tackles, PBU
- Kendell Brooks, Swansea – 9 tackles
Special teams
- Gatlin Lawson, Lugoff-Elgin – 91-yard kickoff return for TD
- Keshoun Williams, Batesburg-Leesville – 87-yard kickoff return for TD
- Xzavion Gordon, Chapin – 77-yard kickoff return for TD
- Jaleel Gilliam, Newberry – 72-yard kickoff return for TD
- Dima Daley, Cardinal Newman – 5 punts for a 41.6-yard average
- Alex Herrera, Spring Valley – 4-4 extra points
- Lake Barrett, Hammond – 6-6 extra points
Comments