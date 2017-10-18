Stat leaders for Midlands football teams through week 8

Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yds
Avg
TDs
Amir Abrams
Newberry
206
1,430
6.9
24
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
110
1,326
12.0
16
Jay Washington
Dreher
159
1,242
7.8
14
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
175
1,065
6.0
8
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
124
929
7.5
13
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
62
833
13.4
7
Jericho Murphy
Camden
131
831
6.3
11
Cody Temples
Gilbert
111
774
7.4
13
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
118
714
6.1
2
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
80
698
8.7
16
Tay Wilson
Batesburg-Leesville
116
697
6.0
3
Jordan Hiller
Lexington
142
680
4.7
7
Twontae Wallace
RichlandNortheast
111
642
5.8
7
Tyler Dixon
Lugoff-Elgin
94
623
6.5
5
Julian Jackson
Gray Collegiate
97
607
6.2
7
Braden Walker
River Bluff
126
606
4.8
8
Jacquez Terrell
Spring Valley
72
598
6.5
3
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
94
597
6.3
5
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
93
593
6.3
6
Tyler Mitchell
Ridge View
94
548
5.8
4
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
131
542
4.1
3
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
106
541
5.1
4
Jamarcus Pugh
Airport
92
541
5.8
6
Keyshawn Capers
Lower Richland
66
501
7.5
3
Passing
Player
School
Cmp
Att
Yds
TDs
Corbett Glick
Hammond
133
185
2,203
27
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
127
210
1,707
12
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
106
209
1,600
12
Elijah Heatley
Westwood
116
200
1,505
14
Trad Beatty
Ben Lippen
83
121
1,468
15
JaVon Anderson
Ridge View
82
154
1,448
8
Josh Heatley
A.C. Flora
139
247
1,401
6
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
87
127
1,323
11
John Ragin
Irmo
84
149
1,317
12
Jordan Puch
Columbia
80
157
1,057
7
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
91
142
1,023
7
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
81
152
987
3
M’Sonti Chin
C.A. Johnson
54
97
1,011
7
Chase Crouch
Lexington
89
160
943
4
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
66
97
879
4
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
28
51
874
11
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
40
62
858
7
Tyriq Goodman
Newberry
50
90
827
8
Graeson Underwood
Dutch Fork
47
97
811
4
Charles Simons
Richland Northeast
57
130
767
7
Caleb Sheldon
White Knoll
49
102
745
7
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
659
13
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
45
84
649
5
Antonio Jackson
Fairfield Central
42
90
583
8
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
43
65
576
7
Preston Matthews
Eau Claire
35
81
421
1
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
Avg
TDs
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
53
1,017
19.2
9
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
51
902
17.6
13
Manny Bright
Gilbert
54
879
16.3
7
Bernard Porter
Ridge View
39
749
19.2
7
Raborn Dismuke
A.C. Flora
71
654
9.2
2
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
45
665
14.7
9
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
30
559
18.6
5
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
29
553
19.0
8
Leondress Lowery
C.A. Johnson
14
538
38.4
5
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
42
521
12.4
2
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
42
509
12.1
7
Deamondre Goodwin
Lower Richland
17
505
29.7
7
R.J. Mobley
A.C. Flora
34
503
14.7
2
Keon Clary
White Knoll
37
499
13.5
5
Trey Norman
Ben Lippen
28
496
17.7
7
Gatlin Lawson
Lugoff-Elgin
12
494
41.1
3
Andre Wilson
Hammond
32
493
15.4
3
Cortes Braham
Westwood
31
492
15.8
5
Christian Horn
Westwood
28
473
16.8
4
Montre Miller
Westwood
36
472
13.1
7
Jaquain Hills
Richland Northeast
22
472
21.5
6
Malik Wesley
Spring Valley
12
471
39.3
6
Ryan Fleming
Ben Lippen
29
470
16.2
5
Dominick Perry
Brookland-Cayce
19
429
24.1
5
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
FG
Pts
Amir Abrams
Newberry
24
0
0
144
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
20
2
0
124
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
16
0
0
96
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
16
0
0
96
Cody Temples
Gilbert
14
0
0
84
Jay Washington
Dreher
13
0
0
78
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
13
0
0
78
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
12
0
0
72
Jericho Murphy
Camden
12
0
0
72
John Ragin
Irmo
10
0
0
60
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
10
0
0
60
Jaylon Morris
Spring Valley
10
0
0
60
Josh Heatley
A.C. Flora
10
0
0
60
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
9
1
0
56
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
9
0
0
54
Manny Bright
Gilbert
9
0
0
54
Braden Walker
River Bluff
9
0
0
54
Jordan Burch
Hammond
9
0
0
54
Tanner Watson
Gilbert
0
40
4
52
Tackles
Player
School
Tackles
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
144
Cameron Payne
Lugoff-Elgin
126
Duncan Rivers
Gray Collegiate
119
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
117
John Sloan
Gray Collegiate
116
Brice Harkness
Westwood
110
Griffin Harden
Heathwood Hall
109
Terry Carson
Ridge View
109
TJ Blanding
Westwood
101
Liam O’Malley
Cardinal Newman
100
Cole Haile
Chapin
93
Malich Jacobs
Lower Richland
93
Sterling Scott
Westwood
92
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
90
Julius Land
Irmo
90
Braiden Short
Chapin
89
Caiman Welch
Lugoff-Elgin
88
Brian Horn
Westwood
85
Deangelo Bookman
C.A. Johnson
81
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
81
Cole Burns
Ben Lippen
80
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
80
Paul Edwards
Brookland-Cayce
79
Trashad Jett
Ridge View
74
Logan Cripe
Lexington
73
Brandon Stevenson
Lugoff-Elgin
73
James Wells
Chapin
73
K’Andre Jones
Spring Valley
73
Shane O’Connor
Cardinal Newman
72
Justin Wall
Lugoff-Elgin
71
Johran Broadnax
Columbia
71
Andrew Morrison
Cardinal Newman
70
Raahzheik Mays
Brookland-Cayce
70
Damion Daley
Ridge View
68
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Trajan Jeffcoat
Irmo
13
Nick Williams
Westwood
9
Pat Godbolt
Blythewood
8 ½
Darius Bell
Gilbert
7
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
7
Dorian Glenn
Fairfield Central
7
Max Shropshire
Spring Valley
6
Alex Smith
Dutch Fork
6
Antonio Anderson
Lower Richland
6
Shanye Monsanto
Cardinal Newman
5 ½
John Crim
Spring Valley
5 ½
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
5
K’onte Brown
Spring Valley
5
Treshawn Miller
Westwood
5
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
5
Damion Daley
Ridge View
5
Patrick Jenkins
Ridge View
5
Alex Huntley
Hammond
5
Kendrick Allen
Dutch Fork
5
Theron Byrd
Fairfield Central
5
Ben Ginsberg
Hammond
5
Cam Cox
Gray Collegiate
5
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Manning Turbeville
Ben Lippen
7
Jaewon Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
5
Mitchell McGee
Lexington
5
DJ Skelton
Spring Valley
4
Jackson Digieso
Gilbert
4
Parker VanCoutren
Lexington
4
Reddick Kelley
Lugoff-Elgin
3
Kidre Diggs
Irmo
3
Jaheem Fordham,
Ridge View
3
Dermonti Romney
Westwood
3
Akele Pauling
Ben Lippen
3
Elisha Manigo
Lugoff-Elgin
3
Rashard Brown
Dreher
3
Cleo Cantey
Hammond
3
Josh Lipsitz
Hammond
3
Isaiah Porter
Ridge View
3
Punting
Player
School
Att
Yds
Avg
Paxton Brooks
Airport
31
1,281
41.3
Braden Walker
River Bluff
43
1,698
39.5
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
28
1,113
38.6
Tucker Dove
Richland Northeast
23
887
38.6
Sailor Chason
Chapin
23
880
38.3
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
27
1,035
38.3
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
11
389
35.4
