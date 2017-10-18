Newberry’s Amir Abrams leads the Midlands in rushing and touchdowns this season.
Newberry’s Amir Abrams leads the Midlands in rushing and touchdowns this season. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Newberry’s Amir Abrams leads the Midlands in rushing and touchdowns this season. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

High School Football

Stat leaders for Midlands football teams through week 8

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 7:41 AM

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yds

Avg

TDs

Amir Abrams

Newberry

206

1,430

6.9

24

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

110

1,326

12.0

16

Jay Washington

Dreher

159

1,242

7.8

14

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

175

1,065

6.0

8

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

124

929

7.5

13

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

62

833

13.4

7

Jericho Murphy

Camden

131

831

6.3

11

Cody Temples

Gilbert

111

774

7.4

13

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

118

714

6.1

2

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

80

698

8.7

16

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

116

697

6.0

3

Jordan Hiller

Lexington

142

680

4.7

7

Twontae Wallace

RichlandNortheast

111

642

5.8

7

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

94

623

6.5

5

Julian Jackson

Gray Collegiate

97

607

6.2

7

Braden Walker

River Bluff

126

606

4.8

8

Jacquez Terrell

Spring Valley

72

598

6.5

3

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

94

597

6.3

5

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

93

593

6.3

6

Tyler Mitchell

Ridge View

94

548

5.8

4

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

131

542

4.1

3

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

106

541

5.1

4

Jamarcus Pugh

Airport

92

541

5.8

6

Keyshawn Capers

Lower Richland

66

501

7.5

3

Passing

Player

School

Cmp

Att

Yds

TDs

Corbett Glick

Hammond

133

185

2,203

27

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

127

210

1,707

12

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

106

209

1,600

12

Elijah Heatley

Westwood

116

200

1,505

14

Trad Beatty

Ben Lippen

83

121

1,468

15

JaVon Anderson

Ridge View

82

154

1,448

8

Josh Heatley

A.C. Flora

139

247

1,401

6

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

87

127

1,323

11

John Ragin

Irmo

84

149

1,317

12

Jordan Puch

Columbia

80

157

1,057

7

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

91

142

1,023

7

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

81

152

987

3

M’Sonti Chin

C.A. Johnson

54

97

1,011

7

Chase Crouch

Lexington

89

160

943

4

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

66

97

879

4

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

28

51

874

11

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

40

62

858

7

Tyriq Goodman

Newberry

50

90

827

8

Graeson Underwood

Dutch Fork

47

97

811

4

Charles Simons

Richland Northeast

57

130

767

7

Caleb Sheldon

White Knoll

49

102

745

7

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

659

13

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

45

84

649

5

Antonio Jackson

Fairfield Central

42

90

583

8

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

43

65

576

7

Preston Matthews

Eau Claire

35

81

421

1

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

Avg

TDs

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

53

1,017

19.2

9

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

51

902

17.6

13

Manny Bright

Gilbert

54

879

16.3

7

Bernard Porter

Ridge View

39

749

19.2

7

Raborn Dismuke

A.C. Flora

71

654

9.2

2

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

45

665

14.7

9

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

30

559

18.6

5

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

29

553

19.0

8

Leondress Lowery

C.A. Johnson

14

538

38.4

5

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

42

521

12.4

2

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

42

509

12.1

7

Deamondre Goodwin

Lower Richland

17

505

29.7

7

R.J. Mobley

A.C. Flora

34

503

14.7

2

Keon Clary

White Knoll

37

499

13.5

5

Trey Norman

Ben Lippen

28

496

17.7

7

Gatlin Lawson

Lugoff-Elgin

12

494

41.1

3

Andre Wilson

Hammond

32

493

15.4

3

Cortes Braham

Westwood

31

492

15.8

5

Christian Horn

Westwood

28

473

16.8

4

Montre Miller

Westwood

36

472

13.1

7

Jaquain Hills

Richland Northeast

22

472

21.5

6

Malik Wesley

Spring Valley

12

471

39.3

6

Ryan Fleming

Ben Lippen

29

470

16.2

5

Dominick Perry

Brookland-Cayce

19

429

24.1

5

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

FG

Pts

Amir Abrams

Newberry

24

0

0

144

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

20

2

0

124

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

16

0

0

96

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

16

0

0

96

Cody Temples

Gilbert

14

0

0

84

Jay Washington

Dreher

13

0

0

78

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

13

0

0

78

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

12

0

0

72

Jericho Murphy

Camden

12

0

0

72

John Ragin

Irmo

10

0

0

60

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

10

0

0

60

Jaylon Morris

Spring Valley

10

0

0

60

Josh Heatley

A.C. Flora

10

0

0

60

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

9

1

0

56

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

9

0

0

54

Manny Bright

Gilbert

9

0

0

54

Braden Walker

River Bluff

9

0

0

54

Jordan Burch

Hammond

9

0

0

54

Tanner Watson

Gilbert

0

40

4

52

Tackles

Player

School

Tackles

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

144

Cameron Payne

Lugoff-Elgin

126

Duncan Rivers

Gray Collegiate

119

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

117

John Sloan

Gray Collegiate

116

Brice Harkness

Westwood

110

Griffin Harden

Heathwood Hall

109

Terry Carson

Ridge View

109

TJ Blanding

Westwood

101

Liam O’Malley

Cardinal Newman

100

Cole Haile

Chapin

93

Malich Jacobs

Lower Richland

93

Sterling Scott

Westwood

92

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

90

Julius Land

Irmo

90

Braiden Short

Chapin

89

Caiman Welch

Lugoff-Elgin

88

Brian Horn

Westwood

85

Deangelo Bookman

C.A. Johnson

81

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

81

Cole Burns

Ben Lippen

80

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

80

Paul Edwards

Brookland-Cayce

79

Trashad Jett

Ridge View

74

Logan Cripe

Lexington

73

Brandon Stevenson

Lugoff-Elgin

73

James Wells

Chapin

73

K’Andre Jones

Spring Valley

73

Shane O’Connor

Cardinal Newman

72

Justin Wall

Lugoff-Elgin

71

Johran Broadnax

Columbia

71

Andrew Morrison

Cardinal Newman

70

Raahzheik Mays

Brookland-Cayce

70

Damion Daley

Ridge View

68

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Trajan Jeffcoat

Irmo

13

Nick Williams

Westwood

9

Pat Godbolt

Blythewood

8 ½

Darius Bell

Gilbert

7

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

7

Dorian Glenn

Fairfield Central

7

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

6

Alex Smith

Dutch Fork

6

Antonio Anderson

Lower Richland

6

Shanye Monsanto

Cardinal Newman

5 ½

John Crim

Spring Valley

5 ½

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

5

K’onte Brown

Spring Valley

5

Treshawn Miller

Westwood

5

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

5

Damion Daley

Ridge View

5

Patrick Jenkins

Ridge View

5

Alex Huntley

Hammond

5

Kendrick Allen

Dutch Fork

5

Theron Byrd

Fairfield Central

5

Ben Ginsberg

Hammond

5

Cam Cox

Gray Collegiate

5

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Manning Turbeville

Ben Lippen

7

Jaewon Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

5

Mitchell McGee

Lexington

5

DJ Skelton

Spring Valley

4

Jackson Digieso

Gilbert

4

Parker VanCoutren

Lexington

4

Reddick Kelley

Lugoff-Elgin

3

Kidre Diggs

Irmo

3

Jaheem Fordham,

Ridge View

3

Dermonti Romney

Westwood

3

Akele Pauling

Ben Lippen

3

Elisha Manigo

Lugoff-Elgin

3

Rashard Brown

Dreher

3

Cleo Cantey

Hammond

3

Josh Lipsitz

Hammond

3

Isaiah Porter

Ridge View

3

Punting

Player

School

Att

Yds

Avg

Paxton Brooks

Airport

31

1,281

41.3

Braden Walker

River Bluff

43

1,698

39.5

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

28

1,113

38.6

Tucker Dove

Richland Northeast

23

887

38.6

Sailor Chason

Chapin

23

880

38.3

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

27

1,035

38.3

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

11

389

35.4

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork

    Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts says Bryce Thompson "has the total package" and has proved it for the Silver Foxes this season.

Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork

Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork 2:00

Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork
Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:30

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff
Justin Gentry recaps Chapin win over Dreher 1:10

Justin Gentry recaps Chapin win over Dreher

View More Video