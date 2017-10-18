It’s showtime: Powerhouses Dutch Fork, Spring Valley square off with plenty on the line

Channing Tindall calls it “statement week” as he and his Spring Valley teammates get ready for Friday’s marquee matchup against Dutch Fork.
The Vikings have come close to making that statement a few times against the Silver Foxe over the past few years. Spring Valley lost 31-28 in the 2013 playoffs. Last year, Spring Valley led 19-14 going into the fourth quarter before Dutch Fork rallied to a 30-19 win on its way to the state championship game.
Spring Valley has lost nine in a row against Dutch Fork, with the last win coming in 2006.
“We haven’t beat Dutch Fork since I have been here,” said Tindall, the Vikings’ senior all-star linebacker. “I remember the team with Christian Miller and the team where John Miller slipped on the 1-yard line (2013). We are trying to be better than that team and be the team that redefines Valley history.
“I didn’t think anyone thought we would be undefeated this year, so we are always going to have doubters. They have a very good team, and we have a very good team. It’s showtime.”
Everyone will be watching Tindall and Dutch Fork’s Bryce Thompson, the top two Division I prospects in the Midlands, and South Carolina targets. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp and assistants from Auburn and Florida are expected to be on the sidelines for the game, which will decide the Region 5-5A championship and homefield advantage in the lower state for the playoffs.
Spring Valley is off to an 8-0 start and is one of four unbeaten teams left in the Midlands. Dutch Fork has won five in a row since losing to No. 1 Fort Dorchester.
“It is going to be a great battle. If I am fan of high school football, it is a game that I want to go watch,” Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon said. “Been in every game with them, and they made the plays in the last four or five minutes. We’ve got to have the confidence to go in and say we can go beat these guys. The kids have to understand that after the way we played the last couple games against them.”
Bacon said his biggest concern will be slowing Thompson, who has excelled since moving to running back. The senior has rushed for 100 or more yards in three of the games and has 16 total touchdowns in that stretch.
The Vikings also have to prepare for a new quarterback. Ty Olenchuk stepped in for Graeson Underwood last week and will get the start Friday.
“Bryce Thompson has taken over for their offense,” Bacon said. “He is very dynamic. We want to be as physical as we can with this group.”
On the other side, Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts is worried about defending the Vikings’ option attack, which is tough to prepare for because not many teams run it. Spring Valley is averaging more than 300 yards on the ground this season.
The Vikings can bust big plays from the running game but are better suited for methodical drives. In last year’s game, Spring Valley held the ball for more than 31 of the 48 minutes.
“You don’t like to play this offense, because they can control the ball. Last year, I think they opened the game with a 14 or 15-play drive,” Knotts said. “They are capable of holding it for half a quarter or more and we don’t like that. So we want to get them off the field. And they are as good on defense as they have been since I have been here, so we have our work cut out for us.
“They’ve got great athletes, we’ve got great athletes, so it should be a good high school football game.”
Showdown Friday
Who: Spring Valley vs. Dutch Fork
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dutch Fork High
At stake: Region 5-5A title and homefield advantage in lower state playoffs
