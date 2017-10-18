High School Football

Midlands high school scoreboard, playoff schedule

October 18, 2017 11:17 PM

High schools

Tennis playoffs

Blythewood 6, Ashley Ridge 0

Singles: Erica Zippel d. Kate Schmedeke 6-1, 6-2; Hannah Myers d. Arianna Brim 6-2, 6-1; Sophie Carlton d. Caroline Jacky 6-2, 6-0; Jordan Slagle d. Cameron Shephard 6-1, 6-1; Emma Horan d. Taylor Sparling 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Rachel Truitt / Kinsey Todd d. Jessica Rye / Emily Fuss 6-0, 6-0.

River Bluff 6, West Ashley 0

Singles: Claire Floyd d. Madison Clayton 6-3, 6-3; Victoria Votion d. Katie Lowe 6-1, 6-1; Liyin Zhu d. Olivia Brazelton 6-0, 6-1; Maegan Togneri d. Avea Diamond 6-0, 6-0; Kiana Thatcher d. Katelyn McClain 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Elizabeth Roquemore / Kiana Thatcher d. Ashlynne Pickart / Adalai Angel 6-0, 6-0.

Dutch Fork 5, Sumter 1

Singles: Whitney Crawford (S) d. Morgan Campanella 6-4, 7-6; Megan Barkley (DF) d. Lindsey Smutz 6-0, 6-0; Celine Robinson (DF) d. Jordan Shuping 6-1, 6-1; Grayson Galloway (DF) d. Rita Alan 6-2, 6-0; Amelia Morton (DF) d. Windsor Pittman 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Laura / Cara Shuler (DF) d. Carmen Carrigan / Madelyn Jordan 6-1, 6-0.

Ridge View 6, Midland Valley 0

Singles: Hope Goodwin d. Leah Padgett 6-0, 6-2; Aliyah Kelley d. Ashley Prosser 6-0, 6-1; Yana Udani d. Jordan Freeman 6-0, 6-3; Anika Kelley d. Lauren Prince 6-0, 6-0; Ferrim Thompson d. Natalie Ruvalcaba 3-6, 6-5, 10-4. Doubles: Kayla Floyd / Ogechi Nitasgwe d. Katelyn Hutto / Anna Stewart 6-2, 6-7, 10-8.

Georgetown 4, Gilbert 2

Singles: Lydia Roxburgh (Gil) d. Avery Claire Benton 6-0, 6-0; Abby Kandare (Gil) d. Jyah Bonds 6-3, 6-2; Journey Peters (Geo) d. Emily Miller defeated by 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Nash (Geo) d. Emily Lewis 6-4, 6-0; Alston Nash (Geo) d. Metta Watkins 6-2, 7-5. Doubles: Tara Hemeon / Alexa Neely (Geo) d. Madison Brown / McKenna Manley 6-1, 6-1.

West Florence 5, Lexington 1

Singles: Reagan Dunnam (WF) d. Callie Lewis 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; Kate Sansbury (WF) d. Rebecca Bryan 7-6, 5-7, 10-8; Brittany Yarnal (WF) d. Reet Verma 1-6, 7-5, 10-8; Emily King (WF) d. Caroline Goodman 6-3, 6-2; Emmie Thompson (L) d. Ally Yarnal 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Katie Smaldone / Grace Bailey (WF) d. Maryann Garvin / Emma Whetsell 5-7, 7-6, 10-5.

Dreher 4, Darlington 3

Volleyball playoffs

Gilbert 3, Loris 0

25-14, 25-10, 25-13

Top players: (G) Lexie Edwards 11 kills; Chidera Wilson 10 kills.

SCHSL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

TENNIS

Class 5A

Wednesday

River Bluff 6, West Ashley 0

West Florence 5, Lexington 1

Spring Valley 5, James Island 1

Blythewood 6, Ashley Ridge 0

Dutch Fork 5, Sumter 1

Class 4A

Wednesday

Ridge View 6, Midland Valley 0

A.C. Flora w/bye

Hartsville 6, Lower Richland 0

Lugoff-Elgin at Chapin

Dreher 4, Darlington 3

Class 3A

Wednesday

Mid-Carolina w/bye

Camden w/bye

Brookland-Cayce 4, Loris 3

Georgetown 4, Gilbert 2

Pelion at Aynor

Class 2A

Oct. 23

Johnsonville at Batesburg-Leesville

SCISA Class 3A

Friday

Semifinals

At Palmetto Tennis Center

Heathwood Hall vs. Porter-Gaud, 2:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A

Thursday

Summerville at Lexington

Dutch Fork at West Florence

Spring Valley at James Island

Stratford at Blythewood

Socastee at River Bluff

Class 4A

Thursday

North Augusta at Westwood

Richland Northeast at Aiken

Crestwood at A.C. Flora

Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin

Darlington at Chapin

Class 3A

Wednesday

Camden 3, Southside 0

Fairfield Central at Palmetto

Mid-Carolina at Crescent

Gilbert 3, Loris 0

Waccamaw 3, Swansea 0

Aynor 3, Brookland-Cayce 0

Class 2A

Wednesday

Keenan at North Central

Gray Collegiate 3, Cheraw 0

Eau Claire at Buford

Batesburg-Leesville 3, Marion 0

SCISA State Volleyball Tournament

At Myrtle Beach Sports Center

First round

Friday

Class 3A

Ben Lippen vs. First Baptist, noon

Heathwood Hall vs. Orangeburg Prep, noon

Hammond vs. Pinewood Prep, noon

Cardinal Newman vs. Florence Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Hilton Head Christian vs. Northside Christian, 1:30 p.m.

