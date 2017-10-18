Midlands high school scoreboard, playoff schedule

High schools
Tennis playoffs
Blythewood 6, Ashley Ridge 0
Singles: Erica Zippel d. Kate Schmedeke 6-1, 6-2; Hannah Myers d. Arianna Brim 6-2, 6-1; Sophie Carlton d. Caroline Jacky 6-2, 6-0; Jordan Slagle d. Cameron Shephard 6-1, 6-1; Emma Horan d. Taylor Sparling 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Rachel Truitt / Kinsey Todd d. Jessica Rye / Emily Fuss 6-0, 6-0.
River Bluff 6, West Ashley 0
Singles: Claire Floyd d. Madison Clayton 6-3, 6-3; Victoria Votion d. Katie Lowe 6-1, 6-1; Liyin Zhu d. Olivia Brazelton 6-0, 6-1; Maegan Togneri d. Avea Diamond 6-0, 6-0; Kiana Thatcher d. Katelyn McClain 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Elizabeth Roquemore / Kiana Thatcher d. Ashlynne Pickart / Adalai Angel 6-0, 6-0.
Dutch Fork 5, Sumter 1
Singles: Whitney Crawford (S) d. Morgan Campanella 6-4, 7-6; Megan Barkley (DF) d. Lindsey Smutz 6-0, 6-0; Celine Robinson (DF) d. Jordan Shuping 6-1, 6-1; Grayson Galloway (DF) d. Rita Alan 6-2, 6-0; Amelia Morton (DF) d. Windsor Pittman 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Laura / Cara Shuler (DF) d. Carmen Carrigan / Madelyn Jordan 6-1, 6-0.
Ridge View 6, Midland Valley 0
Singles: Hope Goodwin d. Leah Padgett 6-0, 6-2; Aliyah Kelley d. Ashley Prosser 6-0, 6-1; Yana Udani d. Jordan Freeman 6-0, 6-3; Anika Kelley d. Lauren Prince 6-0, 6-0; Ferrim Thompson d. Natalie Ruvalcaba 3-6, 6-5, 10-4. Doubles: Kayla Floyd / Ogechi Nitasgwe d. Katelyn Hutto / Anna Stewart 6-2, 6-7, 10-8.
Georgetown 4, Gilbert 2
Singles: Lydia Roxburgh (Gil) d. Avery Claire Benton 6-0, 6-0; Abby Kandare (Gil) d. Jyah Bonds 6-3, 6-2; Journey Peters (Geo) d. Emily Miller defeated by 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Nash (Geo) d. Emily Lewis 6-4, 6-0; Alston Nash (Geo) d. Metta Watkins 6-2, 7-5. Doubles: Tara Hemeon / Alexa Neely (Geo) d. Madison Brown / McKenna Manley 6-1, 6-1.
West Florence 5, Lexington 1
Singles: Reagan Dunnam (WF) d. Callie Lewis 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; Kate Sansbury (WF) d. Rebecca Bryan 7-6, 5-7, 10-8; Brittany Yarnal (WF) d. Reet Verma 1-6, 7-5, 10-8; Emily King (WF) d. Caroline Goodman 6-3, 6-2; Emmie Thompson (L) d. Ally Yarnal 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Katie Smaldone / Grace Bailey (WF) d. Maryann Garvin / Emma Whetsell 5-7, 7-6, 10-5.
Dreher 4, Darlington 3
Volleyball playoffs
Gilbert 3, Loris 0
25-14, 25-10, 25-13
Top players: (G) Lexie Edwards 11 kills; Chidera Wilson 10 kills.
SCHSL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
TENNIS
Class 5A
Wednesday
River Bluff 6, West Ashley 0
West Florence 5, Lexington 1
Spring Valley 5, James Island 1
Blythewood 6, Ashley Ridge 0
Dutch Fork 5, Sumter 1
Class 4A
Wednesday
Ridge View 6, Midland Valley 0
A.C. Flora w/bye
Hartsville 6, Lower Richland 0
Lugoff-Elgin at Chapin
Dreher 4, Darlington 3
Class 3A
Wednesday
Mid-Carolina w/bye
Camden w/bye
Brookland-Cayce 4, Loris 3
Georgetown 4, Gilbert 2
Pelion at Aynor
Class 2A
Oct. 23
Johnsonville at Batesburg-Leesville
SCISA Class 3A
Friday
Semifinals
At Palmetto Tennis Center
Heathwood Hall vs. Porter-Gaud, 2:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A
Thursday
Summerville at Lexington
Dutch Fork at West Florence
Spring Valley at James Island
Stratford at Blythewood
Socastee at River Bluff
Class 4A
Thursday
North Augusta at Westwood
Richland Northeast at Aiken
Crestwood at A.C. Flora
Dreher at Lugoff-Elgin
Darlington at Chapin
Class 3A
Wednesday
Camden 3, Southside 0
Fairfield Central at Palmetto
Mid-Carolina at Crescent
Gilbert 3, Loris 0
Waccamaw 3, Swansea 0
Aynor 3, Brookland-Cayce 0
Class 2A
Wednesday
Keenan at North Central
Gray Collegiate 3, Cheraw 0
Eau Claire at Buford
Batesburg-Leesville 3, Marion 0
SCISA State Volleyball Tournament
At Myrtle Beach Sports Center
First round
Friday
Class 3A
Ben Lippen vs. First Baptist, noon
Heathwood Hall vs. Orangeburg Prep, noon
Hammond vs. Pinewood Prep, noon
Cardinal Newman vs. Florence Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Hilton Head Christian vs. Northside Christian, 1:30 p.m.
