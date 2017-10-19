Newberry can’t hold back Chapman in battle of top 3A teams

In a game with two explosive offenses, defense made the difference.

Leading Newberry 26-20 in the second quarter on Thursday, Chapman turned the Bulldogs away at the seven-yard line, scored on the ensuing possession to gain some breathing room, and went on to a 53-34 win in a matchup of two of the state’s top three 3A teams.

"We couldn't stop them,” Newberry coach Phil Strickland said “They took the ball and moved it at will. We got out of our game plan and did things we didn't want to do. We were able to move it but just couldn't stop them."

Following the stop, quarterback Colton Bailey calmly led the Panthers down the field for a score that would provide Chapman a 33-20 halftime advantage. Bailey had a crucial carry late in the drive to set up his own three-yard touchdown one play later.

“It was huge for us to have a long drive like that to change the pace of the game,” Bailey said. “That was a big advantage for us.”

The Panthers needed every bit of explosive offense they could muster on the night, as Newberry running back Amir Abrams put on a show. The senior rushed 39 times for 306 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs, at times nearly single-handedly keeping Newberry in the game. Abrams scored on runs of 30, 1 and 13 yards in the first half as he racked up 226 rushing yards at the break.

“You’ve just got to keep playing,” Chapman coach Mark Hodge said. “When you’re playing good teams, they’re going to score. Sometimes all it takes is one stop. We were fortunate enough to come up with one or two and keep them chasing us. If they had been able to get ahead with what they do, it really gets you frustrated offensively. Staying in front was huge.”

Chapman’s D.J. Twitty turned in a rugged running night of his own, carrying 26 times for 242 yards in the win.

“I think Abrams touched just about every blade of grass out here in the first half,” Hodge said. “D.J. was going right there with him.”

Chapman struck quickly with a 66-yard drive to open the contest, capped by D.J. Twitty’s 11-yard score, then recovered a Newberry fumble and scored in seven plays on Bailey’s first touchdown of the night for a quick 13-0 lead.

Bailey fired a 12-yard pass to Patrick Phongsat and ran for a 14-yard score to answer Abrams’ first two touchdowns as the Panthers took a 26-14 lead. Abrams last score of the half made it 26-20, setting the stage for the Panthers’ late drive.

Bailey, who accounted for 292 total offensive yards and six touchdowns, threw scores to Phongsat and Twitty to extend the lead in the second half. Abrams and Twitty each rushed for a touchdown to round out the scoring.

Twitty said the Panthers fully expect to see Newberry again down the roads in the playoffs.

“I’m ecstatic,” he said. “This is a nice win over a really good team. It was a complete team effort tonight, it took everybody. I wish them the best of luck, and I hope we see them again. That’s one of the best team’s we’ve played, and we love the competition. They’re just a great team.”