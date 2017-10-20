Week 9 Midlands and SC high school football scores

Midlands scores
Batesburg-Leesville 27, Silver Bluff 20
Ben Lippen 49, Wilson Hall 14
Brookland-Cayce 47, Swansea 30
Camden 31, Indian Land 17
Chapin 31, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12
Chapman 53, Newberry 34 (Thurs.)
Chesterfield 40, North Central 14
Clarendon Hall 80, Newberry Academy 34
Columbia 28, McCormick 2
Dreher 34, Aiken 16
Dutch Fork 34, Spring Valley 19
Fairfield Central 34, Chester 24
Fox Creek 28, Keenan 20
Gilbert 41, Edisto 0
Gray Collegiate 42, Eau Claire 6
Hammond 48, Pinewood Prep 14
Irmo 24, River Bluff 10
Jefferson Davis 30, Richard Winn 16
Lower Richland 40, A.C. Flora 14
Lugoff-Elgin 49, Darlington 21
Mid-Carolina 38, Woodruff 9
Northside Christian 34, Holly Hill 20
Orangeburg Prep 17, Heathwood Hall 12
Providence Athletic Club 34, Fountain Inn 6
Ridge View 28, Westwood 3
Saluda def. C.A. Johnson (forfeit)
South Aiken 48, Airport 14
South Pointe 61, Richland Northeast 3
Strom Thurmond 52, Pelion 14
W.W. King 64, Laurens Academy 44
White Knoll 17, Blythewood 0
SC scores
Abbeville 33, Southside Christian 14
Academic Magnet 34, Burke 3
Ashley Ridge 26, Wando 23, OT
Aynor 55, Lake City 20
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 21, Barnwell 0
Baptist Hill 50, St. John's 42
Belton-Honea Path 20, Wren 10
Berkeley 73, Colleton County 43
Bishop England 45, Manning 36
Blacksburg 47, Christ Church Episcopal 24
Boiling Springs 21, Spartanburg 20
Broome 35, Clinton 19
Calhoun County 13, Allendale-Fairfax 12
Cane Bay 49, Beaufort 33
Carvers Bay 59, Johnsonville 7
Central 30, Buford 14
Chesnee 28, St. Joseph 14
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 35, Pee Dee Academy 28
Clarendon Hall Academy 80, Newberry Academy 34
Coastal Christian Prep 36, Cathedral Academy 33
Conway 14, Sumter 13
Cross 42, Scott's Branch 6
Dillon 55, Georgetown 27
Dillon Christian 47, Carolina Academy 20
Dixie 33, Whitmire 6
Dorman 45, Fort Mill 27
Easley 28, Woodmont 14
Eastside 72, Blue Ridge 27
Emerald 42, Southside 12
First Baptist 38, St. Andrew's, Ga. 7
Florence Christian 43, Augusta Christian, Ga. 35
Fort Dorchester 52, West Ashley 0
Gaffney 48, James F. Byrnes 27
Goose Creek 17, James Island 7
Greenville 51, D.W. Daniel 14
Greenwood 54, Riverside 14
Greenwood Christian 49, King's Academy 47
Greer 63, Union County 20
Hanahan 56, Lake Marion 0
Hannah-Pamplico 48, East Clarendon 10
Hartsville 48, Crestwood 0
Hemingway 42, Green Sea Floyds 6
Hilton Head Christian Academy 36, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 12
Hilton Head Island 41, R.B. Stall 14
Holy Innocents', Ga. 21, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 12
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 58, North 0
John Paul II 28, Colleton Prep 26, 2OT
Kingstree 26, Marion 8
Lake View 44, Creek Bridge 8
Lamar 61, Great Falls 6
Laurence Manning Academy 47, Porter-Gaud 28
Lee Central 26, Andrew Jackson 14
Loris 42, Waccamaw 14
Mauldin 17, Laurens 15
McBee 41, Camden Military Academy 7
Military Magnet Academy 28, Branchville 22
Mullins 33, Latta 13
Nation Ford 20, Northwestern 17
Ninety Six 24, Liberty 17
North Augusta 53, Midland Valley 8
North Myrtle Beach 48, Marlboro County 20
Northwood Academy 39, Hilton Head Prep 0
Palmetto 51, Carolina High and Academy 0
Pendleton 38, Landrum 6
Pickens 31, Travelers Rest 0
Powdersville 56, Berea 26
Ridge Spring-Monetta 46, Estill 0
Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Oakbrook Prep 10
Rock Hill 24, Clover 13
Seneca 29, Crescent 0
Socastee 37, South Florence 27
Summerville 49, Stratford 9
T.L. Hanna 42, J.L. Mann 0
Thomas Heyward Academy 49, Palmetto Christian Academy 12
Timmonsville 36, Lewisville 28
Trinity Byrnes School 30, Spartanburg Christian 0
Wade Hampton (H) 41, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 18
Walhalla 42, West Oak 10
Ware Shoals 38, Calhoun Falls 6
West Florence 41, Carolina Forest 24
Whale Branch 49, Garrett Academy of Technology 6
Williston-Elko 32, Blackville-Hilda 10
Wilson 34, St. James 14
Woodland 28, North Charleston 18
York Comprehensive 46, Lancaster 14
