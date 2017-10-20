More Videos

    Dutch Fork sophomore receiver Jalin Hyatt made a 1-handed catch to seal the 34-19 win over Spring Valley.

High School Football

Week 9 Midlands and SC high school football scores

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 20, 2017 9:57 PM

Midlands scores

Batesburg-Leesville 27, Silver Bluff 20

Ben Lippen 49, Wilson Hall 14

Brookland-Cayce 47, Swansea 30

Camden 31, Indian Land 17

Chapin 31, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12

Chapman 53, Newberry 34 (Thurs.)

Chesterfield 40, North Central 14

Clarendon Hall 80, Newberry Academy 34

Columbia 28, McCormick 2

Dreher 34, Aiken 16

Dutch Fork 34, Spring Valley 19

Fairfield Central 34, Chester 24

Fox Creek 28, Keenan 20

Gilbert 41, Edisto 0

Gray Collegiate 42, Eau Claire 6

Hammond 48, Pinewood Prep 14

Irmo 24, River Bluff 10

Jefferson Davis 30, Richard Winn 16

Lower Richland 40, A.C. Flora 14

Lugoff-Elgin 49, Darlington 21

Mid-Carolina 38, Woodruff 9

Northside Christian 34, Holly Hill 20

Orangeburg Prep 17, Heathwood Hall 12

Providence Athletic Club 34, Fountain Inn 6

Ridge View 28, Westwood 3

Saluda def. C.A. Johnson (forfeit)

South Aiken 48, Airport 14

South Pointe 61, Richland Northeast 3

Strom Thurmond 52, Pelion 14

W.W. King 64, Laurens Academy 44

White Knoll 17, Blythewood 0

SC scores

Abbeville 33, Southside Christian 14

Academic Magnet 34, Burke 3

Ashley Ridge 26, Wando 23, OT

Aynor 55, Lake City 20

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 21, Barnwell 0

Baptist Hill 50, St. John's 42

Battery Creek 31, May River 20

Belton-Honea Path 20, Wren 10

Berkeley 73, Colleton County 43

Bishop England 45, Manning 36

Blacksburg 47, Christ Church Episcopal 24

Boiling Springs 21, Spartanburg 20

Broome 35, Clinton 19

Calhoun County 13, Allendale-Fairfax 12

Cane Bay 49, Beaufort 33

Carvers Bay 59, Johnsonville 7

Central 30, Buford 14

Chesnee 28, St. Joseph 14

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 35, Pee Dee Academy 28

Coastal Christian Prep 36, Cathedral Academy 33

Conway 14, Sumter 13

Cross 42, Scott's Branch 6

Dillon 55, Georgetown 27

Dillon Christian 47, Carolina Academy 20

Dixie 33, Whitmire 6

Dorman 45, Fort Mill 27

Easley 28, Woodmont 14

Eastside 72, Blue Ridge 27

Emerald 42, Southside 12

First Baptist 38, St. Andrew's, Ga. 7

Florence Christian 43, Augusta Christian, Ga. 35

Fort Dorchester 52, West Ashley 0

Gaffney 48, James F. Byrnes 27

Goose Creek 17, James Island 7

Greenville 51, D.W. Daniel 14

Greenwood 54, Riverside 14

Greenwood Christian 49, King's Academy 47

Greer 63, Union County 20

Hanahan 56, Lake Marion 0

Hannah-Pamplico 48, East Clarendon 10

Hartsville 48, Crestwood 0

Hemingway 42, Green Sea Floyds 6

Hilton Head Christian Academy 36, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 12

Hilton Head Island 41, R.B. Stall 14

Holy Innocents', Ga. 21, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 12

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 58, North 0

John Paul II 28, Colleton Prep 26, 2OT

Kingstree 26, Marion 8

Lake View 44, Creek Bridge 8

Lamar 61, Great Falls 6

Laurence Manning Academy 47, Porter-Gaud 28

Lee Central 26, Andrew Jackson 14

Loris 42, Waccamaw 14

Mauldin 17, Laurens 15

McBee 41, Camden Military Academy 7

Military Magnet Academy 28, Branchville 22

Mullins 33, Latta 13

Nation Ford 20, Northwestern 17

Ninety Six 24, Liberty 17

North Augusta 53, Midland Valley 8

North Myrtle Beach 48, Marlboro County 20

Northwood Academy 39, Hilton Head Prep 0

Palmetto 51, Carolina High and Academy 0

Pendleton 38, Landrum 6

Pickens 31, Travelers Rest 0

Powdersville 56, Berea 26

Ridge Spring-Monetta 46, Estill 0

Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Oakbrook Prep 10

Rock Hill 24, Clover 13

Seneca 29, Crescent 0

Socastee 37, South Florence 27

Summerville 49, Stratford 9

T.L. Hanna 42, J.L. Mann 0

Thomas Heyward Academy 49, Palmetto Christian Academy 12

Timmonsville 36, Lewisville 28

Trinity Byrnes School 30, Spartanburg Christian 0

Wade Hampton (H) 41, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 18

Walhalla 42, West Oak 10

Ware Shoals 38, Calhoun Falls 6

West Florence 41, Carolina Forest 24

Whale Branch 49, Garrett Academy of Technology 6

Williston-Elko 32, Blackville-Hilda 10

Wilson 34, St. James 14

Woodland 28, North Charleston 18

York Comprehensive 46, Lancaster 14

More Videos

