Photos: Dutch Fork vs. Spring Valley football

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thomson (2) celebrates a touchdown against Spring Valley at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Spring Valley quarterback Quincy Hill (17) celebrates a touchdown wit teammates against Dutch Fork at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Dutch Fork's Bryce Thomson (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against Spring Valley at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
A young Dutch Fork cheerleader prepares for kickoff against Spring Valley at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Dutch Fork's Elijah Ngugi (15) and Jalin Hyatt (7) celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown against Spring valley at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Members of the Dutch Fork Band perform the National Anthem at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindal (41) communicates with teammates at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Dutch Fiork head coach Tom Knotts communicates with players against Spring Valley at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindal runs to the ball against Dutch Fork at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Dutch Fork quarterback Ty Olenchuk communicates with coaches against Spring Valley at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Spring Valley's John Crim (62) tackles Dutch Fork quarterback Ty Olenchuk (8) at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Spring Valley quarterback Quincy Hill carries the ball against Dutch Forkis sacked by Dutch Fork's Kendrick Allen at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Spring Valley quarterback Quincy Hill carries the ball against Dutch Fork at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Spring Valley quarterback Quincy Hill carries the ball against Dutch Fork at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Spring Valley's Marcus Simpson carries the ball against Ducth Fork at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Dutch Fork's Jalin Hyatt catches a touhdown pass against Spring Valley's Anthony Wilson at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Dutch Fork's Bryce Thomson (2) carries the ball against Spring Valley's Ajani Tonge (25) at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Dutch Fork's Bryce Thomson (2) celebrates a touchdown against Spring Valley at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Dutch Fork's Gage Zirke is tackled by the Spring Valley defense at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
Dutch Fork's Bryce Thomson carries the ball against Spring Valley at Dutch Fork High School on Friday.
