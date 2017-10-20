Dutch Fork claims region title with win over Spring Valley

Like most young players, Jalin Hyatt makes his share of mistakes, but the Dutch Fork sophomore has good moments too.

Hyatt had two big plays, including a leaping touchdown and a one-handed grab late in the fourth quarter to help the Silver Foxes defeat Spring Valley, 34-19, on Friday. With the win, Dutch Fork wins Region 5-5A title and home-field advantage in lower state playoffs.

“Jalin Hyatt is confounding to me,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said. “He makes great plays and boneheaded mistakes. But he is just a sophomore but has tremendous potential and is a tremendous athlete. He is going to be a great player down the road.”

Bryce Thompson turned in another big game. The Division I prospect rushed for 99 yards and three TDs and also caught six passes for 77 yards and a score.

Thompson’s 27-yard run put Dutch Fork up 13-7 in the first quarter. After Spring Valley took the lead on Jaylon Morris’ 71-yard run, the Silver Foxes regained in when Ty Olenchuk hit Hyatt, who jumped up between two defenders, for 39-yard touchdown catch to make it 19-14 with 6:42 left in third quarter.

In the second half, Dutch Fork turned things around and shut out Spring Valley, which turned the ball over in its final three possessions. Trailing 27-19, the Vikings were inside the 15-yard line but were called for a chopped block. Three plays later, Spring Valley fumbled on a botched hook-and-lateral attempt.

KEY NUMBERS

0: Turnovers by Dutch Fork

10: Consecutive games won by Dutch Fork against Spring Valley

THEY SAID IT

“We have heart. It starts off with defense and then the offense follows. … Fort D caught us slipping and came up and smacked us in the mouth. We knew this was a big game, we had to come hard and fight.” – Thompson

“We just didn’t give the game away like we did against Fort Dorchester. We just tried to stay calm. We knew our defense, knew what was going on and that they would eventually take care of their responsibilities.” – Knotts