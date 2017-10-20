Injured Brookland-Cayce QB Reed Charpia has good night with Swansea win

Brookland-Cayce had to reach into its bag of tricks, but it was more than enough in a 47-30 victory against Swansea on Friday, the Bearcats Senior Night.
Reed Charpia, who is still nursing a shoulder injury that kept him out earlier in the season, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while Rasheed Taylor rushed for 146 yards and two scores.
But it was a sequence in the third quarter that helped propel the Bearcats to a 28-point second half. Swansea opened the third quarter by driving 65 yards in 12 plays to take a 19-16 lead after a 7-yard run by Kendell Brooks.
Brookland-Cayce (6-3, 3-1) answered quickly. Charpia snuck in from a yard out to cap a 7-play, 64-yard drive to give the Bearcats the lead for good. The Bearcats then recovered an onside kick and scored three plays later on a little trickery.
Daveon Sistrunk took a reverse and threw a 36-yard touchdown strike to Dominick Perry.
“We never kick it past the 10-yard line on our kickoffs anyway so we figure they will return it to the 35 or 40 so we take a chance and squib to make them a little scared,” BC coach Rusty Charpia said. “We got it rolling after that.”
The Bearcats can secure second place and a home playoff game with a win in the regular season finale at Strom Thurmond next week. A Strom Thurmond win along with a Swansea win next week will create a three-way tie for second place.
KEY PERFORMERS
Reed Charpia: The junior only played sparingly but went 11-of-14 for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
Dominick Perry: The senior wide receiver had 123 yards and three touchdowns on six receptions for Brookland-Cayce
KEY NUMBERS
39: Brookland-Cayce coach Rusty Charpia is one game over .500, 39-38 after starting 4-17 his first two years at the school.
95: Keylin Roach intercepted a Swansea pass near the goal line and returned it 95 yards to set up the Bearcats first touchdown.
THEY SAID IT
“Getting a home game in the playoffs for a second year in a row would be big for us. We have a lot to play for next week.” – Brookland-Cayce coach Rusty Charpia
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
BC – Rasheed Taylor 2 run (Gabriel Shirah kick), 8:20
2nd Quarter
S – Devin White 16 pass from Keenan Coats (Felix Rodiquez kick), 10:20
S – Safety, sack in end zone 9:22
BC – Taylor 7 run (kick failed) 4:11
S – Kendell Brooks 4 run (Rodiquez kick), 0:56
BC – Dominick Perry 31 pass from Reed Charpia (kick failed), 0:30
3rd Quarter
S – Brooks 7 run (Rodiquez kick) 6:51
BC – Charpia 1 run (Shirah kick) 5:08
BC – Perry 36 pass from Daveon Sistrunk (Shirah kick), 4:09
4th Quarter
BC – Raahzheik Mays 44 run (Shirah kick), 11:09
BC – Perry 19 pass from Charpia (Shirah kick), 5:37
S – Michael Jones 9 pass from Coats (Rodiquez kick), 0:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: S: Kendell Brooks 11-69, Jaquay Mills 15-78, Norris Reed 11-71, Keenan Coats 10-26; BC: Rasheed Taylor 16-146, Raahzheik Mays 6-84, Joe Pradubsri 2-3.
Passing: S: Coats 15-27-1-185, Team 0-1-0-0; BC: Reed Charpia 11-14-0-176, Daveon Sistrunk 1-1-0-36.
Receiving: S: Devon White 5-78, Effix Miller 2-43, Dayyan Felder 7-55; BC: Dominick Perry 7-123, Taylor 1-34, Pradubsri 2-38, Javon Jenkins 1-13, Sistrunk 1-4.
