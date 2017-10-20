Injured Brookland-Cayce QB Reed Charpia has good night with Swansea win

0:22 Jalin Hyatt makes one-handed grab to seal Dutch Fork victory Pause

0:17 "The Shrine Bowl missed out on these two guys"

1:27 Dutch Fork's Tom Knotts previews matchup against Spring Valley

2:48 Spring Valley coaches, players preview matchup against Dutch Fork

1:33 Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

0:55 Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted

5:24 South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

1:05 Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities

1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?