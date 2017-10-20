Gilbert, Fairfield Central clinch region titles

Gilbert wrapped first region title in school history, and Manny Bright set a school record in the 41-0 win against Edisto.
The Indians can clinch a perfect regular season next week.
Bright caught seven passes for 189 yards and three scores to become the school’s single-season record holder for TD catches.
Quarterback Josh Strickland threw for 210 yards and three TDs.
Fairfield Central 34, Chester 24
Fairfield Central used a fake punt to take the lead in the fourth quarter, and Tony Ruff sealed the win and Region 4-3A title with a 15-yard run later in the quarter.
Ruff finished with 120 yards rushing.
Chester had almost 200 yards in penalties.
Ridge View 28, Westwood 3
Javon Anderson threw four TD passes, and the Blazers won for the second consecutive year at Spirit Communications Park.
With the win, Ridge View wraps up a playoff spot. Bernard Porter had two TD catches, and Walyn Napper had one.
Chapin 31, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12
LaRob Gordon threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles closed out region play with a victory.
Xzavion Gordon had eight catches for 101 yards and a TD for Chapin. Taison Thomas rushed for 77 yards and two scores.
Irmo 24, River Bluff 10
John Ragin threw for 129 yards and two scores, and Irmo wrapped up a playoff berth with a victory.
Raekwon Heath and Kendrell Flowers each caught TD passes for the Yellow Jackets.
White Knoll 17, Blythewood 0
Aveon Smith threw two TDs to Clayton Lindsay, and the Timberwolves clinched a playoff spot.
White Knoll can get third-place in Region 5-5A with a victory next week against Lexington. The Timberwolves held Blythewood to 104 yards of offense.
Gray Collegiate 42, Eau Claire 6
Julian Jackson ran for 160 yards and four total touchdowns, and Gray Collegiate is assured of the first winning season in school history.
Hunter Helms threw for 200 yards and a TD for the War Eagles.
Dreher 34, Aiken 16
Jay Washington rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and Hunter Mullinax had two TDs, including one receiving as the Blue Devils kept their region title hopes alive.
Hammond 48, Pinewood Prep 14
Corbett Glick threw for 320 yards and two TDs, and Hammond is a win away from a perfect regular season.
Lucas Prickett had 11 catches for 239 yards and a TD, and Jordan Burch ran for two scores for Hammond.
Orangeburg Prep 17, Heathwood Hall 12
Orangeburg scored final 17 points of the game for the victory.
Jaelen King threw a TD pass, and Duffy Beal ran for a score for Heathwood.
Lower Richland 40, A.C. Flora 14
Keyshawn Capers had a 91-yard TD run in the Diamond Hornets’ second consecutive region win.
Caper had two TDs, and quarterback Tevaughn Higgins ran for three and threw for one.
Ben Lippen 49, Wilson Hall 14
Kyle Wright rushed for four touchdowns in the first half to help Ben Lippen to the win.
Wright finished with more than 200 yards on ground and didn’t play the second half.
