White Knoll football players celebrate after their win over Lexington in the second round of the 2016 Class 5A playoffs. Lexington and White Knoll meet Friday with third place in Region 5-5A and home playoff game up for grabs.
High School Football

Week 10 Midlands high school football game schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 23, 2017 11:48 AM

High School Football Schedule

Friday

All games at 7:30 p.m.

A.C. Flora at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)

Airport at Chapin

Batesburg-Leesville at Calhoun County

Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman

Blythewood at Spring Valley

Brookland-Cayce at Strom Thurmond

C.A. Johnson at Gray Collegiate (Benedict College)

Central at North Central

Columbia at Camden

Dutch Fork at Irmo

Edisto at Swansea

Fox Creek at Saluda

Heathwood Hall at Hammond

Indian Land at Fairfield Central

Keenan at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)

Lancaster at Ridge View

Laurens Academy at Northside Christian

Lexington at White Knoll

Mid-Carolina at Newberry

Newberry Academy at Jefferson Davis

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Lower Richland

Pelion at Gilbert

Richard Winn at WW King

Richland Northeast at Westwood

