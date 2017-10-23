Week 10 Midlands high school football game schedule

High School Football Schedule
Friday
All games at 7:30 p.m.
A.C. Flora at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
Never miss a local story.
Airport at Chapin
Batesburg-Leesville at Calhoun County
Ben Lippen at Cardinal Newman
Blythewood at Spring Valley
Brookland-Cayce at Strom Thurmond
C.A. Johnson at Gray Collegiate (Benedict College)
Central at North Central
Columbia at Camden
Dutch Fork at Irmo
Edisto at Swansea
Fox Creek at Saluda
Heathwood Hall at Hammond
Indian Land at Fairfield Central
Keenan at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)
Lancaster at Ridge View
Laurens Academy at Northside Christian
Lexington at White Knoll
Mid-Carolina at Newberry
Newberry Academy at Jefferson Davis
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Lower Richland
Pelion at Gilbert
Richard Winn at WW King
Richland Northeast at Westwood
Comments