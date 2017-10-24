Dutch Fork’s win over Spring Valley earned the Silver Foxes the State’s Team of Week honors.
High School Football

Dutch Fork, Camden, Chapin lead Week 9 honors

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 24, 2017 12:58 PM

Offensive Player of Week

Jericho Murphy

School: Camden

Position: Running back

Last Week: Was Camden’s main offense, running for 293 yards, three touchdowns and also threw a TD pass in Bulldogs’ 31-17 win over Indian Land.

Defensive Player of Week

Cole Haile

School: Chapin

Position: Linebacker

Last Week: Had 13 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, an interception and two quarterback hurries in 31-12 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Team of Week

Dutch Fork

Last Week: Silver Foxes won their sixth straight game and clinched Region 5-5A title with a win over previously unbeaten Spring Valley.

  Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

    Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts, Bryce Thompson and Jalin Hyatt comment on Silver Foxes ' 34-19 victory.

