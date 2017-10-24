Dutch Fork, Camden, Chapin lead Week 9 honors

Offensive Player of Week
Jericho Murphy
School: Camden
Position: Running back
Last Week: Was Camden’s main offense, running for 293 yards, three touchdowns and also threw a TD pass in Bulldogs’ 31-17 win over Indian Land.
Defensive Player of Week
Cole Haile
School: Chapin
Position: Linebacker
Last Week: Had 13 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, an interception and two quarterback hurries in 31-12 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
Team of Week
Dutch Fork
Last Week: Silver Foxes won their sixth straight game and clinched Region 5-5A title with a win over previously unbeaten Spring Valley.
