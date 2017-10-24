Gilbert moved up to No. 3 in Class 3A following last week’s win over Strom Thurmond.
Gilbert moved up to No. 3 in Class 3A following last week’s win over Strom Thurmond. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com
Gilbert moved up to No. 3 in Class 3A following last week’s win over Strom Thurmond. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

High School Football

Gilbert, Fairfield Central move up in statewide football polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 24, 2017 3:30 PM

S.C. Prep Media Football Polls

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester (13)

2. T.L. Hanna

3. Dutch Fork

4. Conway

5. Spring Valley

6. Dorman

7. Summerville

8. Sumter

9. Byrnes

10. Hillcrest

Receiving votes: Greenwood, Spartanburg, Gaffney

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (13)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. North Augusta

5. Belton Honea Path

6. Greer

7. Berkeley

8. York

9. South Aiken

10. Greenville

Receiving votes: Cane Bay, Eastside

Class 3A

1. Chapman (12)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Gilbert

4. Newberry

5. Timberland

6. Fairfield Central

7. Broome

8. Chester

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. Pendleton

Receiving votes: Walhalla, Emerald, Seneca, Bishop England, Aynor, Bluffton

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (12)

2. Carvers Bay (1)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Lee Central

5. Barnwell

6. Cheraw

7. Saluda

8. Andrews

9. Southside Christian

10. Chesterfield

Receiving votes: Latta

Class A

1. Lamar (13)

2. Hemingway

3. Lake View

4. (tie) Williston-Elko

C.E. Murray

6. Baptist Hill

7. Wagener-Salley

8. Lewisville

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Timmonsville

Receiving votes: Cross, Scott’s Branch, Dixie, McCormick, Hannah-Pamplico

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

    Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts, Bryce Thompson and Jalin Hyatt comment on Silver Foxes ' 34-19 victory.

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley
Highlights: Dutch Fork defeats Spring Valley 34-19 2:12

Highlights: Dutch Fork defeats Spring Valley 34-19
Jalin Hyatt makes one-handed grab to seal Dutch Fork victory 0:22

Jalin Hyatt makes one-handed grab to seal Dutch Fork victory

View More Video