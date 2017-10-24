Gilbert, Fairfield Central move up in statewide football polls

S.C. Prep Media Football Polls
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class 5A
1. Fort Dorchester (13)
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Dutch Fork
4. Conway
5. Spring Valley
6. Dorman
7. Summerville
8. Sumter
9. Byrnes
10. Hillcrest
Receiving votes: Greenwood, Spartanburg, Gaffney
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (13)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. North Augusta
5. Belton Honea Path
6. Greer
7. Berkeley
8. York
9. South Aiken
10. Greenville
Receiving votes: Cane Bay, Eastside
Class 3A
1. Chapman (12)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Gilbert
4. Newberry
5. Timberland
6. Fairfield Central
7. Broome
8. Chester
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. Pendleton
Receiving votes: Walhalla, Emerald, Seneca, Bishop England, Aynor, Bluffton
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Carvers Bay (1)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Lee Central
5. Barnwell
6. Cheraw
7. Saluda
8. Andrews
9. Southside Christian
10. Chesterfield
Receiving votes: Latta
Class A
1. Lamar (13)
2. Hemingway
3. Lake View
4. (tie) Williston-Elko
C.E. Murray
6. Baptist Hill
7. Wagener-Salley
8. Lewisville
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Timmonsville
Receiving votes: Cross, Scott’s Branch, Dixie, McCormick, Hannah-Pamplico
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
