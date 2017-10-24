Stat leaders for Midlands football teams through week 9

Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yds
Avg
TDs
Amir Abrams
Newberry
245
1,736
7.0
28
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
118
1,550
13.1
20
Jay Washington
Dreher
179
1,460
8.2
16
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
192
1,169
6.0
8
Jericho Murphy
Camden
154
1,124
7.2
14
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
141
1,110
7.9
18
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
72
938
13.0
8
Tay Wilson
Batesburg-Leesville
130
804
6.2
4
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
101
797
7.9
16
Cody Temples
Gilbert
113
783
6.9
13
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
135
777
6.1
2
Julian Jackson
Gray Collegiate
110
740
6.7
11
Jordan Hiller
Lexington
152
726
4.7
Jamarcus Pugh
Airport
129
708
5.4
7
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
107
705
6.3
7
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
94
697
6.7
5
Tyler Dixon
Lugoff-Elgin
98
683
6.9
6
Twontae Wallace
RichlandNortheast
123
676
5.5
7
Tyler Mitchell
Ridge View
109
674
6.2
4
Jaylon Morris
Spring Valley
53
630
6.5
11
Jacquez Terrell
Spring Valley
79
628
5.6
4
Braden Walker
River Bluff
131
626
4.8
8
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
121
615
5.1
5
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
131
542
4.1
3
Keyshawn Capers
Lower Richland
66
501
7.5
3
Passing
Player
School
Cmp
Att
Yds
TDs
Corbett Glick
Hammond
151
212
2,540
29
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
133
222
1,814
13
Trad Beatty
Ben Lippen
97
138
1,785
17
JaVon Anderson
Ridge View
97
175
1,715
14
T.J. Wise
Cardinal Newman
106
209
1,600
12
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
94
136
1,533
14
Elijah Heatley
Westwood
116
200
1,505
14
Josh Heatley
A.C. Flora
149
270
1,503
7
John Ragin
Irmo
94
168
1,449
14
Jordan Puch
Columbia
91
181
1,304
10
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
55
81
1,074
10
Chase Crouch
Lexington
99
175
1,064
6
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
77
115
1,045
4
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
91
142
1,023
7
M’Sonti Chin
C.A. Johnson
54
97
1,011
7
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
81
152
987
3
Quincy Hill
Spring Valley
36
68
975
11
Tyriq Goodman
Newberry
55
102
884
7
Graeson Underwood
Dutch Fork
47
97
811
4
Tevaughn Higgins
Lower Richland
n/a
n/a
809
13
Charles Simons
Richland Northeast
61
146
791
7
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
48
91
783
6
Caleb Sheldon
White Knoll
50
105
751
7
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
51
73
683
9
LaRob Gordon
Chapin
60
88
677
8
Brandon Caughman
Airport
52
79
635
2
Antonio Jackson
Fairfield Central
42
90
583
8
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
43
76
549
5
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
32
67
518
5
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
Avg
TDs
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
62
1,141
18.9
14
Manny Bright
Gilbert
61
1,075
17.6
10
Patrick Reedy
Cardinal Newman
53
1,017
19.2
9
Bernard Porter
Ridge View
46
915
19.9
9
Raborn Dismuke
A.C. Flora
71
653
9.2
2
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
45
665
14.7
9
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
35
637
18.2
6
Trey Norman
Ben Lippen
32
613
19.1
7
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
50
606
12.1
8
Raekwon Heath
Irmo
30
573
19.1
8
Dominick Perry
Brookland-Cayce
27
572
21.2
8
Andre Wilson
Hammond
38
570
15.0
4
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
45
546
12.1
3
Leondress Lowery
C.A. Johnson
14
538
38.4
5
R.J. Mobley
A.C. Flora
37
530
14.3
2
Cortes Braham
Westwood
33
511
15.4
5
Keon Clary
White Knoll
41
507
12.4
5
Deamondre Goodwin
Lower Richland
17
505
29.7
7
Ryan Fleming
Ben Lippen
31
502
16.1
5
Malik Wesley
Spring Valley
13
501
28.5
6
Montre Miller
Westwood
39
495
12.6
7
Gatlin Lawson
Lugoff-Elgin
12
494
41.1
3
Clayton Lindsay
White Knoll
32
488
15.2
6
Jaquain Hills
Richland Northeast
24
482
20.1
6
Christian Horn
Westwood
28
473
16.8
4
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
FG
Pts
Amir Abrams
Newberry
28
0
0
168
Bryce Thompson
Dutch Fork
24
2
0
146
Kyle Wright
Ben Lippen
21
0
0
126
Rasheed Taylor
Brookland-Cayce
18
0
0
108
Jericho Murphy
Camden
14
0
0
84
Cody Temples
Gilbert
14
0
0
84
Lucas Prickett
Hammond
14
0
0
84
Jay Washington
Dreher
13
0
0
78
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
13
0
0
78
Manny Bright
Gilbert
12
0
0
72
Jaylon Morris
Spring Valley
11
0
0
66
Julian Jackson
Gray Collegiate
11
0
0
66
John Ragin
Irmo
10
0
0
60
Chylon Thomas
Gray Collegiate
10
0
0
60
Josh Heatley
A.C. Flora
10
0
0
60
Xzavion Gordon
Chapin
10
0
0
60
Tackles
Player
School
Tackles
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
152
Duncan Rivers
Gray Collegiate
133
Cameron Payne
Lugoff-Elgin
133
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
131
Terry Carson
Ridge View
122
Brice Harkness
Westwood
122
John Sloan
Gray Collegiate
114
Griffin Harden
Heathwood Hall
109
TJ Blanding
Westwood
109
Cole Haile
Chapin
106
Malich Jacobs
Lower Richland
106
Sterling Scott
Westwood
105
Liam O’Malley
Cardinal Newman
100
Julius Land
Irmo
99
Braiden Short
Chapin
98
Brian Horn
Westwood
98
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
91
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
90
Cole Burns
Ben Lippen
90
Caiman Welch
Lugoff-Elgin
88
Johran Broadnax
Columbia
86
Logan Cripe
Lexington
84
K’Andre Jones
Spring Valley
82
Deangelo Bookman
C.A. Johnson
81
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
81
Brandon Stevenson
Lugoff-Elgin
81
James Wells
Chapin
80
Isaac Mikell
Hammond
80
Paul Edwards
Brookland-Cayce
79
Josiah Commander
Dutch Fork
78
Justin Wall
Lugoff-Elgin
77
Damion Daley
Ridge View
76
Logan McNatt
Gilbert
76
Darius Bell
Gilbert
75
Braden Nanney
White Knoll
75
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Trajan Jeffcoat
Irmo
13
Nick Williams
Westwood
9
Pat Godbolt
Blythewood
8 ½
Darius Bell
Gilbert
7
Damondre Anderson
C.A. Johnson
7
Dorian Glenn
Fairfield Central
7
Tyrique Brown
Ben Lippen
7
Ben Ginsberg
Hammond
7
Max Shropshire
Spring Valley
6
Alex Smith
Dutch Fork
6
Antonio Anderson
Lower Richland
6
Kendrick Allen
Dutch Fork
6
Alex Huntley
Hammond
6
Shanye Monsanto
Cardinal Newman
5 ½
John Crim
Spring Valley
5 ½
Channing Tindall
Spring Valley
5
K’onte Brown
Spring Valley
5
Treshawn Miller
Westwood
5
Damion Daley
Ridge View
5
Patrick Jenkins
Ridge View
5
Theron Byrd
Fairfield Central
5
Cam Cox
Gray Collegiate
5
Jay Washington
Dreher
5
Dalyon Guess
Irmo
5
Noah Johnson
River Bluff
5
Ahmad Bryant
Lugoff-Elgin
5
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Manning Turbeville
Ben Lippen
7
Jaewon Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
5
Mitchell McGee
Lexington
5
DJ Skelton
Spring Valley
4
Jackson Digieso
Gilbert
4
Eric Littles
Irmo
4
Parker VanCoutren
Lexington
4
Josh Lipsitz
Hammond
4
Hugh Ryan
Dutch Fork
4
Punting
Player
School
Att
Yds
Avg
Paxton Brooks
Airport
37
1,571
42.4
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
30
1,196
40.7
Braden Walker
River Bluff
52
2,041
39.3
Sailor Chason
Chapin
23
880
38.3
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
27
1,035
38.3
Dayrun Keith
Pelion
34
1,238
36.4
Bishop Cannon
Batesburg-Leesville
11
389
35.4
Jackson Digieso
Gilbert
20
705
35.2
