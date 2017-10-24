Irmo defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat still leads Midlands with 13 sacks.
Irmo defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat still leads Midlands with 13 sacks. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
Irmo defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat still leads Midlands with 13 sacks. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

High School Football

Stat leaders for Midlands football teams through week 9

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 24, 2017 9:20 PM

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yds

Avg

TDs

Amir Abrams

Newberry

245

1,736

7.0

28

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

118

1,550

13.1

20

Jay Washington

Dreher

179

1,460

8.2

16

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

192

1,169

6.0

8

Jericho Murphy

Camden

154

1,124

7.2

14

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

141

1,110

7.9

18

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

72

938

13.0

8

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

130

804

6.2

4

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

101

797

7.9

16

Cody Temples

Gilbert

113

783

6.9

13

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

135

777

6.1

2

Julian Jackson

Gray Collegiate

110

740

6.7

11

Jordan Hiller

Lexington

152

726

4.7

Jamarcus Pugh

Airport

129

708

5.4

7

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

107

705

6.3

7

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

94

697

6.7

5

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

98

683

6.9

6

Twontae Wallace

RichlandNortheast

123

676

5.5

7

Tyler Mitchell

Ridge View

109

674

6.2

4

Jaylon Morris

Spring Valley

53

630

6.5

11

Jacquez Terrell

Spring Valley

79

628

5.6

4

Braden Walker

River Bluff

131

626

4.8

8

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

121

615

5.1

5

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

131

542

4.1

3

Keyshawn Capers

Lower Richland

66

501

7.5

3

Passing

Player

School

Cmp

Att

Yds

TDs

Corbett Glick

Hammond

151

212

2,540

29

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

133

222

1,814

13

Trad Beatty

Ben Lippen

97

138

1,785

17

JaVon Anderson

Ridge View

97

175

1,715

14

T.J. Wise

Cardinal Newman

106

209

1,600

12

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

94

136

1,533

14

Elijah Heatley

Westwood

116

200

1,505

14

Josh Heatley

A.C. Flora

149

270

1,503

7

John Ragin

Irmo

94

168

1,449

14

Jordan Puch

Columbia

91

181

1,304

10

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

55

81

1,074

10

Chase Crouch

Lexington

99

175

1,064

6

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

77

115

1,045

4

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

91

142

1,023

7

M’Sonti Chin

C.A. Johnson

54

97

1,011

7

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

81

152

987

3

Quincy Hill

Spring Valley

36

68

975

11

Tyriq Goodman

Newberry

55

102

884

7

Graeson Underwood

Dutch Fork

47

97

811

4

Tevaughn Higgins

Lower Richland

n/a

n/a

809

13

Charles Simons

Richland Northeast

61

146

791

7

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

48

91

783

6

Caleb Sheldon

White Knoll

50

105

751

7

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

51

73

683

9

LaRob Gordon

Chapin

60

88

677

8

Brandon Caughman

Airport

52

79

635

2

Antonio Jackson

Fairfield Central

42

90

583

8

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

43

76

549

5

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

32

67

518

5

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

Avg

TDs

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

62

1,141

18.9

14

Manny Bright

Gilbert

61

1,075

17.6

10

Patrick Reedy

Cardinal Newman

53

1,017

19.2

9

Bernard Porter

Ridge View

46

915

19.9

9

Raborn Dismuke

A.C. Flora

71

653

9.2

2

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

45

665

14.7

9

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

35

637

18.2

6

Trey Norman

Ben Lippen

32

613

19.1

7

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

50

606

12.1

8

Raekwon Heath

Irmo

30

573

19.1

8

Dominick Perry

Brookland-Cayce

27

572

21.2

8

Andre Wilson

Hammond

38

570

15.0

4

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

45

546

12.1

3

Leondress Lowery

C.A. Johnson

14

538

38.4

5

R.J. Mobley

A.C. Flora

37

530

14.3

2

Cortes Braham

Westwood

33

511

15.4

5

Keon Clary

White Knoll

41

507

12.4

5

Deamondre Goodwin

Lower Richland

17

505

29.7

7

Ryan Fleming

Ben Lippen

31

502

16.1

5

Malik Wesley

Spring Valley

13

501

28.5

6

Montre Miller

Westwood

39

495

12.6

7

Gatlin Lawson

Lugoff-Elgin

12

494

41.1

3

Clayton Lindsay

White Knoll

32

488

15.2

6

Jaquain Hills

Richland Northeast

24

482

20.1

6

Christian Horn

Westwood

28

473

16.8

4

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

FG

Pts

Amir Abrams

Newberry

28

0

0

168

Bryce Thompson

Dutch Fork

24

2

0

146

Kyle Wright

Ben Lippen

21

0

0

126

Rasheed Taylor

Brookland-Cayce

18

0

0

108

Jericho Murphy

Camden

14

0

0

84

Cody Temples

Gilbert

14

0

0

84

Lucas Prickett

Hammond

14

0

0

84

Jay Washington

Dreher

13

0

0

78

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

13

0

0

78

Manny Bright

Gilbert

12

0

0

72

Jaylon Morris

Spring Valley

11

0

0

66

Julian Jackson

Gray Collegiate

11

0

0

66

John Ragin

Irmo

10

0

0

60

Chylon Thomas

Gray Collegiate

10

0

0

60

Josh Heatley

A.C. Flora

10

0

0

60

Xzavion Gordon

Chapin

10

0

0

60

Tackles

Player

School

Tackles

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

152

Duncan Rivers

Gray Collegiate

133

Cameron Payne

Lugoff-Elgin

133

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

131

Terry Carson

Ridge View

122

Brice Harkness

Westwood

122

John Sloan

Gray Collegiate

114

Griffin Harden

Heathwood Hall

109

TJ Blanding

Westwood

109

Cole Haile

Chapin

106

Malich Jacobs

Lower Richland

106

Sterling Scott

Westwood

105

Liam O’Malley

Cardinal Newman

100

Julius Land

Irmo

99

Braiden Short

Chapin

98

Brian Horn

Westwood

98

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

91

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

90

Cole Burns

Ben Lippen

90

Caiman Welch

Lugoff-Elgin

88

Johran Broadnax

Columbia

86

Logan Cripe

Lexington

84

K’Andre Jones

Spring Valley

82

Deangelo Bookman

C.A. Johnson

81

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

81

Brandon Stevenson

Lugoff-Elgin

81

James Wells

Chapin

80

Isaac Mikell

Hammond

80

Paul Edwards

Brookland-Cayce

79

Josiah Commander

Dutch Fork

78

Justin Wall

Lugoff-Elgin

77

Damion Daley

Ridge View

76

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

76

Darius Bell

Gilbert

75

Braden Nanney

White Knoll

75

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Trajan Jeffcoat

Irmo

13

Nick Williams

Westwood

9

Pat Godbolt

Blythewood

8 ½

Darius Bell

Gilbert

7

Damondre Anderson

C.A. Johnson

7

Dorian Glenn

Fairfield Central

7

Tyrique Brown

Ben Lippen

7

Ben Ginsberg

Hammond

7

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

6

Alex Smith

Dutch Fork

6

Antonio Anderson

Lower Richland

6

Kendrick Allen

Dutch Fork

6

Alex Huntley

Hammond

6

Shanye Monsanto

Cardinal Newman

5 ½

John Crim

Spring Valley

5 ½

Channing Tindall

Spring Valley

5

K’onte Brown

Spring Valley

5

Treshawn Miller

Westwood

5

Damion Daley

Ridge View

5

Patrick Jenkins

Ridge View

5

Theron Byrd

Fairfield Central

5

Cam Cox

Gray Collegiate

5

Jay Washington

Dreher

5

Dalyon Guess

Irmo

5

Noah Johnson

River Bluff

5

Ahmad Bryant

Lugoff-Elgin

5

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Manning Turbeville

Ben Lippen

7

Jaewon Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

5

Mitchell McGee

Lexington

5

DJ Skelton

Spring Valley

4

Jackson Digieso

Gilbert

4

Eric Littles

Irmo

4

Parker VanCoutren

Lexington

4

Josh Lipsitz

Hammond

4

Hugh Ryan

Dutch Fork

4

Punting

Player

School

Att

Yds

Avg

Paxton Brooks

Airport

37

1,571

42.4

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

30

1,196

40.7

Braden Walker

River Bluff

52

2,041

39.3

Sailor Chason

Chapin

23

880

38.3

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

27

1,035

38.3

Dayrun Keith

Pelion

34

1,238

36.4

Bishop Cannon

Batesburg-Leesville

11

389

35.4

Jackson Digieso

Gilbert

20

705

35.2

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

    Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts, Bryce Thompson and Jalin Hyatt comment on Silver Foxes ' 34-19 victory.

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley
Highlights: Dutch Fork defeats Spring Valley 34-19 2:12

Highlights: Dutch Fork defeats Spring Valley 34-19
Jalin Hyatt makes one-handed grab to seal Dutch Fork victory 0:22

Jalin Hyatt makes one-handed grab to seal Dutch Fork victory

View More Video