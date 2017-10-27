Lower Richland claims 5-4A title

Lower Richland clinched the Region 5-4A championship Friday night, but it needed a strong fourth quarter to secure a 21-20 win against Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
Down 14-7 at Diamond Hornets Stadium, Lower Richland quarterback Tevaughn Higgins found Deonta Jacobs for a 53-yard touchdown strike on the first play of the fourth quarter. The 2-point conversion failed, giving the Bruins a 14-13 lead.
After a fumble recovery, Keshawn Capers ran in a score from 33 yards out, and Higgins found Karl Scott in the end zone to complete the 2-point conversion and put the Diamond Hornets ahead 21-14.
But O-W wasn’t finished. Theo Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run got the Bruins to within 21-20 with 3:34 left. On the 2-point conversion play, Jacobs ran down quarterback Nicholas Lawson for the game-saving sack.
The Bruins had the ball at midfield in the closing minute of the game, but Katroi Jones picked off a Lawson pass to seal the win.
“For three years now, three years, we’ve been fighting for this moment,” Higgins said. “We struggled in the first half, but we said, keep chopping, keep chopping, every second, every second, and we came out with a victory.”
Lower Richland (3-1, 4-5), which ended the regular season on a 3-game winning streak, clinched a region title for the first time since 1991. The Diamond Hornets own the tiebreaker among region rivals Chapin and Dreher.
KEY NUMBERS
6: Orangeburg-Wilkinson yards rushing in the first half. The Bruins abandoned the running game early, passing for 128 yards in the first two quarters.
53: Lower Richland passing yards in the last 40 seconds of the first half. The Diamond Hornets had just 49 passing yards for most of the first two quarters, but finished the night with 266 yards passing.
THEY SAID IT
“These kids have been fighting for the last two years. I’m proud to coach here, I’m proud of these players, I’m proud to come back and win it.” – Lower Richland coach Rodney Barr
“We were trying to play hard, trying to stay focused. It was a close game and we wanted it more.” – Diamond Hornets defensive back Katroi Jones
HOW THEY SCORED
2nd Quarter
L – Jamal Henderson 33 pass from Tevaughn Higgins (Cedric Adams kick) 7:07
O – Theo Johnson 17 pass from Nicholas Lawson (pass failed) 4:41
3rd Quarter
O – Jaylen Darby 8 pass from Lawson (Johnson run) 5:53
4th Quarter
L – Deonta Jacobs 53 pass from Higgins (kick failed) 11:50
L – Keyshawn Capers 28 run (Karl Scott pass from Higgins) 5:57s
O – Theo Johnson 1 run (run failed) 3:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Orangeburg-Wilkinson – Nicholas Lawson 8-12, Theo Johnson 14-51. Lower Richland – Tyler Singleton 7-31, Karl Scott 4-8, Tevaughn Higgins 16-34, Keyshawn Capers 10-60.
Passing: Orangeburg-Wilkinson – Nicholas Lawson 23-42-2. Lower Richland – Tevaughn Higgins 14-27-0
Receiving: Orangeburg-Wilkinson –Zachary Felder 5-69, Anthony Mack 3-47, Theo Johnson 7-49, Trayvon Shyvers 2-25, Jaylen Darby 1-6, Reggie Jamison 2-9 Jaylen Darby 3-36. Lower Richland – Xavier Hopkins 1-14, Jamal Henderson 5-67, Karl Scott 5-97, Keshawn Capers 1-28, Quantavious Byrd 1-13, Jaylen Darby 1-53.
